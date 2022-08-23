ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

The Independent

Lawyer accused of beating wife to death as she clung to infant son and two other children watched

A Minnesota mother-of-five was allegedly beaten to death by her lawyer ex-husband while she held their three-year-old child in her arms during a custody exchange. Thirty-one-year-old Anders Odegaard has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife Carissa, also 31. Authorities in Warren responded to Mr Odegaard’s residence around 5pm on Tuesday after his nine-year-old son alerted a motorist of the attack. Ms Odegaard had arrived at the home to pick up her five children and take them to church, the Daily Mail reported. Mr Odegaard then allegedly refused to let the children leave and began choking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Jail staff taking a pregnant inmate in distress to the hospital allegedly stopped at Starbucks, then the baby died after birth. Now a settlement is approved

A former inmate who alleges her newborn died in the hospital after staff at a California jail was slow to respond to her medical emergency -- including stopping at Starbucks as they drove her to the hospital -- has been approved to receive a $480,000 settlement in her federal wrongful death lawsuit.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

