ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Bloomington Fire Department pilots new housing incentives

BLOOMINGTON – In an effort to expand the number of Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) firefighters living in the community they serve, the City of Bloomington is now offering a new housing incentives pilot program within BFD. The incentives include:. $750 monthly rent assistance, beginning at the start of employment,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana Recount Commission approves dismissal of HD 32 Recount Petition

NOBLESVILLE – The Indiana Recount Commission met Thursday and voted unanimously to dismiss the recount petition for the Republican Primary nomination for election for Indiana House District 32 State Representative. Candidate Suzie Jaworowski filed the motion to dismiss after a recount of ballots in Hamilton and Marion counties. Jaworowski...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Bloomington, IN
Government
City
Bloomington, IN
wbiw.com

Residents invited to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s

BLOOMINGTON – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Bloomington-area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s and other dementias by participating in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The event will be held Sept. 11 at the Pavilion at Switchyard Park on Rogers St. in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington Parks and Recreation looking for Weed Wranglers

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is looking for Weed Wranglers on the first Saturday of every month at varies locations in Monroe County. Volunteers are needed to join the Vegetation Management staff to help clear invasive species from local parks and green spaces. Volunteers must be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall
wbiw.com

ROI’s Grant Writing Fellowship helps Uplands communities and organizations secure grant funding from various local, regional, state, and federal sources.

INDIANA – This initiative supports grant writers pursuing projects and programs that improve the quality of life for Uplands residents across a variety of community needs. In this year-long program, fellows learn from experts how to effectively develop compelling grant applications, including gathering data, developing budgets, improving your message, finding funding opportunities, and much more.
FRENCH LICK, IN
wbiw.com

Volunteers needed at the 2022 Glow in the Park event on Saturday, September 17th

BLOOMINGTON – Volunteers are needed to assist at 2022 Glow in the Park light up the night, a glow-in-the-dark dance party. Volunteers are needed to help with check-in, running activities, face painting and teardown for Glow in the Park on Saturday on September 17th a Waldon, Hill and Buskirk Park at 331 South Washington Street in Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Approach closure planned near US 231 in Martin County

MARTIN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the approach to US 231 from County Road 800 North. Beginning on or around Monday, September 12, crews will close the approach to US 231 from County Road 800 North near Bramble. This closure will allow for a reconstruction of the approach to US 231. During the project asphalt will be removed. Once removed, a concrete approach will be installed. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the month, depending on weather conditions.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
wbiw.com

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department receives donations of communication boards from Autism Society of Indiana

COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says deputies will now be better able to communicate with community members with autism and other verbal communication limitations after the Autism Society of Indiana donated communications board for patrol vehicles. Sheriff Myers says the devices displays photos, symbols and pictures meant...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Electric Vehicle Product Commission Meeting

INDIANAPOLIS – The Electric Vehicle Product Commission will hold a public meeting to provide updates on the annual report at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 26, 2022. The meeting will be held in conference room 1 at the Indiana Government Center South (302 W. Washington St.) in Wabash Hall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 26, 2022

1:00 a.m. Nancy Fausett, 57, Bedford, domestic battery, public intoxicated, strangulation. 9:30 p.m. William Crawford, 60, Bedford, domestic battery, resisting arrest, battery against a public safety officer, disorderly conduct. 9:30 p.m. Male 12, Mitchell, criminal trespass. 9:30 p.m. Male, 14, Mitchell, possession of a handgun without a license, intimidation with...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Hoosier Uplands awards $38,000 to Youth First Gift to provide mental health supports for Lawrence and Orange County youth

INDIANA – Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation is investing in Indiana youth. The organization recently awarded $38,000 to Youth First, Inc. to strengthen the mental health and well-being of students in Lawrence and Orange counties. This significant gift from Hoosier Uplands, along with funding from other sources, has enabled...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Orange County Historic Museum will be open during 2022 Paoli Festival

PAOLI – The Orange County Historic Museum in Paoli will be open in conjunction with the upcoming 2022 Paoli Fall Festival. The festival’s theme this year is “Hoosier Heritage.”. The Museum, which is located on the Northwest corner of the historic Courthouse Square will be open for...
PAOLI, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy