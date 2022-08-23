Read full article on original website
Is Florida about to end insurance discounts for properties prepping for climate change?
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) The “wokeness” police are coming for Florida’s insurance industry. At least that’s what Jimmy Patronis, the state’s chief financial officer, warned about in comments to the Florida Cabinet this week. In a meeting of the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday, Patronis...
Self-Insurance, Grant Planning on States' Cyber Agendas [Government Technology]
Aug. 26—States are increasingly turning to self-insurance as cyber policies raise premiums and reduce coverage, said Colorado CISO Ray Yepes during a FedInsider panel yesterday. "Almost every state is self-insured, and if not, they're working to become self-insured," Yepes said. Colorado. itself saw its insurance costs quadruple from. $500,000.
Affordability of Personal Auto Insurance 3x Worse in Louisiana Compared to Most Affordable State, IRC Study Finds
NEW YORK , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The least affordable state for personal auto insurance continues to be. , where the share of household income going to pay for auto insurance was three time higher than in the most affordable state, according to a new study from the Insurance Research Council (IRC), a division of The Institutes.
How Florida taxpayers could be on the hook for millions after insurers fail
NBC - 8 WFLA (Tampa, FL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- Another property insurance company plans to withdraw from Florida after being downgraded by ratings agency Demotech. 8 On Your Side's Mahsa Saeidi confirmed Thursday that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (United P&C) has plans to withdraw amid the state's property insurance crisis.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Personal Lines Withdrawal Plans in Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York, and Pursuit of Strategic Alternatives
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) ( UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that its personal lines subsidiary,. United Property & Casualty Insurance Company. (United P&C) has filed plans of withdrawal in. Florida. ,. Louisiana. and. Texas. and intends to...
METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. (the "Superintendent") approved amendments to the By-Laws (as. "Company") previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors (the. "Board"), rendering them effective. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of. MetLife, Inc. The amendments: Board Committees • amend the...
What your home policy doesn't cover
Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) As I sit here watching the news, 10 million of our fellow citizens are under a flood watch. You may wonder how well your homeowner's or renter's insurance will hold up in a natural disaster. The answer depends on the disaster. Damage from many perils are covered by a standard policy, but a handful of perils are not and require separate coverage for protection.
Health Access California: Bill to Raise Fines on Health Plans Heads to Governor's Desk
Today the Legislature approved passage of SB 858 by Senator Scott Wiener which updates penalty amounts that the state can levy on health plans that don't meet state consumer protection standards. It now goes to. Governor Newsom. for final signature. Despite strong consumer protections for Californians in health plans regulated...
Neb. Gov. Ricketts Provides Update on Trade Mission to United Kingdom & Ireland
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Governor Pete Ricketts provided an update to media on the State of Nebraska's trade mission to the. . It includes State agency directors, agricultural producers, insurance industry leaders, and economic development leaders. On Monday, the trade delegation met with the. Association of British Insurers. to...
Southfield man sentenced for ID fraud, stealing pandemic funds
Daily Tribune, The (Royal Oak, MI) A Southfield man was ordered to prison and to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution for stealing identities and pandemic aid money, as announced. Aug. 24. by. United States. Attorney. Dawn Ison. . Samuel Baker. , 39, was handed the sentence Wednesday...
MID: Less Than Three Percent Of Mississippians Have Flood Insurance
Indianola Enterprise-Tocsin (MS) Below is a press release from the Mississippi Insurance Department :. expected to crest next week and recent flash flooding throughout the state, some homeowners are questioning whether or not they have flood insurance. Homeowner's policies do not cover flooding. It is a separate policy available through...
Homegrown Medi-Cal plan misses out in state's new contracting program [The San Diego Union-Tribune]
Medi-Cal plans for the state from seven to three in. plan operating in the region and also has, by far, the deepest local roots. Created in. 40 years ago, the organization is the only nonprofit health plan serving. Medi-Cal members in. San Diego County. . In a written statement, the...
LaPlace residents rebounding one year after Hurricane Ida — but still in harm’s way
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) About three weeks ago, it was finally Kimbra Williams-Webber's turn. At long last, the camper was hauled off her front lawn, and she could once again look onto the street from her home on. Derek Lane. in. LaPlace. . "I'm happy to see my grass...
Meridian in Michigan donates supplies to children heading back to school
DETROIT , Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian of Michigan, a leading provider of government-sponsored health plans in the state, and Faith Redemption Center COGIC have teamed up to provide free backpacks and school supplies to local children heading back to school. On. Aug. 27. , Faith Redemption will welcome...
