Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
Even though cannabis is legal in New York, it can be disqualifying for US visas and citizenshipKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
Why Is No One Listening to the NJ DEP? 7 Environmental Lawsuits, Defendants Ignored NJ DEP Orders for YearsMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Chris Christie predicts that fewer than a dozen Republicans will run for president in 2024. He bills Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton as top contenders. Christie says the decision comes down to appeasing one man or supporting the entire country. Onetime Trump ally and possible 2024...
GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”
Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
Jewish Democrats in Florida slam Ron DeSantis for campaigning with Doug Mastriano, Republican who praised founder of far-right platform Gab
Jewish Democrats in Florida on Thursday called for Gov. Ron DeSantis to pull out of a rally with Pennsylvania Republican Doug Mastriano.
Another Republican who backed Trump's impeachment concedes defeat
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Washington Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot, conceded Tuesday to a challenger backed by the former president. NBC News has not yet projected the second candidate who will advance the general election in the state's 3rd...
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
After losing the 2008 GOP presidential nod, Giuliani moved to Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, a book says. A tunnel under the Palm Beach, Florida, estate let Giuliani travel back and forth unseen, it adds. His ex-wife says he began drinking heavily and had "clinical depression" after leaving the race. Rudy Giuliani...
Trump ally Roger Stone is telling the former president's supporters to move on from trying to overturn the 2020 election
Stone admitted to Trump supporters that "the 2020 election is not going to be rewound," telling them to focus on the next election instead.
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle
TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
Democrats should hang their heads in shame for helping oust principled Republican
Rep. Peter Meijer's vote to impeach Donald Trump made him a target of Democrats, who purchased a TV ad that boosted Meijer’s GOP primary opponent.
NBC poll finds whopping 62% of college Democrats would 'never' room with Trump voters
A new NBC News poll revealed that 62% of current college students who identify as Democrats would never share a dorm room with a supporter of former President Donald Trump, showcasing just how serious the political divide is in the country. This number is double the percentage of Trump supporters...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Republicans to Do a Little Bit of Voter Fraud
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has repeatedly lied about the existence of widespread election fraud over the past few years, describing it as a fundamental attack on the American republic. Now, though? It’s apparently a big joke. In a video featuring Greene and former Georgia congressional candidate Mallory Staples...
Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result
Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
A Democrat who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race is giving the party a $600,000 surprise gift
The Milwaukee Bucks executive who dropped out of the Wisconsin Senate race this week is in a giving mood. After he immediately threw his support behind fellow Democrat Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, Alex Lasry is now offering another gift to boost his former rival. Lasry said he...
The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again
Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
Eric Trump said the Republican Party is 'actually the Trump party,' claiming his father changed how the GOP operates
Eric Trump said on Wednesday that the Republican party should be called "the Trump party." He referred to his father's endorsement record as a sign of his influence in the GOP. He said Donald Trump had "redefined" the Republican party and how it operates. Eric Trump said on Wednesday that...
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Another major legislative win for Democrats came Thursday, when -- over Republican objections of "corporate welfare" -- a bipartisan group in the House passed a bill that funds the nation’s science and technology industries with billions to boost domestic production of crucial semiconductor chips and additional research and development.
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
Testy Sen. Ron Johnson Claims He Was Only Involved In Fake Electors Plot For 'Seconds'
The Wisconsin Republican, trailing in polls, suddenly wants to distance himself from Donald Trump.
Former AG Bill Barr says no one except Steve Bannon knew of Trump's plans to prematurely declare victory and subvert the 2020 election
Bill Barr says no one but Steve Bannon knew of Trump's plans to stay in office in 2020. "I don't know anyone else who heard of it — except, it appears, Steve Bannon," Barr told Bari Weiss. Bannon said in October 2020 audio obtained by Mother Jones that Trump...
