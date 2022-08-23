ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

In Jackson Hole, Powell faces soaring inflation and a major Fed test

For months, the Federal Reserve has been under growing pressure to control inflation without jerking the economy into a recession. "The Fed feels like a passenger on the bus, along with Wall Street and investors and economists. The Fed doesn't feel like the driver of the bus, "said Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the conservative American…
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Jackson Hole departs amid second-quarter U.S. GDP decline

With all eyes on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the speech he will give this morning at the Jackson Hole symposium, the market is waiting for signals as to whether he will continue the aggressive monetary approach for the next meeting, which could mark the third consecutive 75 basis point hike. As reported yesterday by the US Department of Commerce,…
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes

Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Jackson Hole#Sinks#Investors#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Dow#Fed#The Federal Reserve#Innsider Pro
InsuranceNewsNet

Smartphone Insurance Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Allianz Insurance, AIG, Apple, AXA

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Worldwide Smartphone Insurance Market Report assesses developments relevant to the insurance industry and identifies key risks and vulnerabilities for the Worldwide Smartphone Insurance Industry to make stakeholders aware with current and future scenarios. To derive complete assessment and market estimates a wide list of Insurers, aggregators, agency were considered in the coverage; Some of the top players profiled are AIG, Apple,
ELECTRONICS
InsuranceNewsNet

Unum Group: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (UNM)

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded at a new 52-week high today of $39.99 . Approximately 127,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares. Unum Group. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of. $39.99. and a 52-week low of.
STOCKS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the. U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in. New York, NY.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
InsuranceNewsNet

Short Term Health Insurance Market May See Big Move : Zurich, Allianz, PingAn, PICC

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Short Term Health Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Brightstar, Assurant, Deutsche Telekom

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
CELL PHONES
InsuranceNewsNet

Health Insurance Carriers Market May See a Big Move : Allianz, Aegon, UnitedHealth: Health Insurance Carriers Market 2022

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Health Insurance Carriers Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are UnitedHealth,
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Home Insurance Market – Increasing Concern Regarding Safety and Security Will Boost the Market by 2030

By 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.3%. , USA) Published Latest Report Titled, “Home Insurance Market by Coverage (Comprehensive Coverage, Dwelling Coverage, Content Coverage, and Other Optional Coverages), End User (Landlords and Tenants): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.”. ACCESS COMPLETE REPORT: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/home-insurance-market-A06947. According to. Allied Market...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy