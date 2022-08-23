Educational Services & Consulting (ESC) Participates in the Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies (LAAIA) Annual Convention

Read full article on original website
The Standard Promotes Nathan Whiteley to Assistant Vice President of Short Term Disability, Absence Management and Return to Work Services
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) has promoted Nathan Whiteley to assistant vice president of Short Term Disability, Absence Management and Return to Work Services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005058/en/. Nathan Whiteley. , assistant vice president of Short Term Disability, Absence Management and...
National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies Issues Public Comment to DOT
TARGETED NEWS SERVICE (founded 2004) features non-partisan 'edited journalism' news briefs and information for news organizations, public policy groups and individuals; as well as 'gathered' public policy information, including news releases, reports, speeches. For more information contact. Springfield, Virginia. ; 703/304-1897; https://targetednews.com. The comment, on Docket No. NHTSA-2022-0021-0001, was sent...
Editorial Palm Beach Post – What's the plan to fix Florida's property insurance crisis?
News-Journal (Daytona Beach, FL) You'd think state leaders would choose their words more carefully when addressing the only property insurance ratings agency standing between our insurance crisis and a full-blown meltdown of the housing market. Name. calling won't win friends or influence people, much less create more affordable insurance options.
World Insurance Associates Increases Greater Boston Presence with the Acquisition of Tarpey Insurance Group and Rush-Kent Insurance
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Rush-Kent Insurance Agency Inc. (“Rush-Kent”) of. Arlington, MA. on. August 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tarpey is...
AM Best Removes From Under Review With Negative Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Vault Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed from under review with negative implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. Vault E&S Insurance Company. (. Little Rock, AR. ) and Vault Reciprocal Exchange (. St. Petersburg, FL. ),...
Travel solutions: Travel insurance purchased through Vrbo gets lost in the shuffle
Arizona Daily Star (Tucson) Q: I paid for a vacation rental on Paradise Island in the Bahamas through Vrbo. I also purchased trip cancellation through CSA Travel Protection on the Vrbo site and have confirmation of said purchase. Unfortunately, one of the members of my party is unable to travel...
Self-Insurance, Grant Planning on States' Cyber Agendas [Government Technology]
Aug. 26—States are increasingly turning to self-insurance as cyber policies raise premiums and reduce coverage, said Colorado CISO Ray Yepes during a FedInsider panel yesterday. "Almost every state is self-insured, and if not, they're working to become self-insured," Yepes said. Colorado. itself saw its insurance costs quadruple from. $500,000.
Catholic University of Korea Reports Findings in Health Services (How public and private health insurance coverage mitigates catastrophic health expenditures in Republic of Korea): Health and Medicine – Health Services
2022 AUG 26 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Education Daily Report -- New research on Health and Medicine - Health Services is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. Seoul, South Korea. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The private health insurance...
Patent Issued for Privacy management systems and methods (USPTO 11410106): OneTrust LLC
-- OneTrust LLC ( Atlanta, Georgia , United States ) has been issued patent number 11410106, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Patent Issued for Dependency management in software development (USPTO 11409507): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Shepherd, Nate ( Bloomington, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Software development projects can be developed according to different development methodologies, such as a waterfall development methodology or an agile development methodology. In the waterfall development methodology, developers may develop an entire software development project in full over a relatively long period of time. However, in many cases, the waterfall development methodology can lead to long periods of time going by before it becomes apparent that the software development project is not meeting its goals. Many developers thus prefer the agile development methodology, which prioritizes creating distinct and smaller components of a larger software development project on a more rapid schedule. For example, a software development project can be broken into smaller components, such as epics, features, and/or stories. Each of these smaller components can be developed individually on relatively short timeframes, such as during program increments (PIs) that may be measured in weeks. Accordingly, the agile development methodology may allow issues with any of the smaller components to be found and corrected relatively quickly.
Beware! The UK nationalized healthcare disservice is heading for America
My friend is an English-born naturalized American citizen, and he is troubled. , was stricken by severe abdominal pain, diagnosed with an acute gallbladder, and hospitalized for several weeks. They sent him home and as an outpatient, he had a tube placed in his gallbladder. With the tube finally removed, he now waits months, on a.
Policy’s flood limit does not control amount of coverage for nursing facility’s business loss, justices find
HOUSTON – The 14th Court of Appeals concluded today that a policy’s flood endorsement does not control the amount of coverage available for a nursing facility’s business losses resulting from Hurricane Harvey flooding.The 14th Court’s opinion stems from a dispute over insurance coverage between Seven Acres Jewish Care Services and The Hanover Casualty Company. As a result of…
METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. (the "Superintendent") approved amendments to the By-Laws (as. "Company") previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors (the. "Board"), rendering them effective. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of. MetLife, Inc. The amendments: Board Committees • amend the...
PCF Insurance Appoints Kenton Walker to Vice President of Legal
LEHI, Utah , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today that. has been appointed to Vice President of Legal, effective immediately. In this role, Walker will facilitate PCF's continued growth by partnering cross-functionally across the business to strategically mitigate...
Investigators from Flinders University Have Reported New Data on Managed Care (Creating Political Will for Action On Health Equity: Practical Lessons for Public Health Policy Actors): Managed Care
-- Investigators discuss new findings in Managed Care. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Despite growing evidence on the social determinants of health and health equity, political action has not been commensurate. Little is known about how political will operates to enact pro-equity policies or not.”
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the. U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in. New York, NY.
ABOUT REAL ESTATE: Bankruptcy filing can rob ability to get homeowners insurance
Latrobe Bulletin, The (PA) Many insurers will no longer renew a homeowners policy or issue a new one if the customer has recently filed for bankruptcy. : We have had the same company provide our homeowners insurance for about 11 years, and we have never made a claim for damages. Last week, however, we were shocked when we received a letter from the company that said our policy will not be renewed when our current one expires in August because we filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. All of our insurance payments are up-to-date because we did not include the insurer as part of our bankruptcy filing, and we have already saved enough cash to continue paying for coverage well into next year. Is it legal for the company to cancel our policy just because we filed for bankruptcy?
Patent Application Titled “Systems And Methods For Assigning Damage Caused By An Insurance-Related Event” Published Online (USPTO 20220253949): Patent Application
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventors Binion, Todd (. No assignee for this patent application has been made. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Homeowner and personal property insurance exists...
Patent Application Titled “Reward System Related to a Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication System” Published Online (USPTO 20220253945): Allstate Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a patent application by the inventor Slusar, Mark V. (. Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Many vehicles include sensors and internal computer systems designed to monitor and control vehicle operations, driving conditions, and driving functions. Advanced vehicles systems can perform such tasks as monitoring fuel consumption and optimizing engine operation to achieve higher fuel efficiency, detecting and correcting a loss of traction on an icy road, and detecting a collision and automatically contacting emergency services. Various vehicle-based communication systems allow vehicles to communicate with other devices inside or outside of the vehicle. For example, a Bluetooth system may enable communication between the vehicle and the driver’s mobile phone. Telematics systems may be configured to access vehicle computers and sensor data, including on-board diagnostics systems (OBD), and transmit the data to a display within the vehicle, a personal computer or mobile device, or to a centralized data processing system. Data obtained from vehicle sensors and OBD systems has been used for a variety of purposes, including maintenance, diagnosis, and analysis. Additionally, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems can be used to provide drivers with safety warnings and collision alerts based on data received from other nearby vehicles. Additionally, vehicles can include autonomous driving systems that assume all or part of real-time driving functions to operate the vehicle without real-time input from a human operator.
Researchers’ Work from University of Washington Focuses on Managed Care (Measuring the Availability of Human Resources for Health and Its Relationship To Universal Health Coverage for 204 Countries and Territories From 1990 To 2019: a …): Managed Care
-- Investigators discuss new findings in Managed Care. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Human resources for health (HRH) include a range of occupations that aim to promote or improve human health. The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the WHO Health Workforce 2030 strategy have drawn attention to the importance of HRH for achieving policy priorities such as universal health coverage (UHC).”
