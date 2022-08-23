ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Saturday football open thread

Hi, friends. Not many words today, just football. This is your open thread for today’s Premier League Saturday match schedule, a full slate of games highlighted by... well, I have no idea which match is the highlight, but if Chelsea and/or Arsenal lose today, it’s definitely that on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal Europa League Draw

Arsenal have been drawn into Europa League Group A. The Gunners will face PSV Eindhoven, Bodø/Glimt, and FC Zurich. All in all, not a bad group for Mikel Arteta’s bunch — minimal travel and they should be favored in all their contests. Of the three teams in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace

It’s Matchday 4! Manchester City host Crystal Palace at the City of Manchester Stadium, and the Council of Very Smart Cityzens are here to give our predictions for the match. Palace are a good side and City underestimated them last season. They are always capable of springing a surprise...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Kieran Trippier
SB Nation

August 26th-28th Weekend Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS
SB Nation

Potential Champions League Group Stage Opponents Decided For Liverpool Men

It is finally time again to prepare for another round of the UEFA Champions League, with the group stage draw set to take place on Thursday in Istanbul. The Liverpool men have the distinction of being finalists in three of the past five seasons, and so will be placed in pot 2, alongside Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Sevilla, Leipzig, and Tottenham Hotspur. As such, the Reds will have pots 1, 3, and 4 to be drawn against, and cannot face another Premier League team at this stage.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Édouard Mich-who?

What do Kingsley Coman, Kylian Mbappe Karim Benzema, Adrien Rabiot and Hatem Ben Arfa all have in common?. They all earned a Ligue 1 winners medal before their 19th birthday. There’s another on that list that isn’t quite such a household name (yet)... Édouard Michut. When one...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Newcastle United#Sky Blue News#City
SB Nation

TEAM NEWS: Conte rules out Romero, Skipp vs. Forest with Moura, Gil questionable

Antonio Conte just finished up his press conference ahead of Sunday’s Tottenham Hotspur match at Nottingham Forest, and there are still a couple of injury concerns in the squad. Conte ruled out both Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp from contention in this match as they continue to recover from injuries, but noted that both Skipp & Romero would be returning to training next week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Hopefully the fourth time will be the charm for Liverpool to earn their first win of the season. They welcome Bournemouth to Anfield on Saturday afternoon. Television: no listing (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (Nigeria); StarHub TV+ (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

A Look At Liverpool’s Champions League Fixture List

On Thursday night, when UEFA decided they just couldn’t possibly stall any longer for more last-minute bribes to come in, Liverpool discovered it’s Champions League Group Stage fate, drawing two opponents who are becoming regular group stage foes in Ajax and Napoli, as well as Glasgow Rangers. This...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Three Positive Subplots To Watch In 2022/23

If you’re a neutral reader, you may have written Reading off in early July, and then checked out of paying attention to them before pre-season was over. It might then be surprising to you to see the Royals’ paper-thin squad sitting in third place after five matches played. To be fair to you, it’s a little surprising to us too.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Leicester City, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

The footballing diarrhea that we witnessed last weekend will have hopefully exited our system for good and with appropriately violent force — sorry, been dealing with a bit of gastroenteritis (I think?) here today — and now we can get on the steady road to recovery. Maybe some bland foods. Lots of fluids of course. But no rest!
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Champions League – Who Could Manchester City Face?

The Champions League is almost upon us and the draw for this year’s competition takes place on Thursday evening. As usual, we’ll be bringing you live coverage of the draw from 4.30 on Thursday. The blues are looking to win the competition for the first time, after losing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea, Leicester City reach ‘verbal agreement’ over Wesley Fofana transfer — reports

The saga of Wesley Fofana — hey, that rhymes! — looks to have turned the corner towards the home stretch, with Chelsea and Leicester City reportedly reaching a “verbal agreement” over a transfer fee. Presumably that means it’s not in writing (yet), but hopefully everyone will stay true to their words. Fofana had already agreed personal terms with Chelsea (5+1 years).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Bailly loaned to French side Marseille

Manchester United announced today that defender Eric Bailly has joined French side Marseille on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season. Bailly’s move to the south of France includes the possibility of a permanent transfer at the end of the season. The 28-year-old joined the Reds in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy