Election Day In Oklahoma: 2022 Runoff Primary Elections

It is election day in Oklahoma and voters across the state will decide who will advance to November’s election in many statewide races.

Voters who are having to the polls on Tuesday morning will want to grab their voter card or an ID, like a driver's license.

All nine Tulsa City Council seats are up for grabs on Tuesday. If a candidate gets more than 50% of the vote then they will win outright.

City of Tulsa voters will also decide on three propositions.

Skiatook voters will approve or strike down a one-cent sales tax that would be used to build new police and fire stations. The tax would carry no expiration.

Chelsea Public Schools has a more than $2.6 million bond that the district says would be used for a new elementary multipurpose building, an AgEd facility and the construction of new concession stands and restrooms at the football and softball fields.

Republicans will vote in the runoff election for Senate between Markwayne Mullin and TW Shannon. In the other Senate race, Democrats will pick between Madison Horn or Jason Bollinger.

Republicans Avery Frix and Josh Brecheen are in a runoff for Oklahoma’s second congressional district.

Other statewide runoffs include the offices of State Superintendent, Treasurer, Labor Commissioner and Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner.

Any registered voter in Oklahoma can find their polling place or sample ballot by using the online portal at Elections.ok.gov

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.