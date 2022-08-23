ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americans’ money worries may impact life insurance sales

Things are stressful for many middle-income Americans right now, according to Alison Salka, Ph.D., senior vice president and head of LIMRA research. Those worries are translating into anxieties about insurance, including life insurance, according to the panel at a LinkedIn Live event yesterday. Faced with economic worries, many middle-income Americans...
Seven Cost-Saving Ways Americans Can Beat Inflation in 2022

Americans looking for relief from inflation got some bad news from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week. Speaking at a Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell told attendees the fight to reduce record inflation (which stands at a 40-year high) requires a steady diet of higher interest rates, which Powell believes will eventually tamp inflation down.
County Times, The (Hollywood, MD) You probably won’t see it on your calendar, but September is Life Insurance Awareness Month. And it is indeed important to be aware of the importance of life insurance. Are you adequately insured?. Many people aren’t. About 40% of Americans face some type of...
ABOUT REAL ESTATE: Bankruptcy filing can rob ability to get homeowners insurance

Latrobe Bulletin, The (PA) Many insurers will no longer renew a homeowners policy or issue a new one if the customer has recently filed for bankruptcy. : We have had the same company provide our homeowners insurance for about 11 years, and we have never made a claim for damages. Last week, however, we were shocked when we received a letter from the company that said our policy will not be renewed when our current one expires in August because we filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. All of our insurance payments are up-to-date because we did not include the insurer as part of our bankruptcy filing, and we have already saved enough cash to continue paying for coverage well into next year. Is it legal for the company to cancel our policy just because we filed for bankruptcy?
Affordability of Personal Auto Insurance 3x Worse in Louisiana Compared to Most Affordable State, IRC Study Finds

NEW YORK , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The least affordable state for personal auto insurance continues to be. , where the share of household income going to pay for auto insurance was three time higher than in the most affordable state, according to a new study from the Insurance Research Council (IRC), a division of The Institutes.
