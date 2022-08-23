Read full article on original website
Criminal profiler makes stop in Crockett to help people spot warning signs of violence
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Criminal profiler Phil Chalmers has interviewed more the 500 violent offenders over a 35 year career, from school shooters to serial killers. Everything he’s learned helps the FBI in profiling dangerous criminals, solving cold cases and training people to spot the warning signs of violent criminals.
Chapel Hill pays tribute to fallen deputy Lorenzo Bustos before game against Gilmer
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Before Friday night’s game against Gilmer, Chapel Hill paid tribute to fallen Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos. Bustos was a former Bulldog and graduated from Chapel Hill in 2011. Chapel Hill ISD, community members, and family were on hand to honor Bustos before the...
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding
"My main issue is him taking money out of the donation jar. That's money that people are giving us to give to the community," said Sasquatch Trading Post manager Samantha Pospychala. |. Some of the things that will be reviewed include existing traffic signals and which intersections operate...
Woman denied abortion for fetus with fatal condition in Louisiana discusses next steps
BATON ROUGE, La. (CNN) - A pregnant woman in Louisiana who alleges she was denied an abortion despite the fetus being diagnosed with a fatal condition will go to another state next week “to get the medically necessary procedure,” her attorney, Ben Crump said at a Friday press conference.
CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. "But it will grow back. It does come back," Cox said.
UT Tyler school of Medicine
Some people like scales, others prefer fur. If you're the fur loving type, you might want to hop on over to the Longview Exhibit Center this weekend for the Southern Roots Rabbit and Cavy Show. Upshur County investigators say tire fire may have been intentionally set.
WebXtra: Shelby County forms new cold case unit
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 10 hours...
Loved ones remember ‘amazing’ couple killed in head-on crash while visiting Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - A Virginia couple is being remembered as pillars of their community after they were killed in a head-on crash during a trip to Hawaii this week. KHNL/KGMB reports Ron and Michelle Hartman died Monday afternoon in a crash on the Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku. Relatives said...
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect for hit-and-run involving pedestrian
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police arrested a man who allegedly hit a pedestrian with his vehicle and left the scene. Ray McCollister, 26, of Center, was charged for accident involving injury. The man was hit at the 1400 block of Dolph St. at 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, according to...
Downtown Tyler traffic study to scrutinize intersections, traffic flow
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 3 hours...
Man arrested after using fake checks to buy 4 vehicles in 2 towns
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A 66-year-old man was arrested after he wrote fake checks for two trucks totaling almost $155,000. Larry Allen Dodd went to Henson Ford on Saturday to buy a 2021 F-350 King Ranch and wrote a check for $89,562.44, according to Madisonville police. On Monday, Dodd went to the Henson Dodge Dealership to buy a 2021 Jeep for a “female companion,” according to arrest documents. He wrote a check for the full amount, $64,494.11, and left with the car.
City of Jacksonville receives funding for infrastructure projects
East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 6 hours...
Federal judge says Texas can’t ban 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A federal court in Fort Worth on Thursday struck down a Texas prohibition that limited adults under 21 from carrying handguns. Texas law bars most 18- to 20-year-olds in the state from obtaining a license to carry a handgun or carrying a handgun for self-defense outside their homes.
Troup police say suspect shot after mass shooting threat
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, a shot was fired by police in an incident on South Railroad Street, leaving one man injured. Now, more information about what happened has been released. Officials with Troup Police Department say they received a credible report of a suspect with documented mental health...
Billboard warns California residents not to move to Texas
(CNN) - A controversial billboard campaign in San Francisco and Los Angeles is discouraging Californians from moving to the Lone Star State. The message behind the billboard is adding to the already existing rivalry between the two states. The billboard targets gun violence in Texas, but it’s not clear who...
NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - NASA is preparing to launch is new mega moon rocket, the Space Launch System, or SLS, on Monday. The uncrewed Artemis I test flight will send the Orion spacecraft around the moon and back, paving the way for future human missions. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle...
Lufkin hopes to bounce back from last season against out-of-district rivals Tyler Legacy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lufkin traveled to Rose Stadium in Tyler Friday to face an out-of-district rival in Tyler Legacy. Lufkin missed the playoffs for the first time in 23 years last season. We have highlights from the game here.
Alto honors memory of basketball player before tonight’s game
ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Alto honored the memory of basketball player Devonte Mumphrey Friday. They held a balloon release in his memory before their game against Shelbyville. Caleb Beames spoke with Mumphrey’s cousin and brother about what this show of support means to them in helping keep Devonte’s memory alive.
