TechRadar
Instagram’s 'precise location' tracking is nothing new, here’s how to turn it off
A recent post warning about the dangers of Instagram's seemingly new 'precise location' feature went viral on social media, shaking the whole internet community. First posted on Instagram by Goal Digger Coaching, an influencer marketing company, they claim that the latest app update could make users vulnerable to crimes like stalking and theft.
TechRadar
iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Apple seeks to out-Pro itself
The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the best phones on the market right now, but it’s about to be superseded by the iPhone 14 Pro. Just how much of an upgrade could it possibly be?. Apple is famously tight-lipped ahead of its hardware launches, but the internet rumor mill has been working overtime on the iPhone 14 Pro. As such, we have a pretty good idea of what it’s going to offer.
TechRadar
Google Drive update will eliminate a frustrating file sharing problem
Google has announced an update for cloud storage service Drive that will make collaborating across businesses easier for all involved. As described in a new blog post (opens in new tab), Google Drive’s existing visitor sharing feature will now extend beyond the ability to give people without a Google account access to files.
This Google Sheets upgrade will have formula enthusiasts licking their lips
Flexing your formula skills in Google Sheets could soon be more powerful than ever thanks to a new update. software, part of the Google Workspace office suite, will now offer named functions, allowing users to create high-performance custom functions that support built-in Sheets formula constructs. Users will also be able...
TechRadar
Don't miss the latest Apple iPad 10.2 for its cheapest price ever - save $50 now
With the back to school sales coming to a close and the Labor Day sales on the horizon, we've just spotted one of the biggest iPad deals of the year so far. You can now get the Apple iPad 10.2 at Amazon for $279.99 (was $329) (opens in new tab) - that's the cheapest price ever. The same offer is also available at Best Buy (opens in new tab).
TechRadar
WhatsApp is rolling out the Communities feature to beta users
WhatsApp Communities, the messaging app's upcoming feature aimed at larger discussions like WhatsApp groups is now available for Beta users. WhatsApp announced WhatsApp Communities feature back in April which revealed the new feature will come with 32-person video calls, a 2GB file sharing limit and emoji reactions. Now WhatsApp communities feature is available for WhatsApp Beta users.
Microsoft might have just accidentally leaked the name of the next big Windows 11 update
Get ready, because the upcoming major update to Windows 11 is almost here, with funky new features like an improved taskbar, app folders, and the resurrection of Windows Media Player. We’re really looking forward to - wait, what’s this? What does this say? ‘Windows 11 2022 Update’? Well, that’s a rubbish name.
The TCL Tab 10 is a super cheap way to a 5G Netflix fix
If you're looking for an inexpensive tablet connected to a fast cellular data network there are shockingly few options available. The new TCL Tab 10 5G will cost $300 and run on T-Mobile’s 5G network, making it a great value option if you want a backseat tablet for travel with its own connectivity. The ten-inch display is much bigger than the next cheapest option, and the battery is large enough that it should last through long trips.
TechRadar
Apple Watch 7 is back to its cheapest price ahead of the Apple Watch 8 launch
The Apple Watch 8 is rumoured for next month and feeding that fire some more are the big price cuts that are now available on the Apple Watch 7 and Apple Watch SE at Amazon. Both popular wearables have fallen to their lowest prices ever. There are savings of up...
PSA: It's a good idea to trade in your old iPhone before the iPhone 14 launch
It's heavily rumored that the iPhone 14 will be launching early next month. Thinking about upgrading? You're not alone - millions of consumers will be looking to hand over their old iPhone as part of a trade for a shiny new device. We've got an important tip, however - it may be better for you to trade in that old device before the iPhone 14 launches.
TechRadar
Where to pre-order the Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2
Fitbit has just announced three new wearables: the Fitbit Inspire 3, Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2. Right off the back of the reveal, the trio of fitness trackers and smartwatches are now available to pre-order ahead of release in September. So, if you've had an eye on some of the manufacturer's latest tech, we've gathered up exactly where you can buy them right now.
iPhone 14 launch set for September 7 – here’s everything we know
Apple has set September 7 as the date for the launch of its rumored iPhone 14. There are no details beyond time and place: The "Far Out" event will take place at 1 PM PST at the Steve Jobs Theater on its Apple Park Campus and will stream online at Apple Events (opens in new tab).
This dangerous fake Chrome extension could be hurting your device without you knowing
Scammer have been impersonating a Chrome extension for years, tricking hundreds of thousands of users into installing adware on their endpoints (opens in new tab). BleepingComputer found a company called “Puupnewsapp” built a Chrome extension called “Internet Download Manager”, which promises major download improvements (up to 500% download speed increase), making it ideal for downloading movies, games, and other large files.
TechRadar
OnePlus 10T review
The OnePlus 10T is a worthy mid-range Android phone. Its good-looking screen, powerful chipset and fast charging make it a tempting buy for certain users. It’s not perfect – corners have clearly been cut in the camera, battery life and design departments to keep the price lower than it needs to be – but some users will find the lower price and different features make this a solid buy over the premium 10 Pro.
TechRadar
How to watch today's big DJI Avata drone launch
DJI's 'Born to Fly' launch event, which will almost certainly see the announcement of its much-leaked DJI Avata drone, will kick off on August 25 at 9am ET / 2pm BST / 11pm AEST. How long will the event last? DJI launches tend to be pretty brief, so the event...
TechRadar
OpenVAS review
OpenVAS is one of the top vulnerability scanners out there and it’s completely open-source, free of charge, and backed by a committed developer community. However, it’s created with tech-savvy users in mind, so non-techies beware. Open Vulnerability Assessment System (or OpenVAS for short) is a full-featured, cross-functional, open-source...
If Amazon buys EA, it’s much scarier than Microsoft buying Activision
Amazon is rumored to be making an offer to purchase EA, but it could be the start of a slippery slope to the monopolization of the industry. While there are conflicting reports about Amazon buying EA, the very idea is a stark warning shot across the bow in the current spending frenzy for major publishers.
TechRadar
Spigen's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 accessories stand out once again
Samsung announced some of its most important 2022 products at the Samsung Unpacked event. What’s new? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are next-gen foldable phones, bringing the shape of the future into sharper relief. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 builds upon the excellent Galaxy Watch 4 with a fresh design and upgraded features.
Here's another good reason not to download pirated software
If you ever needed a compelling argument against downloading pirated software, cracks, or activators, here’s one - you’ll probably end up with a dangerous infostealer along the way, too. Experts from Zscaler recently analyzed several ongoing malware distribution campaigns, finding an unknown threat actor (or multiple actors) is...
TechRadar
What is a sneaker proxy
Whenever something is in shorter supply, it inevitably becomes human nature that folks want it more, and in some cases, a lot more. Hence why auctions for items are popular, and folks are willing to pay a premium for whatever the item is, whether it is a piece of artwork by a famous artist, a limited edition sports car, or even fashionable footwear, such as a sneaker.
