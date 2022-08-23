ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again

Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Covid#Innsider Pro
InsuranceNewsNet

Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate, APCIA target Florida contractor fraud, abuse

Florida Insurance Consumer Advocate (ICA) Tasha Carter and the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) recently announced their collaborated effort to aid Floridians in combating contractor fraud and abuse. © Shutterstock “Illegitimate contractors’ deception and deliberate schemes have a far-reaching impact on Floridians and the insurance market,” Carter…
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Feds: California man used false IDs to defraud people and a large corporate entity

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation ("FBI"), announced today the unsealing of a complaint charging RUSSELL DWAYNE LEWIS, a/k/a "Clifford Ari Getz," a/k/a "Clifford Ari Getz Cohen," a/k/a "Ari Getz," a/k/a "Aryeh Getz," with three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft in connection with multiple schemes to defraud victims out of millions of dollars.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
InsuranceNewsNet

Policy’s flood limit does not control amount of coverage for nursing facility’s business loss, justices find

HOUSTON – The 14th Court of Appeals concluded today that a policy’s flood endorsement does not control the amount of coverage available for a nursing facility’s business losses resulting from Hurricane Harvey flooding.The 14th Court’s opinion stems from a dispute over insurance coverage between Seven Acres Jewish Care Services and The Hanover Casualty Company. As a result of…
HOUSTON, TX
InsuranceNewsNet

Iowa man charged in workers' comp fraud scheme

Thomas Stephanie, age 46, of Washington, Iowa, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud– Presenting False Information following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The charges against Stephanie stem from an investigation which began in June 2022. According to criminal complaints filed by the Iowa Insurance Division's Fraud…
WASHINGTON, IA
InsuranceNewsNet

With talk of a 2023 recession looming, what economic indicators have historically preceded every US downturn?

Is currently full of fear over the possibility of a recession. Near-historic inflation has caused the prices of everything from groceries to fuel to soar and has brought many Americans' ability and willingness to spend money into question. Because consumer spending is one of the major drivers of the economy, reduced spending could stifle economic growth; some experts are predicting a potential "stagflation"—a combination of economic stagnation and inflation and a possible precursor to recession—moving into the final two quarters of 2022.
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Zero knowledge proof-based privacy protection method and system for authenticated data in smart contract (USPTO 11411737): Shandong University

-- Shandong University ( Shandong , People’s Republic of China ) has been issued patent number 11411737, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote:. “Technical Field. “The present disclosure relates to the technical field of...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

More migrants cross Channel as annual total nears 25,000

Women and children are among a group of people brought ashore by an RNLI lifeboat as the number of people crossing the English Channel this year by small boats nears 25,000.About 40 people were brought to Dungeness in Kent before they were taken by coach to a Home Office processing facility.The arrivals are expected to be the first of several boats making the crossing as the weather stays calm in the Channel after no journeys were known to be made on Friday.As of Thursday, 24,231 people had made the crossing this year with the possibility of the 25,000 milestone being...
IMMIGRATION
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy