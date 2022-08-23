Read full article on original website
Related
Jackson Hole departs amid second-quarter U.S. GDP decline
With all eyes on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the speech he will give this morning at the Jackson Hole symposium, the market is waiting for signals as to whether he will continue the aggressive monetary approach for the next meeting, which could mark the third consecutive 75 basis point hike. As reported yesterday by the US Department of Commerce,…
With talk of a 2023 recession looming, what economic indicators have historically preceded every US downturn?
Is currently full of fear over the possibility of a recession. Near-historic inflation has caused the prices of everything from groceries to fuel to soar and has brought many Americans' ability and willingness to spend money into question. Because consumer spending is one of the major drivers of the economy, reduced spending could stifle economic growth; some experts are predicting a potential "stagflation"—a combination of economic stagnation and inflation and a possible precursor to recession—moving into the final two quarters of 2022.
A major student-loan company tells borrowers to 'hold off on calling' because it doesn't have any more details on Biden's debt cancellation
Biden canceled up to $20,000 in student debt for federal borrowers on Wednesday. Student-loan company Nelnet told borrowers to "hold off on calling" to get more information. Borrowers are still waiting for further details on eligibility how to apply for relief. Millions of student-loan borrowers want to know if there...
Energy customers are warned that if they refuse to pay soaring bills then firms will put them on pre-payment meters that gobble up 90 per cent of top-ups to cut debt rather than heat homes
Debt experts have warned that households risk being placed on prepayment meters if they stop paying their bills. Data collected debt help website DebtBuffer.com shows households on prepayment meters are seeing up to 90% of their gas top-ups going on repaying debt rather than heating their homes as they head into the winter months.
RELATED PEOPLE
Research from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law Yields New Study Findings on Climate Change (Agricultural Insurance, Climate Change, and Food Security: Evidence from Chinese Farmers): Climate Change
-- Investigators publish new report on climate change. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “As an effective risk management mechanism, agricultural insurance can reduce the risk of uncertainty in agricultural production and guarantee food security.”. The news editors obtained a quote from the research...
National Community Reinvestment Coalition: Consumer Advocate Groups Call On FDIC To Reject Ford Credit's ILC Charter Application
WASHINGTON , Aug. 26 (TNSgov) -- The National Community Reinvestment Coalition , an organization that works to uphold fair housing, fair lending and consumer protection laws, posted the following news release:. Ford Motor Company. should be denied deposit insurance for its proposed new. Ford. Credit industrial loan company (ILC) charter,...
MetLife Investment Management Originates a Record $9.2 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2022
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of. in private placement debt and private structured credit for the first half of 2022 across 137 transactions. This was a record for MIM and included. $2.3 billion. of investments originated on behalf of unaffiliated institutional clients. MIM’s total...
Journal of Financial Services Research Issues Research Articles in October 2022 Edition
BASEL, Switzerland , Aug. 25 -- The Journal of Financial Services Research , a journal that says it features banking, risk management, capital markets, mutual funds, insurance, venture capital, consumer and corporate finance, published research articles on the following topics in its. October 2022. edition:. Original Papers:. *. The Dark...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Ultra-High-Yield Funds That Are Passive Income Money Machines
These closed-end funds can generate significant income with little effort on your part.
Self-Insurance, Grant Planning on States' Cyber Agendas [Government Technology]
Aug. 26—States are increasingly turning to self-insurance as cyber policies raise premiums and reduce coverage, said Colorado CISO Ray Yepes during a FedInsider panel yesterday. "Almost every state is self-insured, and if not, they're working to become self-insured," Yepes said. Colorado. itself saw its insurance costs quadruple from. $500,000.
CompScience Receives Workers' Comp Insurance Industry Validation and Closes $6M Seed Round
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompScience announced closing a. seed round, capping successful risk reduction outcomes for insurance clients of brokers, carriers and reinsurers. CompScience has grown 5x year on year, and now covers 70% of the US market. Investors in the platform include. Working Capital...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local experts look at Biden's student loan forgiveness plan: What does it mean for borrowers?
Daily Nonpareil, The (Council Bluffs, IA) President Joe Biden announced a highly anticipated student loan relief plan on Wednesday in a speech at the. The comprehensive three-part plan would cancel up to. $10,000. in student loan debt for borrowers, and up to. $20,000. for Pell Grant recipients with loans held...
Crop and Livestock Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 : AXA, Zurich, AIG: Crop and Livestock Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Crop and Livestock Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are PICC,
“Electronic Device Data Capture For Property Insurance Quotes” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220253948): Patent Application
-- A patent application by the inventors Davis , Timothy Joel ( Warrenville, IL , US); Engelhorn, Amy (. , by NewsRx correspondents. This patent application has not been assigned to a company or institution. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by...
Unum Group: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (UNM)
Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded at a new 52-week high today of $39.99 . Approximately 127,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares. Unum Group. share prices have moved between a 52-week high of. $39.99. and a 52-week low of.
First American Title Unveils PRISM™ Digital Platform for Title Agents
—Easy-to-implement, cost-effective digital platform includes tools that increase efficiency, strengthen customer engagement and enhance the real estate transaction experience— SANTA ANA, Calif. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of title insurance and settlement services and the largest subsidiary of. First American Financial Corporation. (NYSE: FAF), today announced the launch of...
Study finds insurance fraud costs at a record $308.6 billion annually
Insurance fraud costs the US economy a record $308.6 billion annually according to a new comprehensive study by the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, the first of its kind in more than 25 years. The Coalition study, which examined all types of insurance products, said the rising price of fraud penalizes...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0