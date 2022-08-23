ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Limited and Hand-in-Hand Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “bbb+” (Good) to The Hand-in-Hand Mutual Fire Insurance Company Limited (HIHF) (. Guyana. ) and Hand-in-Hand Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited (HIHL). Both entities are referred to as. Hand-in-Hand Group.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the. U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in. New York, NY.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Iras#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Sep Ira#Innsider Pro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
InsuranceNewsNet

Business Travel Insurance Market – Global Analysis by Growth, Revenue, Latest Investment, Key Players, Regional Development and Forecast 2022 to 2028: Business Travel Insurance market size will reach USD 8765.6 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% over the analysis period.

The Business Travel Insurance market research report contains in-depth analyses of the market distributor and value chain. The market report also discusses a number of crucial elements that have a big impact on market expansion. A statistical analysis that details the many factors that affect and restrain the internal and external markets is also included in the study. The scope of the study report is increased with the use of market scenarios to include a comparison of the profitability and pricing of significant market segments, as well as a ranking of the major service providers.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Suggestions for Switching to a Different Insurance Company When You Still Owe Money to Your Current Insurance Company

Auto owners have several good reasons to switch their auto insurance providers. They understand and remember that shopping around for a new auto insurance policy can be crucial to make certain that the complete insurance coverage is enough and that they do not pay more than they should for their auto insurance policy. It is a suitable time to find a stress-free method to change car insurance providers and keep up-to-date with the main benefits of switching to a new auto insurer.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Dependency management in software development (USPTO 11409507): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Shepherd, Nate ( Bloomington, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Software development projects can be developed according to different development methodologies, such as a waterfall development methodology or an agile development methodology. In the waterfall development methodology, developers may develop an entire software development project in full over a relatively long period of time. However, in many cases, the waterfall development methodology can lead to long periods of time going by before it becomes apparent that the software development project is not meeting its goals. Many developers thus prefer the agile development methodology, which prioritizes creating distinct and smaller components of a larger software development project on a more rapid schedule. For example, a software development project can be broken into smaller components, such as epics, features, and/or stories. Each of these smaller components can be developed individually on relatively short timeframes, such as during program increments (PIs) that may be measured in weeks. Accordingly, the agile development methodology may allow issues with any of the smaller components to be found and corrected relatively quickly.
TECHNOLOGY
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Application Titled “Reward System Related to a Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication System” Published Online (USPTO 20220253945): Allstate Insurance Company

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Slusar, Mark V. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many vehicles include sensors and internal computer systems designed to monitor and control vehicle operations, driving conditions, and driving functions. Advanced vehicles systems can perform such tasks as monitoring fuel consumption and optimizing engine operation to achieve higher fuel efficiency, detecting and correcting a loss of traction on an icy road, and detecting a collision and automatically contacting emergency services. Various vehicle-based communication systems allow vehicles to communicate with other devices inside or outside of the vehicle. For example, a Bluetooth system may enable communication between the vehicle and the driver’s mobile phone. Telematics systems may be configured to access vehicle computers and sensor data, including on-board diagnostics systems (OBD), and transmit the data to a display within the vehicle, a personal computer or mobile device, or to a centralized data processing system. Data obtained from vehicle sensors and OBD systems has been used for a variety of purposes, including maintenance, diagnosis, and analysis. Additionally, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems can be used to provide drivers with safety warnings and collision alerts based on data received from other nearby vehicles. Additionally, vehicles can include autonomous driving systems that assume all or part of real-time driving functions to operate the vehicle without real-time input from a human operator.
CARS
InsuranceNewsNet

The Standard Promotes Nathan Whiteley to Assistant Vice President of Short Term Disability, Absence Management and Return to Work Services

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) has promoted Nathan Whiteley to assistant vice president of Short Term Disability, Absence Management and Return to Work Services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005058/en/. Nathan Whiteley. , assistant vice president of Short Term Disability, Absence Management and...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy