InsuranceNewsNet

Central banks grapple with soaring inflation and risk of recession

The highlight of the event is the speech on Friday by the chairman of the national Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. Revising expectations The Federal Reserve has raised the price of money by 2.25 percentage points this year, to a range of 2.25%-2.5%. But investors have become doubtful and some see the hike as likely to be 0.75 again, a possibility stoked Thursday by…
InsuranceNewsNet

In Jackson Hole, Powell faces soaring inflation and a major Fed test

For months, the Federal Reserve has been under growing pressure to control inflation without jerking the economy into a recession. "The Fed feels like a passenger on the bus, along with Wall Street and investors and economists. The Fed doesn't feel like the driver of the bus, "said Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the conservative American…
InsuranceNewsNet

Jackson Hole departs amid second-quarter U.S. GDP decline

With all eyes on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the speech he will give this morning at the Jackson Hole symposium, the market is waiting for signals as to whether he will continue the aggressive monetary approach for the next meeting, which could mark the third consecutive 75 basis point hike. As reported yesterday by the US Department of Commerce,…
Jerome Powell
InsuranceNewsNet

With talk of a 2023 recession looming, what economic indicators have historically preceded every US downturn?

Is currently full of fear over the possibility of a recession. Near-historic inflation has caused the prices of everything from groceries to fuel to soar and has brought many Americans' ability and willingness to spend money into question. Because consumer spending is one of the major drivers of the economy, reduced spending could stifle economic growth; some experts are predicting a potential "stagflation"—a combination of economic stagnation and inflation and a possible precursor to recession—moving into the final two quarters of 2022.
Business Insider

A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation

Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
InsuranceNewsNet

MetLife Investment Management Originates a Record $9.2 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2022

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of. in private placement debt and private structured credit for the first half of 2022 across 137 transactions. This was a record for MIM and included. $2.3 billion. of investments originated on behalf of unaffiliated institutional clients. MIM’s total...
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the. U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in. New York, NY.
InsuranceNewsNet

Smartphone Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Allianz Insurance, AIG, Apple, AXA

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Worldwide Smartphone Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Smartphone Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are AIG, Apple,
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
InsuranceNewsNet

