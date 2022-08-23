Read full article on original website
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again
Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Bill Barr, who bashed the Russia investigation, says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are 'misplaced'
Bill Barr says attacks on the FBI over the Mar-a-Lago search are "misplaced." "A decision like this is not going to be made by the FBI," the ex-attorney general told Bari Weiss. Barr said he hasn't reached a conclusion over whether the FBI search was justified. Former Attorney General Bill...
Trump fan who assaulted Capitol cops with Trump flag, billboard on Jan. 6 gets over 3.5 years in prison
WASHINGTON — A "pissed off" Donald Trump fan was sentenced to 46 months in prison Friday for assaulting law enforcement officers with a Trump flag and joining a mob to use a giant Trump billboard as a battering ram when rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The...
Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate, APCIA target Florida contractor fraud, abuse
Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate (ICA) Tasha Carter and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) recently announced their collaborated effort to aid Floridians in combating contractor fraud and abuse. © Shutterstock “Illegitimate contractors’ deception and deliberate schemes have a far-reaching impact on Floridians and the insurance market,” Carter…
Feds: California man used false IDs to defraud people and a large corporate entity
Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation ("FBI"), announced today the unsealing of a complaint charging RUSSELL DWAYNE LEWIS, a/k/a "Clifford Ari Getz," a/k/a "Clifford Ari Getz Cohen," a/k/a "Ari Getz," a/k/a "Aryeh Getz," with three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft in connection with multiple schemes to defraud victims out of millions of dollars.
Florida man to plead guilty to $2.5 million COVID-relief fraud
BOSTON -- A former Massachusetts resident has been charged and has agreed to plead guilty to filing fraudulent applications to obtain $2.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan funds made available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Vinicius Santana, 34, of Boca Raton, Fla. and...
‘Each passing day life is becoming unbearable’: How Putin’s war in Ukraine is wreaking economic havoc from Pakistan to Sri Lanka and destabilizing governments worldwide
Soaring fuel and food costs have unleashed economic chaos and inflamed political crises in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.
Policy’s flood limit does not control amount of coverage for nursing facility’s business loss, justices find
HOUSTON – The 14th Court of Appeals concluded today that a policy’s flood endorsement does not control the amount of coverage available for a nursing facility’s business losses resulting from Hurricane Harvey flooding.The 14th Court’s opinion stems from a dispute over insurance coverage between Seven Acres Jewish Care Services and The Hanover Casualty Company. As a result of…
Concert goers thought the man might carry out a mass shooting. Police now say it was something else.
Police accused a Washington man of plotting a mass shooting at a concert. The truth may be more benign but concert goers' concerns were real.
Beware! The UK nationalized healthcare disservice is heading for America
My friend is an English-born naturalized American citizen, and he is troubled. , was stricken by severe abdominal pain, diagnosed with an acute gallbladder, and hospitalized for several weeks. They sent him home and as an outpatient, he had a tube placed in his gallbladder. With the tube finally removed, he now waits months, on a.
Iowa man charged in workers' comp fraud scheme
Thomas Stephanie, age 46, of Washington, Iowa, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud– Presenting False Information following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The charges against Stephanie stem from an investigation which began in June 2022. According to criminal complaints filed by the Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud…
Missouri Doc secretly gave ‘cheaper’ unauthorized injections at pain clinics, feds say
For almost 10 years, authorities say a Missouri doctor was surreptitiously injecting his patients with a cheaper, foreign and unauthorized version of the injections they were supposed to get. The patients were meant to receive Food and Drug Administration-approved Orthovisc — a prescription medication that’s injected into knees to help...
With talk of a 2023 recession looming, what economic indicators have historically preceded every US downturn?
Is currently full of fear over the possibility of a recession. Near-historic inflation has caused the prices of everything from groceries to fuel to soar and has brought many Americans' ability and willingness to spend money into question. Because consumer spending is one of the major drivers of the economy, reduced spending could stifle economic growth; some experts are predicting a potential "stagflation"—a combination of economic stagnation and inflation and a possible precursor to recession—moving into the final two quarters of 2022.
Patent Issued for Zero knowledge proof-based privacy protection method and system for authenticated data in smart contract (USPTO 11411737): Shandong University
-- Shandong University ( Shandong , People’s Republic of China ) has been issued patent number 11411737, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote:. “Technical Field. “The present disclosure relates to the technical field of...
Study finds insurance fraud costs at a record $308.6 billion annually
Insurance fraud costs the US economy a record $308.6 billion annually according to a new comprehensive study by the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, the first of its kind in more than 25 years. The Coalition study, which examined all types of insurance products, said the rising price of fraud penalizes...
More migrants cross Channel as annual total nears 25,000
Women and children are among a group of people brought ashore by an RNLI lifeboat as the number of people crossing the English Channel this year by small boats nears 25,000.About 40 people were brought to Dungeness in Kent before they were taken by coach to a Home Office processing facility.The arrivals are expected to be the first of several boats making the crossing as the weather stays calm in the Channel after no journeys were known to be made on Friday.As of Thursday, 24,231 people had made the crossing this year with the possibility of the 25,000 milestone being...
Self-Insurance, Grant Planning on States' Cyber Agendas [Government Technology]
Aug. 26—States are increasingly turning to self-insurance as cyber policies raise premiums and reduce coverage, said Colorado CISO Ray Yepes during a FedInsider panel yesterday. "Almost every state is self-insured, and if not, they're working to become self-insured," Yepes said. Colorado. itself saw its insurance costs quadruple from. $500,000.
