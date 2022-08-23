Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security: Half of monthly $1,682 supplemental payment to be sent in just six days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income are scheduled to receive their first of two $841 checks in September in only six days. The first check will be sent out to those who are eligible on Sept. 1, with the next monthly payment coming on Sept. 30. September is one of...
7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Americans’ money worries may impact life insurance sales
Things are stressful for many middle-income Americans right now, according to Alison Salka, Ph.D., senior vice president and head of LIMRA research. Those worries are translating into anxieties about insurance, including life insurance, according to the panel at a LinkedIn Live event yesterday. Faced with economic worries, many middle-income Americans...
Seven Cost-Saving Ways Americans Can Beat Inflation in 2022
Americans looking for relief from inflation got some bad news from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell this week. Speaking at a Federal Reserve conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell told attendees the fight to reduce record inflation (which stands at a 40-year high) requires a steady diet of higher interest rates, which Powell believes will eventually tamp inflation down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FINANCIAL FOCUS
County Times, The (Hollywood, MD) You probably won’t see it on your calendar, but September is Life Insurance Awareness Month. And it is indeed important to be aware of the importance of life insurance. Are you adequately insured?. Many people aren’t. About 40% of Americans face some type of...
ABOUT REAL ESTATE: Bankruptcy filing can rob ability to get homeowners insurance
Latrobe Bulletin, The (PA) Many insurers will no longer renew a homeowners policy or issue a new one if the customer has recently filed for bankruptcy. : We have had the same company provide our homeowners insurance for about 11 years, and we have never made a claim for damages. Last week, however, we were shocked when we received a letter from the company that said our policy will not be renewed when our current one expires in August because we filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. All of our insurance payments are up-to-date because we did not include the insurer as part of our bankruptcy filing, and we have already saved enough cash to continue paying for coverage well into next year. Is it legal for the company to cancel our policy just because we filed for bankruptcy?
Buying These 3 Sin Stocks Right Now Could Be a Genius Move
Sin stocks or not, these three companies look attractive after recent share price declines between 25% and 50%.
Beware! The UK nationalized healthcare disservice is heading for America
My friend is an English-born naturalized American citizen, and he is troubled. , was stricken by severe abdominal pain, diagnosed with an acute gallbladder, and hospitalized for several weeks. They sent him home and as an outpatient, he had a tube placed in his gallbladder. With the tube finally removed, he now waits months, on a.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Erie Insurance launches $10M investment fund. How will the money be used?
Erie-based Erie Insurance has found another way to invest. The company, which has pumped about $50 million in federal Opportunity Zone projects, which provide special tax incentives for investing capital gains in designated low-income areas, on Thursday announced the creation of a different sort of investment fund. Erie Strategic Ventures...
Affordability of Personal Auto Insurance 3x Worse in Louisiana Compared to Most Affordable State, IRC Study Finds
NEW YORK , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The least affordable state for personal auto insurance continues to be. , where the share of household income going to pay for auto insurance was three time higher than in the most affordable state, according to a new study from the Insurance Research Council (IRC), a division of The Institutes.
Four out of five homebuyers would reduce offers for poor maintenance
Four out of five homebuyers would consider reducing an offer if they found maintenance issues when viewing a property. This is in spite of the current climate of soaring house prices and lightening-speed sales in some areas. The finding comes from a new survey1 of 2,000. UK. adults, conducted by...
Study finds insurance fraud costs at a record $308.6 billion annually
Insurance fraud costs the US economy a record $308.6 billion annually according to a new comprehensive study by the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, the first of its kind in more than 25 years. The Coalition study, which examined all types of insurance products, said the rising price of fraud penalizes...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
26K+
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0