Anthony Gordon Wants Chelsea Move To Boost World Cup Hopes

Everton has previously rejected offers from the Blues for the 21-year-old, but bids are getting higher.

Everton has previously rejected offers from the Blues for the 21-year-old, but bids are getting higher.

Gordon had been a mainstay for the Toffees over the last Premier League season, appearing 40 times in all competitions.

The winger has previously spent time on loan at Preston North End, before breaking into the Everton side.

As per previous reports, Chelsea have placed bids worth £40million that were rejected by the Merseyside outfit.

According to transfer expert David Ornstein , Chelsea are prepared a deal worth £60million to persuade Everton to let the star leave.

As per Ornstein's report, the Liverpool club don't want the young talent to leave, and will have to find a replacement should he sign to play at Stamford Bridge next season.

Frank Lampard's team find themselves short of goal scorers, with Richarlison now plying his trade at Tottenham, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured for six weeks.

Gordon provides an irreplaceable attacking threat and they will not want to lose him for their new season campaign.

IMAGO / PA Images

The ace wants an opportunity to represent England in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar this winter.

Gordon believes that his chances will be higher playing for Chelsea where he can show off his ability in a more fluid attacking system, with less defensive duties.

Read More Chelsea Stories