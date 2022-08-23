Read full article on original website
The president of the Kansas City district of the Federal Reserve, Esther George, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, released on Thursday, she does not know what will be the terminal interest rate of the current cycle of monetary tightening in the U.S., but evaluated that the basic rate may have to rise beyond 4% to control inflation in the country.
For months, the Federal Reserve has been under growing pressure to control inflation without jerking the economy into a recession. "The Fed feels like a passenger on the bus, along with Wall Street and investors and economists. The Fed doesn't feel like the driver of the bus, "said Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the conservative American…
With all eyes on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the speech he will give this morning at the Jackson Hole symposium, the market is waiting for signals as to whether he will continue the aggressive monetary approach for the next meeting, which could mark the third consecutive 75 basis point hike. As reported yesterday by the US Department of Commerce,…
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
Best’s Market Segment Report: Supply and Demand Dynamics on Full Display in Insurance-Linked Securities Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The recent performance of the insurance-linked securities (ILS) market in the first half of 2022 reflected its relatively low correlation with the broader financial markets, with supply and demand for capital determining which deals were placed successfully and at what price, according to a newAM Best report. The...
Smartphone Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Allianz Insurance, AIG, Apple, AXA
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Worldwide Smartphone Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Smartphone Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are AIG, Apple,
Unum Group: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (UNM)
Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded at a new 52-week high today of $39.99 . Approximately 127,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares. Unum Group. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of. $39.99. and a 52-week low of.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the. U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in. New York, NY.
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Blue Cross Life). Blue Cross Life is domiciled in. Moncton, Canada. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn...
Short Term Health Insurance Market May See Big Move : Zurich, Allianz, PingAn, PICC
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Short Term Health Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Hartford, Progressive, Trade Direct Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers,...
Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Brightstar, Assurant, Deutsche Telekom
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED ANNOUNCES 2022 INTERIM RESULTS (H SHARES)
HONG KONG , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance Company Limited. (SSE: 601628, SEHK: 2628, NYSE: LFC) announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company (. China Life Insurance Company Limited. and its subsidiaries) for the six months ended. 30 June 2022. (the "Reporting Period") prepared under the...
Health Insurance Carriers Market May See a Big Move : Allianz, Aegon, UnitedHealth: Health Insurance Carriers Market 2022
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health Insurance Carriers Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are UnitedHealth,
Self-Insurance, Grant Planning on States' Cyber Agendas [Government Technology]
Aug. 26—States are increasingly turning to self-insurance as cyber policies raise premiums and reduce coverage, said Colorado CISO Ray Yepes during a FedInsider panel yesterday. "Almost every state is self-insured, and if not, they're working to become self-insured," Yepes said. Colorado. itself saw its insurance costs quadruple from. $500,000.
World Insurance Associates Increases Greater Boston Presence with the Acquisition of Tarpey Insurance Group and Rush-Kent Insurance
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Rush-Kent Insurance Agency Inc. (“Rush-Kent”) of. Arlington, MA. on. August 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tarpey is...
Home Insurance Market – Increasing Concern Regarding Safety and Security Will Boost the Market by 2030
By 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3%. , USA) Published Latest Report Titled, “Home Insurance Market by Coverage (Comprehensive Coverage, Dwelling Coverage, Content Coverage, and Other Optional Coverages), End User (Landlords and Tenants): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.”. ACCESS COMPLETE REPORT: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-insurance-market-A06947. According to. Allied Market...
