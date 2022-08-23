Read full article on original website
Related
Is Florida about to end insurance discounts for properties prepping for climate change?
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) The “wokeness” police are coming for Florida’s insurance industry. At least that’s what Jimmy Patronis, the state’s chief financial officer, warned about in comments to the Florida Cabinet this week. In a meeting of the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday, Patronis...
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Rep. Aguilar Passes Inflation Reduction Act
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Pete Aguilar voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, historic legislation that will lower the price of prescription drugs for hard-working families, keep health insurance affordable for millions of Americans and make the largest investment in modern history to combat climate change.
Editorial Palm Beach Post – What's the plan to fix Florida's property insurance crisis?
News-Journal (Daytona Beach, FL) You'd think state leaders would choose their words more carefully when addressing the only property insurance ratings agency standing between our insurance crisis and a full-blown meltdown of the housing market. Name. calling won't win friends or influence people, much less create more affordable insurance options.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona Supreme Court keeps voting rights measure off ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — A voter initiative rolling back Republican-backed election law changes and expanding voting access will not appear on the November ballot, the Arizona Supreme Court ruled Friday, issuing a final death knell after an on-again off-again series of court rulings. The high court decision upholds a lower...
How Florida taxpayers could be on the hook for millions after insurers fail
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Another property insurance company plans to withdraw from Florida after being downgraded by ratings agency Demotech. 8 On Your Side's Mahsa Saeidi confirmed Thursday that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (United P&C) has plans to withdraw amid the state's property insurance crisis.
New Federal Law Expands Benefits To Veterans Exposed To Burn Pits And Toxic Substances, Allsup Reports
Belleville, Illinois , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Joe Biden has signed into law the bipartisan Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, expanding healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits during their military service. PACT acknowledges that the burn pit exposure has resulted in more than 20 toxic-exposure related conditions, according to Allsup, a nationwide provider of.
Buttigieg reflects on one year of parenthood
Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg marked one year of parenthood with a post on Medium this weekend, recalling the day when he first discovered he and his husband Chasten would be adopting twins. The soon-to-be parent remembered feeling both delighted and uncertain on the sunny afternoon when he got the news,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fact check: No evidence Trump said anyone under FBI investigation is not qualified to be president
Trump leaned heavily on criticism of rival Hillary Clinton during his 2016 campaign. But there's no evidence he made the claimed statement.
Self-Insurance, Grant Planning on States' Cyber Agendas [Government Technology]
Aug. 26—States are increasingly turning to self-insurance as cyber policies raise premiums and reduce coverage, said Colorado CISO Ray Yepes during a FedInsider panel yesterday. "Almost every state is self-insured, and if not, they're working to become self-insured," Yepes said. Colorado. itself saw its insurance costs quadruple from. $500,000.
Policy’s flood limit does not control amount of coverage for nursing facility’s business loss, justices find
HOUSTON – The 14th Court of Appeals concluded today that a policy’s flood endorsement does not control the amount of coverage available for a nursing facility’s business losses resulting from Hurricane Harvey flooding.The 14th Court’s opinion stems from a dispute over insurance coverage between Seven Acres Jewish Care Services and The Hanover Casualty Company. As a result of…
Biden administration makes largest-ever spend on ACA navigators
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, is spending $98.9 million in grant funding to 59 returning Navigator organizations for the 2023 Open Enrollment Period to help consumers navigate enrollment through the Marketplace, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PCF Insurance Appoints Kenton Walker to Vice President of Legal
LEHI, Utah , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today that. has been appointed to Vice President of Legal, effective immediately. In this role, Walker will facilitate PCF's continued growth by partnering cross-functionally across the business to strategically mitigate...
Affordability of Personal Auto Insurance 3x Worse in Louisiana Compared to Most Affordable State, IRC Study Finds
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The least affordable state for personal auto insurance continues to be Louisiana , where the share of household income going to pay for auto insurance was three time higher than in the most affordable state, according to a new study from the. Insurance Research Council.
Hospitals finally face the music on price transparency
Two Georgia hospitals were recently fined $1.1 million for failing to publish their prices. The facilities had also ignored letters from the. asking them to publicly disclose what they charge for procedures. It's about time. The federal government directed hospitals to publish clear, consumer-friendly charge lists by the beginning of...
Title Resources Group Names Cullen Marshall Midwest Underwriting Counsel
DALLAS , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Title Resources Group (TRG), one of the nation's leading title insurance underwriters, announced today that. has been appointed Midwest Underwriting Counsel to support the company's expanding market reach in the region. "Cullen brings a wealth of industry experience to TRG to support our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marketplace plans deny in-network health insurance claims more than you might think
INDIANAPOLIS — The rate of uninsured Americans has been declining, thanks to the Affordable Care Act and expansion of Medicaid in many states. suggests that having health insurance doesn't always mean the care you need will be covered, even if that care is provided in-network. The KFF analysis examined...
Jillian Froment To Join American Council Of Life Insurers (ACLI) As Executive Vice President And General Counsel
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Former Ohio insurance director and respected industry leader Jillian Froment will join the. (ACLI) as Executive Vice President and General Counsel starting. September 19. . "We are thrilled that Jillian will be bringing her leadership to our organization," said ACLI President and CEO. Susan Neely.
A storm surge of Louisiana lawsuits will batter struggling insurers
Advocate, The (Baton Rouge, LA) Maybe there's always something of a Friday rush at many courthouses, as people file lawsuits or petitions or documents that have a deadline for official processing. But for the many parishes in western Louisiana, the courthouses might be more than ordinarily busy today. And it's...
Missouri Doc secretly gave ‘cheaper’ unauthorized injections at pain clinics, feds say
For almost 10 years, authorities say a Missouri doctor was surreptitiously injecting his patients with a cheaper, foreign and unauthorized version of the injections they were supposed to get. The patients were meant to receive Food and Drug Administration-approved Orthovisc — a prescription medication that’s injected into knees to help...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0