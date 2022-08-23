ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
InsuranceNewsNet

Rep. Aguilar Passes Inflation Reduction Act

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Rep. Pete Aguilar voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, historic legislation that will lower the price of prescription drugs for hard-working families, keep health insurance affordable for millions of Americans and make the largest investment in modern history to combat climate change.
CONGRESS & COURTS
InsuranceNewsNet

New Federal Law Expands Benefits To Veterans Exposed To Burn Pits And Toxic Substances, Allsup Reports

Belleville, Illinois , Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Joe Biden has signed into law the bipartisan Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022, expanding healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits during their military service. PACT acknowledges that the burn pit exposure has resulted in more than 20 toxic-exposure related conditions, according to Allsup, a nationwide provider of.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Buttigieg reflects on one year of parenthood

Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg marked one year of parenthood with a post on Medium this weekend, recalling the day when he first discovered he and his husband Chasten would be adopting twins. The soon-to-be parent remembered feeling both delighted and uncertain on the sunny afternoon when he got the news,...
POLITICS
InsuranceNewsNet

Policy’s flood limit does not control amount of coverage for nursing facility’s business loss, justices find

HOUSTON – The 14th Court of Appeals concluded today that a policy’s flood endorsement does not control the amount of coverage available for a nursing facility’s business losses resulting from Hurricane Harvey flooding.The 14th Court’s opinion stems from a dispute over insurance coverage between Seven Acres Jewish Care Services and The Hanover Casualty Company. As a result of…
HOUSTON, TX
InsuranceNewsNet

Biden administration makes largest-ever spend on ACA navigators

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, is spending $98.9 million in grant funding to 59 returning Navigator organizations for the 2023 Open Enrollment Period to help consumers navigate enrollment through the Marketplace, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
U.S. POLITICS
InsuranceNewsNet

PCF Insurance Appoints Kenton Walker to Vice President of Legal

LEHI, Utah , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, announced today that. has been appointed to Vice President of Legal, effective immediately. In this role, Walker will facilitate PCF's continued growth by partnering cross-functionally across the business to strategically mitigate...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Hospitals finally face the music on price transparency

Two Georgia hospitals were recently fined $1.1 million for failing to publish their prices. The facilities had also ignored letters from the. asking them to publicly disclose what they charge for procedures. It's about time. The federal government directed hospitals to publish clear, consumer-friendly charge lists by the beginning of...
HEALTH SERVICES
InsuranceNewsNet

Jillian Froment To Join American Council Of Life Insurers (ACLI) As Executive Vice President And General Counsel

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Former Ohio insurance director and respected industry leader Jillian Froment will join the. (ACLI) as Executive Vice President and General Counsel starting. September 19. . "We are thrilled that Jillian will be bringing her leadership to our organization," said ACLI President and CEO. Susan Neely.
OHIO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

