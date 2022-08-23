ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hill, VA

southhillenterprise.com

Summer Extravaganza Success

The Southside Youth Development Corporation held a Summer Youth Extravaganza on Saturday, August 20 at the Centennial Park in South Hill. Kids enjoyed games, fun activities, live music, and food. Many local organizations donated school supplies and gift cards. The activity also included two local motivational speakers; Rev. Curtis Thomas and Minister Jessica Jones. The SYDC thanks all who supported and participated with this worthwhile community event.
SOUTH HILL, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Jarratt preparing for second Christmas parade

Last December, the Town of Jarratt held its first-ever Christmas parade, featuring appearances from Greensville County High School’s G-Force marching band, the “Big Pig” Bar-B-Que Restaurant miniature train and mascot, and Santa Claus himself. The inaugural event was such a success that Jarratt is bringing it back...
JARRATT, VA
southhillenterprise.com

SBH graduates CIT class

BRUNSWICK, MECKLENBURG, & HALIFAX, VIRGINIA – Southside Behavioral Health continues its commitment to serve the counties of Brunswick, Mecklenburg, and Halifax by hosting its eighth Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) 40-hour core training class. This important training ensures individuals with behavioral health needs receive an appropriate response from trained officers in times of emergency. It also assists these individuals in receiving the necessary care to keep them out of our local prison systems.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
southhillenterprise.com

Lunenburg photo contest ends soon

The annual photography contest sponsored by the Lunenburg County Historical Society ends on Friday, September 16. Copies of the rules/entry forms are available at the Ripberger Public Library (Kenbridge) or the Victoria Public Library. You can also receive an e-mailed copy of the rules/entry form by requesting one from woodpark1@earthlink.net....
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA
cbs17

4 injured in Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – Four people are confirmed injured in a Roanoke Rapids paper mill explosion Thursday afternoon, its fire department told CBS 17. Roanoke Rapids Fire Chief Jason Patrick tells CBS 17 that those injured are suffering from what appears to be steam burns, but the investigation remains ongoing, after his team responded to the 100 block of Gaston Road at approximately 1:30 p.m.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
southhillenterprise.com

Help Wanted

*Candidates without existing certification will be placed at the minimum of the range. Job Summary: Under general supervision of the Zoning Administrator, the Inspector will perform technical work inspecting local construction and residential projects to. ensure compliance with code regulations of the County and Commonwealth of. Virginia regarding erosion and...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

MCMS implements staggered start dates by grade

We are excited to welcome our students to Mecklenburg County Middle School for the 2022-2023 school year! We hope you all are enjoying a safe and relaxing summer vacation. We are eager for you to enter a new building where many wonderful opportunities await you. As we begin this year, many exciting events in our new school will require particular instructions and attention to specific groups of students. For that reason, we will have grade level-specific orientations and a staggered start to the school year.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
warrenrecord.com

Respond to scene of accident

Emergency personnel are responding to the scene of an overturned tank truck on U.S. 158 Bypass in the area of Frazier Road near the intersection with Hwy. 158 business at Macon. Use caution while traveling in the area.
MACON, NC
#Shrc
southhillenterprise.com

Dr. D Sports: It’s Kickoff Time

For local high-school football fans, Lawrenceville will be the center of the universe on Friday night when Mecklenburg County High School takes the field for its first ever regular season game against Brunswick High School. Park View and Brunswick were longstanding rivals in the Southside and Tri-Rivers Districts and the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Possession of controlled substance charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
southhillenterprise.com

Estate Sale

August 25- 27. 9am- 5pm Thursday and Friday 9am- 1pm Saturday. A good mix of items being offered in Bracey. Furniture, household items, tools, shed items, collectables and much more. Call Lloyd's Estate Sales. 434-446-6589. Watch Facebook and. estatesales.net for pictures.
BRACEY, VA
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Man shot to death in Littleton Two men still wanted for murder

The Littleton Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street on August 18. Upon arrival, it was discovered that Oscar Ray Epps, Jr. was suffering from gunshot wounds. Epps was transported to ECU North by EMS and later passed away due to his injuries.
LITTLETON, NC

