Arkansas State

fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Back to the 90s

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm conditions tonight. Temperatures reached the low 90s this afternoon in Little Rock…something we haven’t felt since August 20. It will take a little longer to cool down tonight because of higher temperatures. We’ll stay in the 80s through 9pm and drop to the 70s afterwards.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A bit more sunshine and heat into late-week

THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday with partly cloudy skies and perhaps a few light sprinkles and showers in southern Arkansas. Otherwise, these morning clouds thin out. This will make for a sunny midday with temperatures in the mid-80s. THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with temperatures...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Drought conditions continue to improve across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drought conditions continue to improve across the natural state after recent rainfall. While there is still a significant area of severe drought across much of central and northwestern Arkansas, some improvements have been made in the last week. One of the most notable improvements has...
ARKANSAS STATE
State
Arkansas State
fox16.com

Soggy outlook: More rain on the way for central Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry July, rain has finally made its way back to its natural state in August. While portions of the state still remain below average or in some kind of drought conditions, at least an inch of rain has fallen across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain showers; some thunderstorms this afternoon

Little Rock will top out at 83° this afternoon with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. A chance of showers will carry into tonight, but the chance will be dropping off. While rain is possible for the rest of the week, rainfall totals will not be incredibly high in Central AR. Southeast Arkansas will get the most for the rest of the week.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few brief showers possible Wednesday

WEDNESDAY MORNING: We begin our Wednesday with areas of patchy fog. Otherwise, we’re partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers in extreme southeast Arkansas. Temperatures start out around 70, then climb up to about 80 by midday. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: A few additional brief showers build across central...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Heavy rain brings flooding threat to South Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A stalled front near the Arkansas/Louisiana state border has caused several days of rain in this area. Much of South Arkansas has seen about 4-5 inches of rain since Sunday with a few spots receiving over 5 inches. So far the state has not seen...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Rainfall Roundup: What Arkansas city saw record breaking rainfall?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was another rainy day across the southern half of the natural state. While rainfall totals were not very widespread, there was some record breaking rainfall in parts of southern Arkansas. El Dorado picked up 3.20 inches of rainfall Tuesday. This breaks the previous record...
kasu.org

COVID cases in Arkansas seem to be following familiar pattern

For a third day in a row, Arkansas reported more than a thousand new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Department of Health’s website showed there were 1,192 new known cases. State Epidemiologist Dr. Mike Cima says the number of new infections is following a familiar pattern. “This is...
ARKANSAS STATE
kjluradio.com

Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia

A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
HENDERSON, AR
fox16.com

PTN Deep Dive: Offensive Line

FAYETTVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team breaks down one of Arkansas’ position groups before the season begins. On Wednesday, they got in the trenches to talk about the size and experience of this year’s offensive line. Arkansas returns four guys...
ARKANSAS STATE
neareport.com

Scrap tires pile up in Arkansas as state recycling funds fall short

Arkansas is on the cusp of a big rubber problem. Unusable tires are piling up at tire shops, car dealerships and waste collection sites around the state. Those black rubber stacks will continue to grow unless state government acts quickly to patch up the program, which recently ran out of money.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Public meetings scheduled for deer health information

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host three meetings in the next month to discuss Arkansas’s deer herd and changes to local deer hunting regulations for portions of the state where chronic wasting disease was detected during the 2021-22 deer season.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas school district the fastest growing in the state

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are heading back to the classrooms, but one district is seeing more students than ever. Brookland School District is the fastest-growing district in the state of Arkansas. Now with school choice, the district gets new students every year. The net maximum limit on school choice...
BROOKLAND, AR
hbsdealer.com

Tractor Supply breaks ground on mammoth Arkansas distribution center

Scheduled to open in 2023, this will be the retailer’s 10th and largest distribution center. Tractor Supply Company continues to expand its U.S. footprint. The farm and ranch lifestyle retailer officially broke ground on its latest distribution center in Maumelle, Ark. The 1.2-million-square-foot facility represents an initial investment of...
MAUMELLE, AR

