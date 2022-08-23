Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
12 people indicted for drug trafficking in Milledgeville
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Ten Milledgeville and two Atlanta residents are facing federal drug and firearms charges after a joint operation investigation. The 12 suspects allegedly participated in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances. Agents seized approximately 92 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2.5...
nowhabersham.com
Five arrested on drug and weapons charges in Baldwin
Authorities have charged five people in connection with an alleged drug operation in Baldwin. The suspects were arrested following a multi-agency drug raid earlier this week. On August 22, agents from the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO), Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, and Cornelia and Baldwin police departments executed a search warrant on the property at 1283 Shore Street. The search was the result of an investigation that began in July into alleged drug sales being conducted out of the residence, officials say.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for Whitehall Forest Court murder arrested
ATLANTA - A man wanted for murdering an Atlanta man earlier this year was arrested on Thursday. Da’Shaun Malik Sutton, 27, was taken into custody by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit along Beecher Street. Sutton was wanted for the shooting death of 32 year-old Xavier Cannada.
nowhabersham.com
Teen brothers charged with robbing tax driver at gunpoint
Two Gainesville teenagers have been charged as adults after allegedly robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint. Authorities on August 24 arrested brothers Emmanuel Mendoza, 14, and Ismael Mendoza, 16. The Mendozas are suspects in an armed holdup last week on Floyd Road, east of Gainesville. According to the preliminary investigation,...
wuga.org
Morning headlines: ACCPD investigates shooting in downtown Athens
Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a shooting in downtown Athens Thursday night that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say the shooting happened at around 11 PM last night in the 300 block of Clayton Street. A seventeen year old male was wounded and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Atlanta Woman Released from Prison After Felony Murder Conviction Overturned with Fulton County DA’s Help
An Atlanta woman was released from prison this week after spending several years behind bars for a murder she did not commit. Michelle Morrison was convicted on a felony murder charge in 2009 along with aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and conspiracy over the 2007 shooting death of Keith Alan Brown. But she did not fire the weapon that took the man’s life – and she never set foot in the house where the shooting occurred.
wrwh.com
Cleveland Man Charged With Assaulting His Mother
(Cleveland)- A Cleveland man has been arrested after assaulting his mother. On Wednesday at 6:50 pm, the White County Sheriff’s Office responded to 23 Bear Lovers Court in reference to a domestic incident, between the victim and her adult son. Captain Clay Hammond with the White County Sheriff’s Office...
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Chevron gives man $700 for fraudulent check, pawn shop buys stolen laptop and more
Chevron gives man $700 in exchange for fraudulent check. Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers responded to the Chevron gas station on Commerce Road Wednesday morning, after receiving a call about a fraudulent check, according to a report from ACCPD. The Chevron employee told officers that the previous night, a white...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 2 teens arrested, 1 on the run for murder of Suwanee 16-year-old
SUWANEE, Ga. - Police say they have two teenage suspects in custody and are searching for one other fugitive on the run for the murder of a teen in the parking lot of a Suwanee apartment complex in July. On the afternoon of July 19, Officers were called out to...
accesswdun.com
Suspect arrested in fatal Barrow County hit-and-run
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Sunday morning in Barrow County. According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, multiple local agencies assisted in the investigation to identify a suspect in the case where a white male was found laying on the ground in the area of Highway 211 NW and Mayfair Way. Paul Duncan, 52 of Buford, was identified as the victim.
Woman accused in Atlanta shootings had ties to victims
ATLANTA (AP) — The woman accused of killing two people and wounding a third in Atlanta had ties to the condominium building and office where the shootings took place, according to authorities. Raissa Kengne, 34, is also accused of holding a fourth person at gunpoint during the Monday shootings. Kengne is charged with two counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possessing a gun during a felony and one count of false imprisonment. She was denied bail Tuesday and remains jailed in Fulton County. The first shootings happened at a condominium building in the Midtown neighborhood where Michael Shinners, a 60-year-old property manager, was shot and killed. Michael Horne, 68, the chief building engineer, was wounded, according to the building’s management firm. A warrant obtained by local news outlets alleges Kengne held a third person at gunpoint and demanded personal property from them. Kengne is accused of fatally shooting Wesley Freeman, 41, a short time later in an office building blocks away. Freeman later died at a hospital, according to the county medical examiner’s office.
accesswdun.com
Discovery of human remains results in murder charge against Dahlonega man
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has charged Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega with murder after the discovery of human remains near the Mill Creek community of Lumpkin County. The remains are believed to be related to the ongoing investigation of the disappearance of Tony Lamar Cates, 52, of...
Suspect in Midtown shooting denied bond, interrupts judge during hearing
The suspect in a shooting that killed two people and caused chaos Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta made her first court appearance in Fulton County on Tuesday. Raissa Kenge was denied bond after the judge found probable cause in the case. Kenge attempted to speak several times to explain that...
NE Ga police blotter includes shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County Police say a teenager was shot and wounded in downtown Athens: it happened late Thursday night on Clayton Street. Police say the 17 year-old was taken to an Athens hospital for treatment of what were said to be non life-threatening injuries. Another 17 year-old has been taken into custody and, for now, is facing various weapons-related charges. Police say it is not known if he was involved in the shooting.
nowhabersham.com
One teen wounded, another arrested in Athens shooting
One teenager was wounded and another arrested following a late-night shooting Wednesday in Athens. On August 25, at approximately 11 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Clayton Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male who had been shot. Athens-Clarke County EMS transported him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CBS 46
Unlicensed contractor arrested, charged with theft after Better Call Harry investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An unlicensed contractor who was originally investigated by CBS46′s Better Call Harry for failing to complete several residential construction projects has been arrested by Johns Creek police. William Otis Cox has been charged with theft by conversion and theft by deception. He appeared Monday morning...
Man arrested after flashing himself to people inside Kohls, Hobby Lobby, police say
CANTON, Ga — A man was arrested after police said he flashed himself to a young man and woman on two separate occasions in public. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On July 28, Canton police believe 48-year-old Donald Harris was working at the Khols...
Oglethorpe Co SO searches for suspect in reported home assault
The Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, still searching for an armed suspect wanted for the reported assault of a woman in her home off Beaver Run Road. The woman and her small children were able to escape the home, and investigators say the man apparently ran away. The suspect was described as a white male in his 30s, about 5′ 6″ with dirty blonde hair and blond beard. He was dressed in all black and wearing a black watch cap.
Hall Co cold case: investigators say “we know who did it”
A decade has passed since the murder of a Hall County teenager. Hannah Truelove was stabbed to death on Aug. 23, 2012. The Gainesville High School student was found the next day near her apartment complex on the banks of Lake Lanier. The lead investigator on the case says it’s...
10-month-old tests positive for multiple drugs; parents arrested, police say
JOHNS CREEK, Ga — Two people are in police custody after their 10-month-old baby tested positive for three drugs. Johns Creek police said they got a call in July about a sick baby that had to be administered Narcan. Urine tests and blood test from the baby showed that...
