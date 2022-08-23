Read full article on original website
Related
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Limited and Hand-in-Hand Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “bbb+” (Good) to The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Limited (HIHF) (. Guyana. ) and Hand-in-Hand Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited (HIHL). Both entities are referred to as. Hand-in-Hand Group.
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Blue Cross Life). Blue Cross Life is domiciled in. Moncton, Canada. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the. U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in. New York, NY.
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Vault Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Vault E&S Insurance Company. (. Little Rock, AR. ) and Vault Reciprocal Exchange (. St. Petersburg, FL. ),...
IN THIS ARTICLE
World Insurance Associates Increases Greater Boston Presence with the Acquisition of Tarpey Insurance Group and Rush-Kent Insurance
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Rush-Kent Insurance Agency Inc. (“Rush-Kent”) of. Arlington, MA. on. August 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tarpey is...
CompScience Receives Workers' Comp Insurance Industry Validation and Closes $6M Seed Round
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompScience announced closing a. seed round, capping successful risk reduction outcomes for insurance clients of brokers, carriers and reinsurers. CompScience has grown 5x year on year, and now covers 70% of the US market. Investors in the platform include. Working Capital...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The. Hartford. ) (. Delaware. ) [NYSE: HIG], which is the ultimate parent of the companies hereinafter mentioned....
Four out of five homebuyers would reduce offers for poor maintenance
Four out of five homebuyers would consider reducing an offer if they found maintenance issues when viewing a property. This is in spite of the current climate of soaring house prices and lightening-speed sales in some areas. The finding comes from a new survey1 of 2,000. UK. adults, conducted by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Business Travel Insurance Market – Global Analysis by Growth, Revenue, Latest Investment, Key Players, Regional Development and Forecast 2022 to 2028: Business Travel Insurance market size will reach USD 8765.6 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% over the analysis period.
The Business Travel Insurance market research report contains in-depth analyses of the market distributor and value chain. The market report also discusses a number of crucial elements that have a big impact on market expansion. A statistical analysis that details the many factors that affect and restrain the internal and external markets is also included in the study. The scope of the study report is increased with the use of market scenarios to include a comparison of the profitability and pricing of significant market segments, as well as a ranking of the major service providers.
Suggestions for Switching to a Different Insurance Company When You Still Owe Money to Your Current Insurance Company
Auto owners have several good reasons to switch their auto insurance providers. They understand and remember that shopping around for a new auto insurance policy can be crucial to make certain that the complete insurance coverage is enough and that they do not pay more than they should for their auto insurance policy. It is a suitable time to find a stress-free method to change car insurance providers and keep up-to-date with the main benefits of switching to a new auto insurer.
Patent Issued for Dependency management in software development (USPTO 11409507): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Shepherd, Nate ( Bloomington, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Software development projects can be developed according to different development methodologies, such as a waterfall development methodology or an agile development methodology. In the waterfall development methodology, developers may develop an entire software development project in full over a relatively long period of time. However, in many cases, the waterfall development methodology can lead to long periods of time going by before it becomes apparent that the software development project is not meeting its goals. Many developers thus prefer the agile development methodology, which prioritizes creating distinct and smaller components of a larger software development project on a more rapid schedule. For example, a software development project can be broken into smaller components, such as epics, features, and/or stories. Each of these smaller components can be developed individually on relatively short timeframes, such as during program increments (PIs) that may be measured in weeks. Accordingly, the agile development methodology may allow issues with any of the smaller components to be found and corrected relatively quickly.
Patent Application Titled “Reward System Related to a Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication System” Published Online (USPTO 20220253945): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Slusar, Mark V. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many vehicles include sensors and internal computer systems designed to monitor and control vehicle operations, driving conditions, and driving functions. Advanced vehicles systems can perform such tasks as monitoring fuel consumption and optimizing engine operation to achieve higher fuel efficiency, detecting and correcting a loss of traction on an icy road, and detecting a collision and automatically contacting emergency services. Various vehicle-based communication systems allow vehicles to communicate with other devices inside or outside of the vehicle. For example, a Bluetooth system may enable communication between the vehicle and the driver’s mobile phone. Telematics systems may be configured to access vehicle computers and sensor data, including on-board diagnostics systems (OBD), and transmit the data to a display within the vehicle, a personal computer or mobile device, or to a centralized data processing system. Data obtained from vehicle sensors and OBD systems has been used for a variety of purposes, including maintenance, diagnosis, and analysis. Additionally, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems can be used to provide drivers with safety warnings and collision alerts based on data received from other nearby vehicles. Additionally, vehicles can include autonomous driving systems that assume all or part of real-time driving functions to operate the vehicle without real-time input from a human operator.
CARS・
The Standard Promotes Nathan Whiteley to Assistant Vice President of Short Term Disability, Absence Management and Return to Work Services
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) has promoted Nathan Whiteley to assistant vice president of Short Term Disability, Absence Management and Return to Work Services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005058/en/. Nathan Whiteley. , assistant vice president of Short Term Disability, Absence Management and...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0