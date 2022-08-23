Read full article on original website
Related
Central banks grapple with soaring inflation and risk of recession
The highlight of the event is the speech on Friday by the chairman of the national Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. Revising expectations The Federal Reserve has raised the price of money by 2.25 percentage points this year, to a range of 2.25%-2.5%. But investors have become doubtful and some see the hike as likely to be 0.75 again, a possibility stoked Thursday by…
In Jackson Hole, Powell faces soaring inflation and a major Fed test
For months, the Federal Reserve has been under growing pressure to control inflation without jerking the economy into a recession. "The Fed feels like a passenger on the bus, along with Wall Street and investors and economists. The Fed doesn't feel like the driver of the bus, "said Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the conservative American…
Jackson Hole departs amid second-quarter U.S. GDP decline
With all eyes on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the speech he will give this morning at the Jackson Hole symposium, the market is waiting for signals as to whether he will continue the aggressive monetary approach for the next meeting, which could mark the third consecutive 75 basis point hike. As reported yesterday by the US Department of Commerce,…
Escalating interest rates in the US may be an opportunity for investments
The president of the Kansas City district of the Federal Reserve, Esther George, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, released on Thursday, she does not know what will be the terminal interest rate of the current cycle of monetary tightening in the U.S., but evaluated that the basic rate may have to rise beyond 4% to control inflation in the country.
RELATED PEOPLE
With talk of a 2023 recession looming, what economic indicators have historically preceded every US downturn?
Is currently full of fear over the possibility of a recession. Near-historic inflation has caused the prices of everything from groceries to fuel to soar and has brought many Americans' ability and willingness to spend money into question. Because consumer spending is one of the major drivers of the economy, reduced spending could stifle economic growth; some experts are predicting a potential "stagflation"—a combination of economic stagnation and inflation and a possible precursor to recession—moving into the final two quarters of 2022.
A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation
Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Best’s Market Segment Report: Supply and Demand Dynamics on Full Display in Insurance-Linked Securities Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The recent performance of the insurance-linked securities (ILS) market in the first half of 2022 reflected its relatively low correlation with the broader financial markets, with supply and demand for capital determining which deals were placed successfully and at what price, according to a newAM Best report. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Vault Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Vault E&S Insurance Company. (. Little Rock, AR. ) and Vault Reciprocal Exchange (. St. Petersburg, FL. ),...
MetLife Investment Management Originates a Record $9.2 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2022
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of. in private placement debt and private structured credit for the first half of 2022 across 137 transactions. This was a record for MIM and included. $2.3 billion. of investments originated on behalf of unaffiliated institutional clients. MIM’s total...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the. U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in. New York, NY.
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Blue Cross Life). Blue Cross Life is domiciled in. Moncton, Canada. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CompScience Receives Workers' Comp Insurance Industry Validation and Closes $6M Seed Round
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompScience announced closing a. seed round, capping successful risk reduction outcomes for insurance clients of brokers, carriers and reinsurers. CompScience has grown 5x year on year, and now covers 70% of the US market. Investors in the platform include. Working Capital...
World Insurance Associates Increases Greater Boston Presence with the Acquisition of Tarpey Insurance Group and Rush-Kent Insurance
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Rush-Kent Insurance Agency Inc. (“Rush-Kent”) of. Arlington, MA. on. August 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tarpey is...
Smartphone Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Allianz Insurance, AIG, Apple, AXA
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Worldwide Smartphone Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Smartphone Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are AIG, Apple,
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Hartford, Progressive, Trade Direct Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers,...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Funds That Are Passive Income Money Machines
These closed-end funds can generate significant income with little effort on your part.
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED ANNOUNCES 2022 INTERIM RESULTS (H SHARES)
HONG KONG , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance Company Limited. (SSE: 601628, SEHK: 2628, NYSE: LFC) announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company (. China Life Insurance Company Limited. and its subsidiaries) for the six months ended. 30 June 2022. (the "Reporting Period") prepared under the...
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Soaring fuel and food costs have unleashed economic chaos and inflamed political crises in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0