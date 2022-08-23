Read full article on original website
Bloomington City Council will meet for a work session at noon today
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington City Council will meet for a work session on today, Friday, August 26th at noon. The meeting will be held in the McCloskey Conference Room (#135), in the Showers Building, at 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link.
Bloomington Fire Department pilots new housing incentives
BLOOMINGTON – In an effort to expand the number of Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) firefighters living in the community they serve, the City of Bloomington is now offering a new housing incentives pilot program within BFD. The incentives include:. $750 monthly rent assistance, beginning at the start of employment,...
Indiana Recount Commission approves dismissal of HD 32 Recount Petition
NOBLESVILLE – The Indiana Recount Commission met Thursday and voted unanimously to dismiss the recount petition for the Republican Primary nomination for election for Indiana House District 32 State Representative. Candidate Suzie Jaworowski filed the motion to dismiss after a recount of ballots in Hamilton and Marion counties. Jaworowski...
The complete list of those running in Lawrence County school board races
BEDFORD – Noon today was the deadline to file to run for the Lawrence County School Board races. Positions available for each school corporation include:. North Lawrence Community School Board: Districts 1, 2, 3, 5. Mitchell Community School Board: District 2. Twelve people have filed for the North Lawrence...
Residents invited to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s
BLOOMINGTON – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Bloomington-area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s and other dementias by participating in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The event will be held Sept. 11 at the Pavilion at Switchyard Park on Rogers St. in Bloomington.
Lawrence County Council amends Lawrence County Fair invoice for repairs to the Farm Bureau building
LAWRENCE COUNTY – The Lawrence County Council amended Bill Spreen’s request for payment of $14,800 to Lester Wagler & Sons Construction LLC for repairs to the Lawrence County Farm Bureau building from July. As a part of an agreement with Lawrence County Indiana Farm Bureau, the council was...
Lt. Gov. Crouch, IDDC Present New I-465 Mural on Renovia Indianapolis Office
NDIANA – Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC)/Visit Indiana, in partnership with Renovia, today unveiled a new ‘IN Indiana’ mural along the company’s office wing wall facing I-465 on Indianapolis’ east side. “We are grateful for Renovia’s support of the...
Bloomington Parks and Recreation looking for Weed Wranglers
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is looking for Weed Wranglers on the first Saturday of every month at varies locations in Monroe County. Volunteers are needed to join the Vegetation Management staff to help clear invasive species from local parks and green spaces. Volunteers must be...
ROI’s Grant Writing Fellowship helps Uplands communities and organizations secure grant funding from various local, regional, state, and federal sources.
INDIANA – This initiative supports grant writers pursuing projects and programs that improve the quality of life for Uplands residents across a variety of community needs. In this year-long program, fellows learn from experts how to effectively develop compelling grant applications, including gathering data, developing budgets, improving your message, finding funding opportunities, and much more.
Volunteers needed at the 2022 Glow in the Park event on Saturday, September 17th
BLOOMINGTON – Volunteers are needed to assist at 2022 Glow in the Park light up the night, a glow-in-the-dark dance party. Volunteers are needed to help with check-in, running activities, face painting and teardown for Glow in the Park on Saturday on September 17th a Waldon, Hill and Buskirk Park at 331 South Washington Street in Bloomington.
Representatives from Southern Baptist Relief Group to contact homeowners with storm damage on Monday, August 29th
WASHINGTON – Officials with the City of Washington and Daviess County Emergency Management Agency have been working with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief group to help with the flooding damage that occurred July 23–25, 2022. On Monday, August 29th representatives from the Southern Baptist Relief group will be...
Approach closure planned near US 231 in Martin County
MARTIN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of the approach to US 231 from County Road 800 North. Beginning on or around Monday, September 12, crews will close the approach to US 231 from County Road 800 North near Bramble. This closure will allow for a reconstruction of the approach to US 231. During the project asphalt will be removed. Once removed, a concrete approach will be installed. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the month, depending on weather conditions.
Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department receives donations of communication boards from Autism Society of Indiana
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers says deputies will now be better able to communicate with community members with autism and other verbal communication limitations after the Autism Society of Indiana donated communications board for patrol vehicles. Sheriff Myers says the devices displays photos, symbols and pictures meant...
Electric Vehicle Product Commission Meeting
INDIANAPOLIS – The Electric Vehicle Product Commission will hold a public meeting to provide updates on the annual report at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, August 26, 2022. The meeting will be held in conference room 1 at the Indiana Government Center South (302 W. Washington St.) in Wabash Hall.
Police Log: August 26, 2022
1:00 a.m. Nancy Fausett, 57, Bedford, domestic battery, public intoxicated, strangulation. 9:30 p.m. William Crawford, 60, Bedford, domestic battery, resisting arrest, battery against a public safety officer, disorderly conduct. 9:30 p.m. Male 12, Mitchell, criminal trespass. 9:30 p.m. Male, 14, Mitchell, possession of a handgun without a license, intimidation with...
Hoosier Uplands awards $38,000 to Youth First Gift to provide mental health supports for Lawrence and Orange County youth
INDIANA – Hoosier Uplands Economic Development Corporation is investing in Indiana youth. The organization recently awarded $38,000 to Youth First, Inc. to strengthen the mental health and well-being of students in Lawrence and Orange counties. This significant gift from Hoosier Uplands, along with funding from other sources, has enabled...
Orange County Historic Museum will be open during 2022 Paoli Festival
PAOLI – The Orange County Historic Museum in Paoli will be open in conjunction with the upcoming 2022 Paoli Fall Festival. The festival’s theme this year is “Hoosier Heritage.”. The Museum, which is located on the Northwest corner of the historic Courthouse Square will be open for...
Kaedyn Bennett named BNL Genius Jock, presented by the Attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward
BEDFORD – Kaedyn Bennett, son of Bryce and Marci Bennett has been named the Genius Jock at Bedford North Lawrence for the month of August, presented by the Attorneys at Pittman Law firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Kaedyn is a Senior at BNL and a three-sport athlete in...
Colorful variety of fresh cut flowers available at Bloomington Community Farmers’ market
BLOOMINGTON – The bountiful, colorful, variety of fresh cut local flowers bouquets are always a favorite at the Bloomington Community Farmers’ Market. The farmers’ market is Saturday at Showers Commons at 401 North Morton Street from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. These are flowers you won’t typically...
