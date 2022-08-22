Read full article on original website
On August 23, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of Fentanyl at a room at the Microtel Motel located at 7014 McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga. During the execution of...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a major drug bust this week at a local motel. Narcotics detectives raided a room at the Microtel Motel on McCutcheon Road on Tuesday. They say they recovered. • $14,265.00 Dollars in U.S. currency. • Approximately 39 grams of...
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident in Marion County Tuesday evening, according to Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett. The incident appears to have happened while traffic on the interstate was backed up due to...
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Coffee County community is fed up and alarmed after three threats of violence have been made across the community within the last week. Tullahoma City Schools (TCS) was recently made aware of the latest threat directed toward Friday’s Coffee Pot game at Tullahoma High School, according to a Facebook post by the school district. It’s unclear what the threat was at this time.
CHARLESTON, Tenn. — A former Charleston city commissioner faces 4 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO). A release says Garrett Hammontree turned himself in to authorities Wednesday night. An indictment says Hammontree is accused of having sexual contact with...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Mayor Tim Kelly’s Office has reached a resolution with the Chattanooga Police Department to review the assignments of all policed officers alleged to have been less than truthful on the job. An internal committee of sworn officers will be brought together to evaluate violations allegedly...
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office asked the public about a road rage shooting that occurred on Friday. Officials said on Twitter that a truck driver was driving on I-24 near mile marker 70 toward Chattanooga around 12:37 a.m. Officials said an SUV driver began firing into the truck’s cab but did not strike any occupants.
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man convicted of murdering his ex-wife at a church in 1990 pleaded for his parole for a fourth time Tuesday morning in Cleveland. Larry Kelley was convicted of shooting Brenda Wilson in the back in the parking lot of the Church of the Harvest in Cleveland.
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Two Huntsville men have been arrested for a murder in Rossville several weeks ago. Dakota Bradshaw was shot inside his home on Peachtree Street on Monday afternoon, August first. Witnesses were able to give Walker County Sheriff’s Officers a description of the shooter and the...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Chattanooga is recovering after police say he was robbed, kidnapped, and had his vehicle stolen early Monday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. Officers were called a little after 4 a.m. to 200 Northgate Mall Drive. A release says the man told officers...
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Engineer Benjamin Honeycutt said he owes his life to Matt Blansett who died Tuesday in a helicopter crash. Blansett, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office detective, rescued Honeycutt who was in a near-fatal car crash 23 years ago. “Medically,...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a kidnapping case before dawn near Northgate Mall. The victim told officers he had just gotten off work around 4 AM when he was robbed, kidnapped and his car stolen. But he was not harmed in the robbery. Police ask anyone who...
The Floyd County Police Department has reported that their patrol officers are investigating a possible crash that occurred Sunday morning on Calhoun Road. A cyclist was apparently struck by a vehicle around 6 AM on Calhoun Road at Burton Road (Near Georgia Loop 1). Anyone with information is asked to...
ROME, Ga. — Rome police said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home was swatted early Wednesday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to a 911 call about a person who had been shot multiple times at a house within the city limits.
Rome Police arrested three men, Marcos Juan, 25 of Rome, Mariano Alberto Juan, 22 of Rome and Daniel Juan, 26 of Rome at a location on Darlington Way after a drunken altercation saw then attack police. Reports say Daniel Juan was maintaining a disorderly household that encouraged drinking and other...
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Members of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and the Murfreesboro Police Department saluted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matt Blansett as his body was escorted through Murfreesboro on Wednesday. Blansett and THP Sgt. Lee Russell died in a helicopter crash. On August 23, the Tennessee Department...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy announced today a process to review the cases of police officers who have been transferred due to accusations that they have mislead officials in various investigations. She has been grappling with how to handle the officers named in the so-called Brady...
The search for the downed aircraft is taking place in the area around Aetna Mountain in Marion County.
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — (Update: Aug. 25 at 8:45 p.m.) After investigation information regarding a "potential threat" concerning a Middle Tennessee high school football game Friday night, Tullahoma Police Department (TPD) found and interviewed the juvenile responsible for the social media posting. TPD determined that the information being...
MANCHESTER Tenn. (WSMV) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigated a “possible threat” Sunday directed toward Coffee County Schools on social media. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation, identified a 16-year-old student from Franklin County as the person responsible for the threat.
