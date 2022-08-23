Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested for suspicion of DWI
An Imperial man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Thursday, Aug. 25, after he was injured in a single-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Meramec Bottom Road in St. Louis County, just north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:14 p.m., the man was driving...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office still seeing a number of catalytic converter thefts
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is still dealing with a large number of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says a number of them were stolen from the Dobb’s Tire and Auto location in High Ridge on Saturday night. Bissell says the...
Man steals trailer with $81K worth of construction materials in St. Peters
ST. PETERS, Mo. – A man accused of stealing a trailer with $81,000 worth of construction materials earlier this month is behind bars. Prosecutors have charged Chuck Brosmer, 54, with two felony charges of stealing $25,000 or more in connection with the investigation. Investigators say, sometime between Aug. 19...
mymoinfo.com
Vehicle thefts are still a problem in Jefferson County
(Hillsboro) The number of vehicle thefts in Jefferson County is still too high. That’s the opinion of area law enforcement agencies. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the numbers have been increasing lately, and some vehicle owners are still making it too easy for potential thieves.
KFVS12
2nd person charged in connection with Bollinger Co. fentanyl death
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person has been charged in connection with a man’s fentanyl death in January. Dana L. Cureton was charged with second-degree murder and delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $500,000 cash only. According to a Facebook post from the...
mymoinfo.com
Festus/Crystal City Police Department ID kits handed out during Twin City Days
(Festus/Crystal City) The Festus and Crystal City Police Departments will be hosting an event during this year’s Twin City Days. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says they will be giving out children’s ID kits on Saturday, September 10th. Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms both agree that Twin...
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka teen arrested for allegedly stealing from employer, possessing marijuana
A 19-year-old Eureka man was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the Burger King restaurant he worked at and for possessing more than 35 grams of marijuana. The teen allegedly stole $467.15 from the g restaurant, 235 W. Fifth St., Eureka Police reported. The restaurant’s general manager called Eureka Police...
myleaderpaper.com
Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house
A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
Woman dies after 5-vehicle crash in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a fatal five-car crash that happened Sunday in south St. Louis County. The St. Louis County Police Department identified the victim on Friday as Janice Bridges, 67, of Affton. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at Mackenzie Road and...
mymoinfo.com
JCSO sends off firearms to be destroyed
Gun Range, Gun Smoke, Shooting, Target Practice, Semi Automatic, Pistol. (Hillsboro) Over time, the number of firearms collected by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office can certainly add up and fill the evidence facilities. Once those weapons are no longer needed for future court cases, what happens to them? Many of the guns are collected by a company called Gunbusters to be safely disposed of. Corporal Chuck Whymore says there are several reasons why these weapons are in their possession.
Crawford County, Mo. man sentenced for child enticement
A 49-year-old Crawford County man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison on a child enticement charge.
mymoinfo.com
Imperial man injured on I-55 later charged
A single-vehicle accident sent an Imperial man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 46-year-old Gary Homeier was traveling Northbound on I-55 near Meramec Bottom Road when he lost control of his 2005 Ford Mustang, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a guardrail. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, which took place at 12:14 pm on Thursday. Gary Homeier was later charged with driving while intoxicated.
Shots fired at vehicle on I-64, six felonies for suspect
An investigation is underway after someone fired shots at a vehicle Monday on Interstate 64 in St. Louis County. The accused gunman faces six felony charges.
myleaderpaper.com
Appliances, tools, jewelry, more stolen from Barnhart home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of items worth about $15,000 from a home that is being rehabilitated in the 2800 block of Marble Springs Road in Barnhart. The owner had moved out of the house after it was damaged because of a leak in the roof, authorities reported.
KMOV
East Alton woman charged for striking victim in the face with household lamp
EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - A woman was charged Thursday for hitting a victim with a lamp. The incident occurred Wednesday, at Old Oak Trailer Park, 100 Wesley Dr., around 11 p.m. Police found a woman suffering from lacerations to her face. Reports say, Alexis Broyles, 31, struck the woman with a household lamp.
Fake priest wanted for rape arrested in Maryland Heights, Missouri
A fugitive wanted for rape is in custody in Maryland Heights, Missouri, and awaiting extradition back to Georgia.
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro woman killed in single-car accident
A Hillsboro woman was killed in a single vehicle accident on westbound Glade Chapel Road east of Deborah Road Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Cole Wright of Hillsboro was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta and traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. A passenger in the car, 23-year-old Emma Passmore was pronounced deceased at the scene by Big River Ambulance personnel, while Wright was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place a little before 7 o’clock Friday morning.
kfmo.com
Farmington Man Has Rape Charges
(Farmington, MO) A man from Farmington, 28 year old Darrin Edward Stanton, is facing charges of rape in the 2nd degree. Reports show Stanton, who is in a long term care facility in Farmington, is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with another resident of the facility against her will. The incident is said to have happened in December. Stanton was booked into the St. Francois County jail on a $50,000 bond.
KMOV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ferguson Police are searching for a man who fired shots in a store parking lot in an attempt to scare off a would-be carjacker in early August. Surveillance video captured a man inside the Five Below store on West Florissant at 11:30 a.m. on August 13. A silver Volkswagen, parked in front of the store, is the central focus of the clip. A person can be seen getting out of a black SUV idling near the Volkswagen. The car owner is then seen running out the front door and starts firing shots as the other person runs away. It is unclear if anyone was struck.
Man charged for St. Louis Walgreens carjacking
A man has been charged Wednesday in connection with an attempted carjacking and a shooting outside a St. Louis Walgreen's that left a woman wounded.
