Education unions have sounded the alarm about the number of teaching vacancies in districts across Connecticut, just as schools prepare for a new academic year. While the U.S. does not track detailed data about national employment trends in the profession, the Connecticut Education Association has identified several educator certification shortage areas for the 2022-2023 school year and a 2019 report by The Center for American Progress found that enrollment in teacher preparation programs in Connecticut declined by more than 40% from 2010 to 2018.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO