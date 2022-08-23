ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett sees market downturns as an opportunity to buy high-quality stocks. Amazon has struggled in the current macroeconomic environment, but the company has a strong market presence in three high-growth industries. Amazon should see profitability accelerate as its cloud computing and ad businesses continue to grow. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

While there's a long list of reasons for Buffett's investing success, portfolio concentration has been key. Despite Berkshire Hathaway holding in excess of 50 securities, just seven stocks account for 80% of the company's $339.5 billion of invested assets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palo Alto Networks#Stock#Sporting Goods#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Zoom Video Communications#Cfo#Medtronic#Mdt
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Joel Eisenberg

Fact-Check: Kohl’s Expected to Announce New Upcoming Closings

The perennial chain is facing substantial business challenges, and its current condition is reported to be “vulnerable.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com, APNews.com, and Morningstar DBRS.
tipranks.com

‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy