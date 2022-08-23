Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans are hoping that ‘Thunderbolts’ doesn’t get the ‘Suicide Squad’ treatment
For those who don’t know who The Thunderbolts are, they’re essentially an anti-hero team in the Marvel franchise. And since it was announced that The Thunderbolts will have a film at the end of Phase Five in 2024, fans are praying that this anti-hero film won’t receive the same treatment as another anti-hero film that made its way to the cinema, twice.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans wonder what would happen if ‘Batgirl’ got released and bombed anyway
Everyone, including the American government, are all up in arms after it was announced that Batgirl would be shelved by Warner Bros and DC. But what if it wasn’t? After all, Stephen Hawking believed in alternate universes, so surely there is a world similar to our own that announced the film’s release. What if Batgirl was released, would the film be a success? Or did DC and Warner Bros make the right decision to shelve it because it was going to flop anyway?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ EP confirms that big Hulk twist is setting up a future MCU project
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. After his major role in the pilot, serving as the Obi-Wan Kenobi to his cousin’s Luke Skywalker, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner took a back seat for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s second episode as the series morphed into a full-on “lawyer show,” with Tatiana Maslany dealing with her problems solo. Nevertheless, episode two still found time to drop a shocking twist when it comes to the Jade Giant that fans are desperate to follow up.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ viewers can’t get enough of Jen’s cheeky phone lockscreen
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. Last week’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law pilot established the surprising truth of Captain America’s love life, while also outing Jennifer Walters as a massive Steve Rogers fangirl. Despite the topic of conversation moving away from Cap’s virginity in today’s second episode, it still found time to sneak in a salute to the Sentinel of Liberty in a cheeky, easily missed easter egg.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans realize how ‘She-Hulk’ revelation brings a whole new meaning to a classic ‘Captain America’ scene
Marvel fans are taking a renewed interest in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger after a new revelation about the character of Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America, came to light in the first episode of the Disney Plus show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In the show,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ star reveals her connection to the title hero
Andor has been a long time coming, but looks like it’ll have been worth the wait. The latest Star Wars Disney Plus show expands on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, last seen being blown to smithereens by the Death Star Superlaser in Rogue One. As such, this is a prequel, taking us through the murkier and morally questionable aspects of the Rebel Alliance in the run-up to the original trilogy.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans ponder a reality where Padme survived to see Anakin become Vader
At times like these, Stars Wars needs to produce a ‘What if…?’ series of its own. Especially now, since more content involving past characters is getting produced. Now, another ‘what if’ scenario was proposed to the Star Wars community — what if Padmé Amidala survived and saw Anakin Skywalker turn into Darth Vader?
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
It’s Ruffalo vs. Norton as MCU fans kick off the battle of the Banners
Mark Ruffalo has been our Hulk for the past decade now, having made his debut as Bruce Banner in 2012’s The Avengers, but some long-in-the-tooth Marvel fans still fondly remember Edward Norton’s take from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk. And with Ruffalo back on our screens weekly in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the old debate between MCU lovers over which is the better presentation of the Jade Giant has now reawoken on Reddit.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King offers high praise for Netflix’s newest spy thriller series
Acclaimed horror author Stephen King is giving his latest TV show recommendation for your bingeing pleasure, Netflix’s new spy thriller Kleo. “What a breath of fresh air! Suspenseful and also very funny,” King wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. He continued the tweet with a pointed critique of one aspect of the show, while still giving it an overall recommendation to his followers.
wegotthiscovered.com
A solid action movie that launched an atrocious franchise brawls with the Netflix charts
Any moderately successful action movie is destined to either launch a money-spinning franchise, or to be cast out of multiplexes forever in favor of terrible VOD sequels. Unfortunately, the first-time clash of genre icons Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in Escape Plan ended up taking the latter path. The pair...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ hints at the imminent MCU arrival of Wolverine, the Thunderbolts, and a certain World War
Welcome to your daily roundup of the biggest Marvel news. This Thursday saw the debut of the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the latest MCU series to unfold on Disney Plus, which somehow managed to be even more packed with mind-blowing Easter eggs, connections, and potential foreshadowing for the franchise’s future than last week’s premiere.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ just introduced Wolverine to the MCU
As of Ms. Marvel, mutants have officially arrived in the MCU, with Kamala Khan being revealed to have the X-Gene in the closing moments of the final episode. This means plans are undoubtedly afoot for the introduction of more mutants, and fans can’t wait to see the Marvel Studios versions of some of the greatest comic book characters of all time.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC Comics: 10 most powerful villains
It is no secret that the DCEU has become popular given the rise and love of superheroes that has taken the world by storm. Everyone loves to follow a good hero that has their head on straight and saves the day, however with every good superhero comes a powerful villain that the hero needs to defeat. Here are the 10 most powerful villains within the DCEU.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ star begs Warner Bros. to release the movie in emotional thread
DC fans are crushed by the news that Warner Bros. Discovery has cancelled the release of Batgirl, which had completed filming and was all set to drop on HBO Max, but the sadness would-be viewers are feeling is nothing compared to what the cast and crew of the movie must be going through. To have worked so hard on a project that they thought was going to be watched by millions globally only to be told it’s never going to see the light of day can only be a heartbreaking experience.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘There goes our E for Everybody rating’: ‘Rick and Morty’ creator’s new game will let you shoot a child
According to a new look at High on Life, the upcoming game by Justin Roiland, the game will let you kill a child. High on Life will be developed by Squanch Games, the developer created by Roiland, famous for creating the animated series Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites. The game is scheduled to release this year, on both Xbox and PC, on December 13, 2022. Squanch Games previously developed the game Trover Saves the Universe, which featured Roiland, who voices Rick and Morty in Rick and Morty, as the main character.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans are giving up on the Michael Keaton comeback before it’s even started
Comics fans were over the moon with excitement when the news broke that Michael Keaton would return as Batman thirty years on from his last appearance. Warner Bros had decided Keaton would be the glue that tied a DCEU multiverse story together, with the plan being that he’d be introduced in The Flash, next turn up in Batgirl, and then in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ star opens up on their mysterious character
House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel discusses Ser Criston Cole’s mysterious motivations. In an interview with Digital Spy, Frankel talks about the Dornish knight and his actions in the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series. “Well, I think that, you know, if you read the...
wegotthiscovered.com
As if Will’s bowl cut wasn’t punishment enough, ‘Stranger Things’ asked Noah Schnapp to speak in a higher pitch
Child actors can’t stay young forever, which is especially obvious if a show goes on for multiple seasons. But it seems like not everyone got the memo as it was revealed that Stranger Things star, Noah Schnapp, was asked to speak in a higher pitch to “retain his season one innocence.” As if the bowl cut wasn’t enough punishment already.
wegotthiscovered.com
Idris Elba comes clean and admits ‘Beast’ has been misleadingly marketed
Today marks a week since Beast roared into theaters, with Universal’s latest blockbuster attempt seeming to deliver on real and imagined promises, among them the matchup between a conservatively-armed Idris Elba and the CGI lion seeking to rip him and his family to delicious shreds. Critics and audiences have...
Comments / 0