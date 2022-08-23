Read full article on original website
Related
World Insurance Associates Increases Greater Boston Presence with the Acquisition of Tarpey Insurance Group and Rush-Kent Insurance
Iselin, NJ , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Rush-Kent Insurance Agency Inc. (“Rush-Kent”) of. Arlington, MA. on. August 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Tarpey is...
CompScience Receives Workers' Comp Insurance Industry Validation and Closes $6M Seed Round
SAN FRANCISCO , Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompScience announced closing a. seed round, capping successful risk reduction outcomes for insurance clients of brokers, carriers and reinsurers. CompScience has grown 5x year on year, and now covers 70% of the US market. Investors in the platform include. Working Capital...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the. U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in. New York, NY.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Palms Specialty Insurance Company, Inc.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) to. Palms Specialty Insurance Company, Inc. (Palms Specialty) (. Delaware. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Palms Specialty’s balance...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED ANNOUNCES 2022 INTERIM RESULTS (H SHARES)
HONG KONG , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Life Insurance Company Limited. (SSE: 601628, SEHK: 2628, NYSE: LFC) announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company (. China Life Insurance Company Limited. and its subsidiaries) for the six months ended. 30 June 2022. (the "Reporting Period") prepared under the...
Patent Issued for Dependency management in software development (USPTO 11409507): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Shepherd, Nate ( Bloomington, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Software development projects can be developed according to different development methodologies, such as a waterfall development methodology or an agile development methodology. In the waterfall development methodology, developers may develop an entire software development project in full over a relatively long period of time. However, in many cases, the waterfall development methodology can lead to long periods of time going by before it becomes apparent that the software development project is not meeting its goals. Many developers thus prefer the agile development methodology, which prioritizes creating distinct and smaller components of a larger software development project on a more rapid schedule. For example, a software development project can be broken into smaller components, such as epics, features, and/or stories. Each of these smaller components can be developed individually on relatively short timeframes, such as during program increments (PIs) that may be measured in weeks. Accordingly, the agile development methodology may allow issues with any of the smaller components to be found and corrected relatively quickly.
Best’s Market Segment Report: Supply and Demand Dynamics on Full Display in Insurance-Linked Securities Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The recent performance of the insurance-linked securities (ILS) market in the first half of 2022 reflected its relatively low correlation with the broader financial markets, with supply and demand for capital determining which deals were placed successfully and at what price, according to a newAM Best report. The...
MetLife Investment Management Originates a Record $9.2 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2022
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of. in private placement debt and private structured credit for the first half of 2022 across 137 transactions. This was a record for MIM and included. $2.3 billion. of investments originated on behalf of unaffiliated institutional clients. MIM’s total...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hanover Insurance Group to Present at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference on September 8
WORCESTER, Mass. , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. , executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference. on. Thursday, September 8. from. 10:35 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. E.T. The discussion will be...
Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Hartford, Progressive, Trade Direct Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Commercial Auto Fleet Insurance. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers,...
Managed Health and ADP Team up to Bring Companies a Unique Health Care Solution
The Managed Health Champ Plan will bring savings to companies and employees. and ADP, a human resources management and software provider, announced a partnership to offer companies the Managed Health Champ Plan as a new, unique, innovative healthcare solution. Managed Health. designed this program as an independent benefit plan to...
Self-Insurance, Grant Planning on States' Cyber Agendas [Government Technology]
Aug. 26—States are increasingly turning to self-insurance as cyber policies raise premiums and reduce coverage, said Colorado CISO Ray Yepes during a FedInsider panel yesterday. "Almost every state is self-insured, and if not, they're working to become self-insured," Yepes said. Colorado. itself saw its insurance costs quadruple from. $500,000.
AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Blue Cross Life Insurance Company of Canada
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Blue Cross Life). Blue Cross Life is domiciled in. Moncton, Canada. . The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn...
Erie Insurance launches $10M investment fund. How will the money be used?
Erie-based Erie Insurance has found another way to invest. The company, which has pumped about $50 million in federal Opportunity Zone projects, which provide special tax incentives for investing capital gains in designated low-income areas, on Thursday announced the creation of a different sort of investment fund. Erie Strategic Ventures...
Online Insurance Broker Market Is Going to Boom : Brown & Brown, Meadowbrook Insurance, Embr: Online Insurance Broker Market Growth
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Online Insurance Broker Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Online Insurance Broker market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The. Hartford. ) (. Delaware. ) [NYSE: HIG], which is the ultimate parent of the companies hereinafter mentioned....
SME Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2022-2028 : AIA, Allianz, AXA: SME Insurance Market 2022-2028
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global SME Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Brightstar, Assurant, Deutsche Telekom
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Journal of Financial Services Research Issues Research Articles in October 2022 Edition
BASEL, Switzerland , Aug. 25 -- The Journal of Financial Services Research , a journal that says it features banking, risk management, capital markets, mutual funds, insurance, venture capital, consumer and corporate finance, published research articles on the following topics in its. October 2022. edition:. Original Papers:. *. The Dark...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0