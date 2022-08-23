Read full article on original website
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Racy Photo
Tom Brady is a fan of a racy photo that involves his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski and Camille Kostek were wearing the Boxer Brief in Glacier, which is part of the Brady brand. Brady used one distinct emoji when he saw the photo. That'll do, Tom. These boxer briefs...
New reason why Tom Brady isn’t practicing again revealed
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady just spent most of the month away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason camp due to mysterious personal reasons, but apparently, that wasn’t long enough for the NFL megastar quarterback. According to Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud, Brady did not practice with the team once...
Why the Tom Brady return isn’t the happy moment that some think it is
No player in the NFL is above being held to standards. Despite what he has done for the Buccaneers, Tom Brady is no different. Since the mysterious disappearance of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady from preseason camp on August 11, rumors and speculation as to why the superstar has been absent have been everywhere.
Bucs Announce Surprising Tom Brady Preseason Game Decision
After a lengthy stint away from the team, Tom Brady is expected to suit up for the Buccaneers' preseason finale this weekend. Head coach Todd Bowles announced that the superstar quarterback and the rest of the Bucs' healthy players will play against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. Brady returned...
Julian Edelman says Randy Moss mocked former DC Dean Pees for a bad play call in SB 42 for years
Julian Edelman has a new podcast “Games with Names,” and on a recent episode, he told a story about how Randy Moss used to relentlessly mock former Patriots DC Dean Pees for a bad call in Super Bowl XLIV.
Patriots Insider Reveals Who Is Calling The Offense
We finally have some clarity on who's calling the New England Patriots' offense this season. Head coach Bill Belichick has kept things quiet as he's repeatedly said that the playcalling is going to be by committee. However, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston threw some cold water on that after...
Former Patriots WR Julian Edelman tells hilarious Randy Moss story
Randy Moss is thought of as one of the greatest wide receivers of all time. He was also known to trash talk a bit during his time in the NFL, especially as a member of the New England Patriots. Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman spoke at length about his...
Tom Brady hilariously responds to Julian Edelman’s call out for lack of texts
Unlike Tom Brady who still is playing in the NFL despite being just five years away from being half a century old, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has plenty of time to engage in other endeavors outside football. Edelman is over a year removed from declaring his retirement from playing football but has constantly tried to keep in touch with his former quarterback. However, it doesn’t seem as though Tom Brady has been getting back at him often.
Perry: Pats not happy with Trent Brown's effort in Panthers practices
A pair of offensive starters didn't play in the New England Patriots' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers last Friday, and it doesn't sound like their absences were injury-related. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had a rough week of joint practices with the Panthers and was ejected from the Tuesday session...
New England Patriots schedule: Tyreek Hill, Dolphins host Bill Belichick’s squad in Week 1
New England Patriots schedule: Week 1 Week 1: @ Miami Dolphins Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Sep. 11 @ Dolphins
