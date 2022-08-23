MARTIN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the approach to US 231 from County Road 800 North. Beginning on or around Monday, September 12, crews will close the approach to US 231 from County Road 800 North near Bramble. This closure will allow for a reconstruction of the approach to US 231. During the project asphalt will be removed. Once removed, a concrete approach will be installed. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the month, depending on weather conditions.

MARTIN COUNTY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO