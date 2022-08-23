ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Its Life/Health Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of the. U.S. property/casualty (P/C) subsidiaries of. Assurant, Inc. (Assurant) (headquartered in. New York, NY.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Direct To Consumer#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Canadian#Rocklin#General Liability#The Amynta Group
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Dependency management in software development (USPTO 11409507): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Shepherd, Nate ( Bloomington, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Software development projects can be developed according to different development methodologies, such as a waterfall development methodology or an agile development methodology. In the waterfall development methodology, developers may develop an entire software development project in full over a relatively long period of time. However, in many cases, the waterfall development methodology can lead to long periods of time going by before it becomes apparent that the software development project is not meeting its goals. Many developers thus prefer the agile development methodology, which prioritizes creating distinct and smaller components of a larger software development project on a more rapid schedule. For example, a software development project can be broken into smaller components, such as epics, features, and/or stories. Each of these smaller components can be developed individually on relatively short timeframes, such as during program increments (PIs) that may be measured in weeks. Accordingly, the agile development methodology may allow issues with any of the smaller components to be found and corrected relatively quickly.
TECHNOLOGY
InsuranceNewsNet

MetLife Investment Management Originates a Record $9.2 Billion in Private Placement Debt and Private Structured Credit For 1H 2022

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MetLife Investment Management (MIM), the institutional asset management business of. in private placement debt and private structured credit for the first half of 2022 across 137 transactions. This was a record for MIM and included. $2.3 billion. of investments originated on behalf of unaffiliated institutional clients. MIM’s total...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
InsuranceNewsNet

Online Insurance Broker Market Is Going to Boom : Brown & Brown, Meadowbrook Insurance, Embr: Online Insurance Broker Market Growth

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Online Insurance Broker Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Online Insurance Broker market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable for American Federated Insurance Company, Affirms Credit Ratings of American Federated Life Insurance Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb” (Fair) of. American Federated Insurance Company. (AFIC). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of B (Fair)...
HEALTH
InsuranceNewsNet

SME Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2022-2028 : AIA, Allianz, AXA: SME Insurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global SME Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Brightstar, Assurant, Deutsche Telekom

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Mobile Phone Insurance Ecosystem market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
CELL PHONES
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy