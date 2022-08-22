Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Josephine Co. raids destroy 10,000 illegal plants and 3,500 pounds of product
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Josephine County's Sheriff's Office says today approximately 10,000 marijuana plants are gone from an illegal grow site. It says 3,500 pounds of processed marijuana were destroyed, too. The Sheriff's Office says the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) served warrants the past two days that surfaced the...
KTVL
Josephine County authorities execute warrants at four illegal marijuana grow sites
Josephine County, Ore. — On August 23 and 24, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team executed four separate search warrants at the following locations in Josephine County regarding illegal marijuana grow sites:. 300 block of Lakeshore Drive. 6000 block of Rockydale Road. 8000 block of Deer Creek Road. 1000 block...
jacksoncountyor.org
JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
Jackson County Roads is focused on maintaining our public road system and we are out working almost every day of the year. This work can have an impact on motorists, and therefore we want to tell you where we plan to be working. To see a daily list of locations, just open the PDF to the left under the 'Happening Today' title. For our larger projects there is more information offered below and on the left. If you have questions about our short-term or long-term projects which are not answered here, please send us an email or give us a call at 541.774.8184.
KDRV
Jackson County search for woman missing since December
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person missing from the White City area for about eight months. It says Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. It describes her as 42 years old, 5'6", weighing 130 pounds with blonde hair and brown...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVL
Have you seen Rosanna Marquis?
White City, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman out of the White City area. Rosanna Christine Marquis was last seen December of 2021. She is 42 years old, 5'6" tall, weighing 130 lbs. with blonde / strawberry hair, and brown eyes. She is...
KDRV
FireWatch: Firefighter Logan Taylor's funeral to be public Monday
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Talent man will get a public memorial service next week. 25-year-old Logan Taylor died last Thursday on duty as a wildland firefighter. He was hit by a tree while working on northern Josephine County's Rum Creek Fire. A public memorial service will be held Monday, August...
KTVL
Grants Pass police in search of two storage unit burglars
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — On Saturday, August 13, two people burglarized multiple storage units on Union Avenue in Grants Pass. During the early morning hours, the two burglars were caught on surveillance cameras, but the Grants Pass Police Department needs the community's assistance in identifying the two suspects. If...
jacksoncountyor.org
Board of Commissioners
The Commissioners serve as the Executive Branch and perform legislative and quasi-judicial functions of the County. Commissioners are responsible for the planning, formation and implementation of the annual budget. In addition, Commissioners serve on other federal, state and local mandated governmental panels, boards and commissions with fiscal duties and authority over public monies. Commissioners also serve the ceremonial functions of the County in representations to the public for the public good and betterment of Jackson County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ijpr.org
Black community leaders discuss white nationalism in Southern Oregon
Members of the Urban League of Portland came to Southern Oregon University to hear how people of color feel living and working in the Rogue Valley. Panelists discussed the ongoing trauma of Aidan Ellison’s death, a 19-year-old Black teenager who was shot in Ashland in 2020 by a white man. They said that murder showed even a progressive town like Ashland isn’t immune to racial violence.
kptv.com
Suspect in Oregon fire lookout theft arrested in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into an Oregon Department of Forestry fire lookout tower. Deputies say once inside, the man stole important equipment for early fire detection. Chad Allen McPherson, 30, of Prospect, was indicted Tuesday...
KDRV
Medford Police update fatal fentanyl case involving four arrests and 11,000 pills
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police today are updating information from a fatal summer fentanyl overdose by a teenager. His death led to discovery of more than 11,000 fentanyl pills. Medford Police Department (MPD) says today a 21-year-old drug dealer sold fake oxycodone to a family member of the 15-year-old boy...
KTVL
Medford Fire responds to detached garage structure fire
Medford Fire Department crews responded to a detached garage structure fire at Lozier Lane & Prune Street at around 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. "The fire has been knocked down and there are currently no civilian or firefighter injuries," MFD states. Fire District 3, Jacksonville Fire Department, Medford Police and Jackson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDRV
Man, boy missing from Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing child and missing man. It says Zayne Coley is a five-year-old boy with brown hair, blue eyes, weight of 60 pounds and three feet tall. It describes 48-year-old Jonathan Coley was a white man standing 5’08”...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 234 Fatal, Josephine Co., Aug. 24
On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 9:59 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 234 near milepost 16. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Hyundai Sante Fe, operated by Sheldon Hensley (24) of Medford, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an eastbound Subaru Forrester, operated by Feliz McGonagle (67) of Trail. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Hensley and his passenger, Maria Regalado (24) of Medford, were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. McGonagle sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 234 was closed for approximately 5 hours while the scene was investigated by OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit. OSP was assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Department, AMR, Lifeflight and ODOT.
mybasin.com
Medford District Bureau of Land Management Closing Lower Rogue River and Rogue River Trail for Public and Firefighter Safety
Medford, Oregon 22 August 2022– As a result of the Rum Creek Fire, the BLM is closing and not permitting use of the Wild and Scenic Lower Rogue River and Rogue River Trail from Grave Creek to Russian Creek until further notice. This order is for the safety of the public and firefighter personnel and covers all BLM-managed public lands 1/2 mile north and south of the Rogue River.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Fire detection camera thief caught; Stolen equipment left in bag on the road
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says an anonymous tip led to the arrest of a thief who broke into an Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) lookout tower in the Prospect area last week. The suspect, Chad Allen McPherson, 30, of Prospect, was indicted today by a grand jury and...
Roundabout (Campus) Detour Route – UPDATE
A portion of the Campus Drive and Dan O’Brien Way intersection will re-open starting Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Traffic will be permitted to flow on Dan O’Brien Way and the portion of Campus Drive adjacent to the Oregon Institute of Technology campus. Campus Drive south of the intersection will remain closed. Please see the attached exhibit for further detail. Detour routes will be signed to direct the public around the closure.
ijpr.org
School districts offering bonuses to address staffing shortages
Some districts are turning to House Bill 4030, which was passed in the 2022 legislative session and provides nearly $80 million to support retention and recruitment of K-12 educators and support personnel. In Grants Pass, School District 7 is short 27 support staff, such as education assistants and playground supervisors....
oregontoday.net
Marijuana Bust Douglas Co., Aug. 24
On Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4,000 block of Dole Road, Myrtle Creek. This was another of the large scale illegal operations like we’ve been repeatedly seeing in the area, often times owned and operated by foreign drug cartels. This particular location was raided twice by DINT in 2013, also for illegal marijuana operations. Tuesday, DINT detectives arrived at the location and found several large greenhouses completely surrounding the residence, full of live marijuana plants, as well as the hillsides around the residence terraced with hundreds of growing marijuana plants. The residence was being used as sleeping quarters and work area for a large scale commercial operation. The adjacent shop area was being used as an indoor growing area as well as marijuana processing area. Once again there were major water use violations, dangerous electrical code violations, as well as environmental wreckage from misuse of pesticides and fertilizers. These issues have been common problems with these unlawful grow sites. In total DINT seized 2,154 live marijuana plants, and 1,900 pounds of processed marijuana ready for market. No one was located on the property at the time of the search warrant, but the investigation is continuing and arrests are anticipated.
KTVL
Rum Creek Fire grows to 959 acres, BE READY notification in place
Josephine County, Ore — Updated August 25 at 9:45 a.m.:. Acreage on the Rum Creek Fire has increased to 959 acres and is 0% contained. Due to increased fire activity, officials have closed Galice Road and surrounding public lands on both sides of the river between Almeda County Park and Grave Creek for public and firefighter safety.
Comments / 0