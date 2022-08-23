ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Imperial man arrested for suspicion of DWI

An Imperial man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated Thursday, Aug. 25, after he was injured in a single-vehicle accident on I-55 north of Meramec Bottom Road in St. Louis County, just north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 12:14 p.m., the man was driving...
IMPERIAL, MO
mymoinfo.com

Vehicle thefts are still a problem in Jefferson County

(Hillsboro) The number of vehicle thefts in Jefferson County is still too high. That’s the opinion of area law enforcement agencies. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says the numbers have been increasing lately, and some vehicle owners are still making it too easy for potential thieves.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka teen arrested for allegedly stealing from employer, possessing marijuana

A 19-year-old Eureka man was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the Burger King restaurant he worked at and for possessing more than 35 grams of marijuana. The teen allegedly stole $467.15 from the g restaurant, 235 W. Fifth St., Eureka Police reported. The restaurant’s general manager called Eureka Police...
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house

A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

JCSO sends off firearms to be destroyed

Gun Range, Gun Smoke, Shooting, Target Practice, Semi Automatic, Pistol. (Hillsboro) Over time, the number of firearms collected by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office can certainly add up and fill the evidence facilities. Once those weapons are no longer needed for future court cases, what happens to them? Many of the guns are collected by a company called Gunbusters to be safely disposed of. Corporal Chuck Whymore says there are several reasons why these weapons are in their possession.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Imperial man injured on I-55 later charged

A single-vehicle accident sent an Imperial man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 46-year-old Gary Homeier was traveling Northbound on I-55 near Meramec Bottom Road when he lost control of his 2005 Ford Mustang, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a guardrail. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, which took place at 12:14 pm on Thursday. Gary Homeier was later charged with driving while intoxicated.
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Appliances, tools, jewelry, more stolen from Barnhart home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of items worth about $15,000 from a home that is being rehabilitated in the 2800 block of Marble Springs Road in Barnhart. The owner had moved out of the house after it was damaged because of a leak in the roof, authorities reported.
BARNHART, MO
mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro woman killed in single-car accident

A Hillsboro woman was killed in a single vehicle accident on westbound Glade Chapel Road east of Deborah Road Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Cole Wright of Hillsboro was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta and traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. A passenger in the car, 23-year-old Emma Passmore was pronounced deceased at the scene by Big River Ambulance personnel, while Wright was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place a little before 7 o’clock Friday morning.
HILLSBORO, MO
kfmo.com

Farmington Man Has Rape Charges

(Farmington, MO) A man from Farmington, 28 year old Darrin Edward Stanton, is facing charges of rape in the 2nd degree. Reports show Stanton, who is in a long term care facility in Farmington, is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with another resident of the facility against her will. The incident is said to have happened in December. Stanton was booked into the St. Francois County jail on a $50,000 bond.
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man sprints out of Ferguson store, shoots at would-be carjacker

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ferguson Police are searching for a man who fired shots in a store parking lot in an attempt to scare off a would-be carjacker in early August. Surveillance video captured a man inside the Five Below store on West Florissant at 11:30 a.m. on August 13. A silver Volkswagen, parked in front of the store, is the central focus of the clip. A person can be seen getting out of a black SUV idling near the Volkswagen. The car owner is then seen running out the front door and starts firing shots as the other person runs away. It is unclear if anyone was struck.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

