Florida State

Affordability of Personal Auto Insurance 3x Worse in Louisiana Compared to Most Affordable State, IRC Study Finds

NEW YORK , Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The least affordable state for personal auto insurance continues to be. , where the share of household income going to pay for auto insurance was three time higher than in the most affordable state, according to a new study from the Insurance Research Council (IRC), a division of The Institutes.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Personal Lines Withdrawal Plans in Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York, and Pursuit of Strategic Alternatives

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) ( UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that its personal lines subsidiary,. United Property & Casualty Insurance Company. (United P&C) has filed plans of withdrawal in. Florida. ,. Louisiana. and. Texas. and intends to...
METROPOLITAN LIFE INSURANCE CO FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. (the "Superintendent") approved amendments to the By-Laws (as. "Company") previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors (the. "Board"), rendering them effective. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of. MetLife, Inc. The amendments: Board Committees • amend the...
What your home policy doesn't cover

Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) As I sit here watching the news, 10 million of our fellow citizens are under a flood watch. You may wonder how well your homeowner's or renter's insurance will hold up in a natural disaster. The answer depends on the disaster. Damage from many perils are covered by a standard policy, but a handful of perils are not and require separate coverage for protection.
