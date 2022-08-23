WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper issued a proclamation declaring Friday, August 26, Women’s Equality Day in North Carolina. “Today, we celebrate the women in our communities who are breaking barriers and the women who inspired them,” Cooper said in a release. “Smart, strong women leaders will continue to lead the way as we work to ensure that everyone has access to equal opportunities, pay and respect for their contributions.”

