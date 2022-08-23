Read full article on original website
Twitter's former security chief has accused the company of 'lying' to Elon Musk about spam accounts, according to an explosive whistleblower complaint sent to regulators
Ex-Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko has filed a series of whistleblower complaints to regulators. The complaints, published Tuesday by The Washington Post, accuse Twitter of security malpractice. A Twitter spokesperson said Zatko's allegations appeared to be "riddled with inaccuracies." Former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko has accused the company of...
Twitter whistleblower has just handed Elon Musk major ammunition in his battle over bots—and his lawyers are already on the case
A new bombshell report from a Twitter whistleblower could have big implications for the company’s coming court case with Elon Musk. Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images. Would-be Twitter buyer Elon Musk is actively trying to pull out of the $44 billion takeover deal as he...
Elon Musk told his 76-year-old dad Errol to 'keep quiet' in a text message after he said he wasn't proud of his son, report says
Errol Musk said Elon sent him a text telling him to "keep quiet" after recent media comments. Elon's father told Daily Mail Australia that his 3 daughters refused to speak to him 'for days'. But he said he had misunderstood the question and has been proud of Elon from "the...
Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016
CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
CNN's Brian Stelter flip-flops on Hunter Biden scandal by saying it’s 'not just a right-wing media story’
CNN's media correspondent Brian Stelter had an apparent epiphany about the severity of the Hunter Biden scandal, which turned out not to be a dismissable "right-wing media story" like the liberal pundit insisted in 2020. On Sunday's installment of "Reliable Sources," Stelter suggested President Biden's 2024 ambitions could be derailed...
CNN Let Brian Stelter Go and Canceled His Show — Here's Why
The chief media correspondent at CNN, Brian Stelter, will appear in his final broadcast on Aug. 21. CNN’s new network boss Chris Licht is making some major programming changes, beginning with cutting Reliable Sources, a show about the media and its coverage. What happened to Stelter at CNN?. Article...
Trump blasts 'low ratings dummy' Bill Maher for saying ex-president got a boost in the polls after Mar-a-Lago raid - and goes after Fox News for covering comedian's criticism
Donald Trump went after comedian Bill Maher on Saturday night for his comments last weekend claiming that the FBI's unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago gave the former president a much-needed boost in support. Trump also aimed the heat at Fox News, seemingly for covering the late night host's comments on 'Real...
Anderson Cooper: We've entered the 'perfect phone call' phase of the Mar-a-Lago saga
CNN’s Anderson Cooper reacts to some of former President Donald Trump’s allies’ reactions to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago.
Elon Musk's buddies are mad they're being asked by Twitter's lawyers to hand over any recent communications about the deal: 'I went to go take a s--- and I basically tweeted off the cuff'
Elon Musk's social circle is pushing back against a flurry of subpoenas from Twitter. Last week, the company subpoenaed Musk's associates, some of whom say they weren't involved in the deal. David Sacks called Twitter's legal requests "petty" and "vindictive." Some of Silicon Valley's biggest names have had some choice...
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey reveals his ‘biggest regret’ is letting the social media app become a company
The cofounder has cut a divisive figure for Twitter since his departure as CEO, notably in his support for Elon Musk.
Brian Stelter makes emotional final speech on canceled Reliable Sources and tells viewers to ‘hold CNN accountable’
BRIAN Stelter called on viewers to "hold CNN accountable" in the future in an emotional final speech on the last episode of Reliable Sources after it was canceled by the network. Stelter devoted the entire hour of Sunday's episode to discussing "change" in the media industry, days after it was...
'They never found out': Fake heiress accessed Mar-a-Lago for over a year
A Russian-speaking immigrant from Ukraine accessed former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for over a year by claiming to be an heiress to a family fortune, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. CNN’s Kate Bolduan speaks with the Post-Gazette’s Michael Sallah about his report and the poor security at Trump’s Florida compound.
See what stood out to CNN reporter about redacted affidavit
A redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit has been unsealed by the Justice Department, as ordered by a federal judge. Jessica Schneider gives the details on CNN Inside Politics.
What we learned from Mark Zuckerberg's 3-hour chat with Joe Rogan
In a rare and lengthy interview, Mark Zuckerberg spoke with controversial comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan about Meta's plans to release a new virtual-reality headset, his newfound love of jiu-jitsu and his company's decision to limit the reach of an article about Hunter Biden that came out in the final weeks leading up to the 2020 election.
