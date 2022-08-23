Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Thursday Girls Prep Sports Roundup
TROY — The Troy volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the MVL and 2-1 overall with a 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 win over West Carrollton Thursday. Brynn Siler had 11 kills, 14 digs and four aces and Hannah Duff had seven kills and 11 digs. Maddie Frey had eight kills...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua rolls to 58-0 win over West Carrollton in MVL action
PIQUA — The Piqua football team heads into a big two-game stretch clicking on all cylinders. In Friday’s 58-0 win over West Carrollton, the Indians did what they wanted on offense, the defense scored a touchdown, the special teams put points on the board for the second straight week and there has been no sign of a punter yet this season.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East spikers top Troy in three sets
TROY — In a matchup of two strong Miami County volleyball programs in Miami East and Troy, it always makes for some early season interest and excitement. And Wednesday’s matchup at the Trojan Activity Center did not disappoint. In the end, Miami East was able to get the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Troy Sports Roundup
TROY — The Troy boys soccer team took control from the start in an 8-0 win over Greenville Tuesday at Troy Memorial Stadium. The Trojans scored four goals in each half, while spending much of the time working on their passing game and goving Greenville few opportunities with the their defense in MVL action.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
miamivalleytoday.com
Events in Troy, Sidney celebrate Recovery Month
SIDNEY — Events in Sidney, Troy and Piqua are planned to celebrate National Recovery Month in September, beginning with Overdose Awareness Day kickoff events on Aug. 31. Memorial services and candlelight vigils will take place Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the Shelby County Courthouse courtsquare in Sidney, and from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Miami County Courthouse Plaza in Troy. Participants are asked to bring a picture of a loved one lost to addiction or overdose for the memorial service.
miamivalleytoday.com
Robinson branch YMCA to add new water aerobics class
TROY — The Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch is adding an evening class to its water aerobics class offerings for the upcoming fall 1 session that begins the week of Aug. 29. The warm water workout class will focus on muscular strength and endurance, as well as increasing flexibility...
miamivalleytoday.com
DAR sponsors essay contests
PIQUA — Students in Miami and Shelby Counties are invited to participate in nationwide essay contests sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution, a nonprofit service organization founded in 1890. Students in grades 5-8 may participate in the American History Essay Contest, which was established to encourage young...
miamivalleytoday.com
Rememberance Ride set for Aug. 27
PIQUA — Rolling Thunder Inc., Ohio Chapter 10 will hold its Rememberance Ride fundraiser on Aug. 27 at Piqua Harley. Registratioon begins at 10:30 a.m. Kick stands are up at 1 p.m. The cost is $20 per vehicle,. There will be fun, food trucks, music, military vehicles and the...
RELATED PEOPLE
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy anticipates PorchFest 2022
TROY — Troy anticipates the 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 10. The music festival features 40 bands on 40 porches in the Southwest Historic District. This neighborhood celebration of regional music features a wide variety of musical types and instrumentation. Enjoy rock with Rusted Reserve and Camarillo;...
miamivalleytoday.com
FRC Troy campus grand opening
TROY — The Family Resource Center (FRC) hosted the grand opening and open house for their new Troy Campus Wednesday afternoon. The FRC expansion into Troy is a result of a $5 million grant from the Substance Use and Mental Health Services Administration in 2021. The grand opening and open house were held for the public to come learn about what the FRC offers to the community.
miamivalleytoday.com
Local blood drives
Several blood drives will be held in Miami County in August. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “I Give for the Kids” socks honoring September Childhood Awareness Month. Fletcher United Methodist Blood Drive. The Fletcher United Methodist Church will be hosting a blood drive from 3...
miamivalleytoday.com
Back to school time
TROY — The Troy City Schools opened their doors to more than 4,000 students Wednesday for the first day of the 2022-23 school year. “I think there’s always an excitement in the air for the first day of school,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said. “The kids are excited to be back and see their friends again, while the teachers and other staff members are always happy to see the kids. We are fortunate to have so many dedicated professionals throughout our district. I think we all feel very fortunate to get the opportunity to work with the kids in this community.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
miamivalleytoday.com
Jessica Helsinger is the new CASE Master Teacher
TIPP CITY — Jessica Helsinger, agriscience educator at Covington-UVCC, recently facilitated a two-week virtual professional development institute, guiding 61 teachers from eight states through the AgXplore Curriculum for Agricultural Science Education (CASE) course. Helsinger was selected by CASE to be a Master Teacher after showing advanced competency in the curriculum and demonstrating excellent facilitation skills. Helsinger taught the curriculum in the states of Iowa, Pennsylvania and Ohio this summer.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County real estate transactions
• D.R. Horton – Indiana, LLC to Dwight Chillious and Stephanie Chillious, two lots, $447,800. • D.R. Horton – Indiana, LLC to Jamie Jo Brown and Lucas Randall Brown, two lots, $456,100. • John E. Buck and Patricia L. Buck to Kimberly Theresa Trowles and Patrick Dwayne Trowles,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Late summer blood donations needed
DAYTON – Summer is rushing into fall and Community Blood Center is rewarding donors with multiple gift and prize opportunities for helping avoid a severe slump in the late-summer blood supply. Register to donate Friday, Aug. 26, at the Dayton CBC Donation Center to enjoy free “Cloudy Days” cotton...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy PD seeks public’s assistance
TROY — Troy Police responded to a report of “shots fired” at the Troy Community Park on Adams Street at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday. A few minutes later, at 7:28 p.m., Miami County Communications Center dispatchers received a report from Kettering Health Troy Hospital, that a 29-year-old male had been dropped off at their facility and was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp BOE tables approval of staff wellness funds
TIPP CITY — Tipp City Board of Education discussed the roofing issues for Nevin Coppick Elementary School during its meeting Monday night. They also addressed the Staff Wellness budget, pay-to-play for sports and clubs and an economic development proposal. Originally, the roofing contractor was supposed to present the issues...
Comments / 0