fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts motorcycle rider killed in high-speed crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man has been killed in a serious motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, just before 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a crash on Route 495 northbound in Amesbury that resulted in the death of a motorcycle operator. Preliminary investigation indicates that...
NECN
Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence
Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
WCVB
Multi-vehicle crash with camper closes part of Route 6 on Cape Cod
EASTHAM, Mass. — A serious crash involving multiple vehicles and a camper closed part of Route 6 on Cape Cod for a while on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in Eastham on Route 6 east near 4680 State Highway. Pictures posted by Orleans Fire-Rescue showed debris from vehicles and...
GoLocalProv
Strong to Severe Thunderstorms With Flooding Possible in RI Friday, According to NWS
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Rhode Island for Friday afternoon and evening. According to NWS, "Some storms may become severe with damaging wind the primary threat. Large hail is also possible along with a low risk for an isolated tornado." Hazardous Weather Outlook.
ABC6.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of Rhode Island through 8 p.m. A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms. Between 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., severe thunderstorms capable of large hail, winds in excess of 60 mph, dangerous...
Heavy rain causes flash flooding in southeastern Mass. and parts of RI
One of the highest rain totals so far is in Rehoboth, which saw over seven inches of rain in three hours. Despite much of Massachusetts experiencing a drought, heavy rain hit southeastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island Tuesday, causing some flash flooding. The National Weather Service announced a flash...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman goes on rampage, strikes 10 vehicles hit, nearly kills trooper
“A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police announce new Sobriety Checkpoint near end of August
A new Sobriety Checkpoint has been issued for the area by Massachusetts State Police. Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County. The purpose is to further educate the motoring public and strengthen the public’s awareness to the need of detecting and removing those motorists who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs from our roadways. It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.
ABC6.com
Rep. Charlene Lima to propose new police bill following Block Island brawls
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rep. Charlene Lima said Wednesday that she plans to introduce a new bill related to police staffing on Block Island during the next legislative session. The legislation would allow the state to control the amount of police and emergency personnel on the island and on...
ABC6.com
Ballard’s wins appeal, able to serve alcohol again
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — After getting its liquor and entertainment license suspended earlier this week, Ballard’s Beach Resort won its appeal Wednesday and will be able to serve alcohol once again. However, the resort still has its entertainment license suspended for 14 days. “This afternoon, the DBR...
Injured RI man rescued while hiking in New Hampshire
A Coventry man had to be rescued after injuring his leg while hiking in New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
whatsupnewp.com
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
National Grid’s interactive map is updated every 5 minutes and provides regional power restoration information. The estimated time of restoration are based on National Grid’s latest damage analysis and reflect a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
WCVB
Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms
REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
lawstreetmedia.com
Farm Sues Rhode Island Over Water Supply Dispute
Legend’s Creek LLC, as well as Jon Restivo and Aden Mott (members of the LLC), filed a complaint against the State of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) alleging the defendants violated the plaintiffs’ rights under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution.
ecori.org
Deep Dumpster Dive: Litter a Tough Problem to Solve at Misquamicut State Beach
WESTERLY, R.I. — Hundreds of umbrellas and folding chairs made the sand at Misquamicut State Beach hard to see from the pavilion above Rhode Island’s biggest and most popular beach. As beachgoers traversed the entrances in the dunes to the beach, they passed something unique to Rhode Island...
DEM offering free trees to RI residents as part of energy-saving program
The RI DEM is once again offering 1,000 free trees to residents through its popular energy-saving tree program.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts
BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a severe thunderstorm warning in parts of Massachusetts. This alert is in effect for West central Worcester County in central Massachusetts, Southeastern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts, Southeastern Franklin County in western Massachusetts, Central Hampden County in western Massachusetts until 4:15 p.m.
ABC6.com
North Attleborough woman sentenced for assaulting girlfriend
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Thursday that a North Attleborough woman was sentenced after brutally injuring her girlfriend at the time. Quinn said 47-year-old Tanisha Baxter was sentenced to serve three-and-a-half to five-and-a-half years in prison, to be followed by two years...
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
goprovidence.com
PYOF (Pick Your Own Fruit) — The Best Places in RI
Fall is almost here and with it comes the apple- and pumpkin-picking season. Plenty of people like to pick their own fruit, and the fall season is the best time to do so with the crisp weather and changing leaves. Grab a cup of warm cider (and maybe a fresh apple doughnut) and bring the family to one of these fantastic farms around Rhode Island.
