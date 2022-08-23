ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in high-speed crash on Route 495

A Massachusetts man has been killed in a serious motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 495 northbound in Amesbury that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence

Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Multi-vehicle crash with camper closes part of Route 6 on Cape Cod

EASTHAM, Mass. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a camper closed part of Route 6 on Cape Cod for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in Eastham on Route 6 east near 4680 State Highway. Pictures posted by Orleans Fire-Rescue showed debris from vehicles and...
EASTHAM, MA
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of Rhode Island through 8 p.m. A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms. Between 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., severe thunderstorms capable of large hail, winds in excess of 60 mph, dangerous...
ENVIRONMENT
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts woman goes on rampage, strikes 10 vehicles hit, nearly kills trooper

“A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
MILTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police announce new Sobriety Checkpoint near end of August

A new Sobriety Checkpoint has been issued for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. The purpose is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways. It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
#95 South#Interstate 95#Rhode Island State Police#Traffic Accident#Abc 6 News
ABC6.com

Ballard’s wins appeal, able to serve alcohol again

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — After getting its liquor and entertainment license suspended earlier this week, Ballard’s Beach Resort won its appeal Wednesday and will be able to serve alcohol once again. However, the resort still has its entertainment license suspended for 14 days. “This afternoon, the DBR...
RESTAURANTS
whatsupnewp.com

Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

National Grid’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on National Grid’s latest damage analysis and reflect a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WCVB

Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
REHOBOTH, MA
lawstreetmedia.com

Farm Sues Rhode Island Over Water Supply Dispute

Legend’s Creek LLC, as well as Jon Restivo and Aden Mott (members of the LLC), filed a complaint against the State of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) alleging the defendants violated the plaintiffs’ rights under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution.
INDUSTRY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in parts of Massachusetts. This alert is in effect for West central Worcester County in central Massachusetts, Southeastern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts, Southeastern Franklin County in western Massachusetts, Central Hampden County in western Massachusetts until 4:15 p.m.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

North Attleborough woman sentenced for assaulting girlfriend

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a North Attleborough woman was sentenced after brutally injuring her girlfriend at the time. Quinn said 47-year-old Tanisha Baxter was sentenced to serve three-and-a-half to five-and-a-half years in prison, to be followed by two years...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
PhillyBite

Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
CRANSTON, RI
goprovidence.com

PYOF (Pick Your Own Fruit) — The Best Places in RI

Fall is almost here and with it comes the apple- and pumpkin-picking season. Plenty of people like to pick their own fruit, and the fall season is the best time to do so with the crisp weather and changing leaves. Grab a cup of warm cider (and maybe a fresh apple doughnut) and bring the family to one of these fantastic farms around Rhode Island.
FOOD & DRINKS

