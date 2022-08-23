Read full article on original website
Approximately 200 Line Three oil pipeline protestors facing prosecution
(St. Paul, MN) -- Authorities say about 200 activists who protested the Line Three oil pipeline in Minnesota still face prosecution. Indigenous protesters and their supporters fought the construction of the line last year and occupied an Enbridge pump station in Clearwater County for a time, leading to nearly 800 arrests.
Two utility companies to build, own transmission line in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two utility companies are set to build an electrical transmission line in southeast North Dakota. The 345-kilovolt transmission line would be co-owned by Otter Tail Power and Bismarck-based Montana-Dakota Utilities. “This project, along with the other phase one LRTP projects, will help ensure a reliable, resilient, and...
Governor Burgum touts economic impact at groundbreaking for new soybean processing plant near Casselton
(Casselton, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum was among the elected officials and community leaders who turned out near Casselton Wednesday for groundbreaking for the new soybean processing plant. "North Dakota Soybean Processors are pursuing a state-of-the-art crushing plant in one of the most productive areas in the world and it's...
Tuttle making Independent bid for North Dakota Secretary of State
(Bismarck, ND) -- Past statewide candidate Charles Tuttle is making an independent bid for North Dakota Secretary of State. Tuttle said Wednesday that he had submitted just over the one-thousand signatures needed to make the November ballot. If the signatures are certified, Tuttle will face Republican Michael Howe and Democrat...
Minnesota State Fair officially underway, expected to bring nearly 2 million guests
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota State Fair is underway and estimated to bring crowds. The Great Minnesota Get-Together kicked off yesterday, with officials estimating that one-point-seven million people will attend during its 12-day run. Adult admission is 14-dollars and children five-year-old and younger are free. Nearly 700 vendors will be at the fair, many featuring Minnesota-made items.
Burgum’s plan to slash income taxes. Groundbreaking for Casselton plant. NDSU President condemns student comments.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: Governor Burgum unveils a plan to slash state income taxes. Groundbreaking today for a new $400 million dollar soybean processing plant near Casselton. NDSU's new President is condemning comments reportedly made by students.
Minnesota traffic deaths down, but still above pre pandemic levels
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota is seeing fewer deadly crashes in 2022 compared to last year. The Minnesota State Patrol says nearly 270 people were killed on Minnesota roads so far this year, while almost 300 died by this time last year. The state patrol does say however that numbers...
Burgum, State Leaders announce flat tax proposal
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans are getting some good news from state officials on a normally sore subject, taxes. Governor Doug Burgum, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, House Tax Committee chairman Representative Craig Headland and fellow legislators Wednesday announced a landmark tax relief plan that would replace the state’s individual income tax rates with a single, lower flat tax, saving North Dakota taxpayers an estimated $250 million annually and eliminating the individual income tax burden altogether for nearly 60 percent of the state’s taxpayers.
AMBER Alert issued for North Dakota resident
(Mandaree, ND) -- An Amber Alert is being issued for three-year-old Amirae Driver, who is believed to have been abducted from Mandaree. Amirae is three feet tall, weighs approximately 40 lbs, and has brown hair with brown eyes. Amirae may be in the custody of 45-year-old Myron Cody Johnson, who is described as a Native American male who is 5'11", weighs 172 lbs, and has short black hair with brown eyes.
Bank of North Dakota: Federal student loan relief will not benefit state loan recipients
(Bismarck, ND) -- An official within the Bank of North Dakota is clarifying some confusion regarding who will be able to receive federal student loan relief. Kelvin Hullet is a Chief Business Development Officer with the Bank of North Dakota. He says those who have taken student loans through the state owned bank will likely be unable to benefit from President Biden's plan to relieve $10,000 of federal student debt to individual borrowers.
North Dakota ranks in top ten for states with highest student loan debt
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota ranks near the top of the list when it comes to states in which college students owe the most money. Personal Finance website WalletHub has released it's 2022 most student debt-ridden states, and North Dakota comes in at number ten. The study was based across...
North Dakota program working to help families prepare for school year
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Department of Human Services' Behavioral Health Division is working with parents and caregivers to prepare for the school year. 'Parents Lead' offers support as children transition back to school. Professionals work directly with children, parents and families to provide information about recognizing the signs and symptoms of a behavioral health concern.
Minnesota minimum wage set to rise in 2023
St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's minimum wage is set to go up in 2023. The Minnesota Department of Labor says the wages will be adjusted by two-and-a-half percent for inflation. Minnesota has a separate minimum wage for large employers nearly two dollars higher than for small employers, youth and training, and the summer work travel exchange visitor program.
Minnesota students falling behind in Math and Reading
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota education officials are pointing to newly released test scores as an indicator of how the pandemic has effected student learning. Scores show fewer than half of Minnesota students are proficient in math. Reading scores also lagged as schools dealt with the challenges of shutdowns and online learning over the last few years.
8-25-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 2
02:16 - Representative Craig Headland - North Dakota House of Representatives (District 29) 15:36 - Brian Kroshus - Tax Commissioner of North Dakota. 42:49 - Bill Chaves - University of North Dakota Athletic Director. What's on your mind?. We want to know!. Call and tell us at 1-800-228-0550. Subscribe on...
8-25-22 The Chris Berg Show
17:20 - Senator John Hoeven joins the show. 33:01- Shawn Wenko, Executive Director for the City of Williston Economic Development joins the show. 46:33 - Andrew Jason Director at Grand Farm joins the show. Faith, Freedom, Action. That's what The Chris Berg Show is all about. Chris believes we need...
