Detroit, MI

Police: 5-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting on Detroit's west side

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VDnkf_0hRmeRys00

DETROIT (WWJ) -- A young boy has died after being shot in the face on Detroit’s west side.

According to police, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Monday night in a home on Oakfield Street near 7 Mile and Southfield roads.

Reports from WXYZ say the 5-year-old child and his 6-year-old brother were playing with an unsecured gun they found in the home when it went off, shooting the 5-year-old boy in the eye.

WWJ’s Charlie Langton reports that the child’s uncle, who was home at the time of the shooting, took him next door and asked the neighbor to take the boy to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The uncle is currently in police custody.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest updates >> LISTEN LIVE

IN THIS ARTICLE
