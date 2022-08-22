ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastridgenewsonline.com

Arrest Made in Fentanyl Investigation

On August 23, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of Fentanyl at a room at the Microtel Motel located at 7014 McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga. During the execution of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Sheriff’s Office reports Fentanyl bust at I 75 motel

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a major drug bust this week at a local motel. Narcotics detectives raided a room at the Microtel Motel on McCutcheon Road on Tuesday. They say they recovered. • $14,265.00 Dollars in U.S. currency. • Approximately 39 grams of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Third threat of violence made toward Coffee County in a week

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Mcdonald, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

Police investigating road rage shooting on I-24

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office asked the public about a road rage shooting that occurred on Friday. Officials said on Twitter that a truck driver was driving on I-24 near mile marker 70 toward Chattanooga around 12:37 a.m. Officials said an SUV driver began firing into the truck’s cab but did not strike any occupants.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Violent Crime
WDEF

Huntsville men charged with Rossville murder

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Two Huntsville men have been arrested for a murder in Rossville several weeks ago. Dakota Bradshaw was shot inside his home on Peachtree Street on Monday afternoon, August first. Witnesses were able to give Walker County Sheriff’s Officers a description of the shooter and the...
ROSSVILLE, GA
WDEF

Man says he was robbed and kidnapped around 4 AM at Northgate

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a kidnapping case before dawn near Northgate Mall. The victim told officers he had just gotten off work around 4 AM when he was robbed, kidnapped and his car stolen. But he was not harmed in the robbery. Police ask anyone who...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrganews.com

FCPD investigating Wreck involving Cyclist

The Floyd County Police Department has reported that their patrol officers are investigating a possible crash that occurred Sunday morning on Calhoun Road. A cyclist was apparently struck by a vehicle around 6 AM on Calhoun Road at Burton Road (Near Georgia Loop 1). Anyone with information is asked to...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Three Charged with Attacking Police Officers

Rome Police arrested three men, Marcos Juan, 25 of Rome, Mariano Alberto Juan, 22 of Rome and Daniel Juan, 26 of Rome at a location on Darlington Way after a drunken altercation saw then attack police. Reports say Daniel Juan was maintaining a disorderly household that encouraged drinking and other...
ROME, GA
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant and Marion County Sheriff's Department Detective Killed in Helicopter Crash

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Members of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and the Murfreesboro Police Department saluted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matt Blansett as his body was escorted through Murfreesboro on Wednesday. Blansett and THP Sgt. Lee Russell died in a helicopter crash. On August 23, the Tennessee Department...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Sheriff: Franklin Co. teenager behind online threat to Coffee Co. schools

MANCHESTER Tenn. (WSMV) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigated a “possible threat” Sunday directed toward Coffee County Schools on social media. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation, identified a 16-year-old student from Franklin County as the person responsible for the threat.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy