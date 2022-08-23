CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas physician well-known for his work bringing medical aid to some of the most remote corners of the world has passed away. Dr. Kerfoot Pollock Walker, Jr. died Sunday at the age of 92. He was born on January 27, 1930, in Huntington and was a longtime member of the Tyler-area community, including working as director of the Tyler-Smith County Health Department and being a longtime member of Green Acres Baptist Church. However, Walker is perhaps best known for his international travels with his late wife, Dr. Marietta Crowder Walker, as they visited North Korea, Pakistan, Iran, Turkey, Central Asia, South America, India, Nepal, bringing their medical expertise to people in need wherever they went. Walker and his wife, who died in 2015, bonded over their desire to bring Christianity and medicine around the world.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO