ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Missouri Education
County
Anderson County, TX
Anderson County, TX
Government
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Texas Education
KTRE

CITY OF JACKSONVILLE PROJECTS KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-25-22

East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 33 minutes...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KTRE

UT Tyler school of Medicine

Some people like scales, others prefer fur. If you’re the fur loving type, you might want to hop on over to the Longview Exhibit Center this weekend for the Southern Roots Rabbit and Cavy Show. Upshur County investigators say tire fire may have been intentionally set. Updated: 12 minutes...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: Shelby County forms new cold case unit

East Texas hair stylist says about 60% of clients have post-COVID hair shedding. Cox said normal hair shedding is about 150 strands per day, but after having COVID, that number could double or triple. “But it will grow back. It does come back,” Cox said. Updated: 10 hours...
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Library#Labor Day#Swat
KTRE

Man arrested after using fake checks to buy 4 vehicles in 2 towns

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A 66-year-old man was arrested after he wrote fake checks for two trucks totaling almost $155,000. Larry Allen Dodd went to Henson Ford on Saturday to buy a 2021 F-350 King Ranch and wrote a check for $89,562.44, according to Madisonville police. On Monday, Dodd went to the Henson Dodge Dealership to buy a 2021 Jeep for a “female companion,” according to arrest documents. He wrote a check for the full amount, $64,494.11, and left with the car.
MADISONVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KTRE

Troup police say suspect shot after mass shooting threat

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, a shot was fired by police in an incident on South Railroad Street, leaving one man injured. Now, more information about what happened has been released. Officials with Troup Police Department say they received a credible report of a suspect with documented mental health...
TROUP, TX
KTRE

Billboard warns California residents not to move to Texas

(CNN) - A controversial billboard campaign in San Francisco and Los Angeles is discouraging Californians from moving to the Lone Star State. The message behind the billboard is adding to the already existing rivalry between the two states. The billboard targets gun violence in Texas, but it’s not clear who...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTRE

Alto honors memory of basketball player before tonight’s game

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Alto honored the memory of basketball player Devonte Mumphrey Friday. They held a balloon release in his memory before their game against Shelbyville. Caleb Beames spoke with Mumphrey’s cousin and brother about what this show of support means to them in helping keep Devonte’s memory alive.
ALTO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy