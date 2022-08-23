ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Twitter's former security chief has accused the company of 'lying' to Elon Musk about spam accounts, according to an explosive whistleblower complaint sent to regulators

Ex-Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko has filed a series of whistleblower complaints to regulators. The complaints, published Tuesday by The Washington Post, accuse Twitter of security malpractice. A Twitter spokesperson said Zatko's allegations appeared to be "riddled with inaccuracies." Former Twitter security chief Peiter Zatko has accused the company of...
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
Daily Mail

CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016

CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
Daily Mail

Trump blasts 'low ratings dummy' Bill Maher for saying ex-president got a boost in the polls after Mar-a-Lago raid - and goes after Fox News for covering comedian's criticism

Donald Trump went after comedian Bill Maher on Saturday night for his comments last weekend claiming that the FBI's unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago gave the former president a much-needed boost in support. Trump also aimed the heat at Fox News, seemingly for covering the late night host's comments on 'Real...
Business Insider

Elon Musk's buddies are mad they're being asked by Twitter's lawyers to hand over any recent communications about the deal: 'I went to go take a s--- and I basically tweeted off the cuff'

Elon Musk's social circle is pushing back against a flurry of subpoenas from Twitter. Last week, the company subpoenaed Musk's associates, some of whom say they weren't involved in the deal. David Sacks called Twitter's legal requests "petty" and "vindictive." Some of Silicon Valley's biggest names have had some choice...
CNN

'They never found out': Fake heiress accessed Mar-a-Lago for over a year

A Russian-speaking immigrant from Ukraine accessed former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate for over a year by claiming to be an heiress to a family fortune, according to a report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. CNN’s Kate Bolduan speaks with the Post-Gazette’s Michael Sallah about his report and the poor security at Trump’s Florida compound.
CNN

What we learned from Mark Zuckerberg's 3-hour chat with Joe Rogan

In a rare and lengthy interview, Mark Zuckerberg spoke with controversial comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan about Meta's plans to release a new virtual-reality headset, his newfound love of jiu-jitsu and his company's decision to limit the reach of an article about Hunter Biden that came out in the final weeks leading up to the 2020 election.
