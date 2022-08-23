ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Racy Photo

Tom Brady is a fan of a racy photo that involves his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski. Gronkowski and Camille Kostek were wearing the Boxer Brief in Glacier, which is part of the Brady brand. Brady used one distinct emoji when he saw the photo. That'll do, Tom. These boxer briefs...
NFL
thecomeback.com

New reason why Tom Brady isn’t practicing again revealed

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady just spent most of the month away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason camp due to mysterious personal reasons, but apparently, that wasn’t long enough for the NFL megastar quarterback. According to Buccaneers reporter Rick Stroud, Brady did not practice with the team once...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bucs Announce Surprising Tom Brady Preseason Game Decision

After a lengthy stint away from the team, Tom Brady is expected to suit up for the Buccaneers' preseason finale this weekend. Head coach Todd Bowles announced that the superstar quarterback and the rest of the Bucs' healthy players will play against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. Brady returned...
TAMPA, FL
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Patriots Insider Reveals Who Is Calling The Offense

We finally have some clarity on who's calling the New England Patriots' offense this season. Head coach Bill Belichick has kept things quiet as he's repeatedly said that the playcalling is going to be by committee. However, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston threw some cold water on that after...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady hilariously responds to Julian Edelman’s call out for lack of texts

Unlike Tom Brady who still is playing in the NFL despite being just five years away from being half a century old, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has plenty of time to engage in other endeavors outside football. Edelman is over a year removed from declaring his retirement from playing football but has constantly tried to keep in touch with his former quarterback. However, it doesn’t seem as though Tom Brady has been getting back at him often.
NFL
NBC Sports

Perry: Pats not happy with Trent Brown's effort in Panthers practices

A pair of offensive starters didn't play in the New England Patriots' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers last Friday, and it doesn't sound like their absences were injury-related. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had a rough week of joint practices with the Panthers and was ejected from the Tuesday session...
NFL
