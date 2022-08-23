Read full article on original website
Related
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Back to the 90s
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm conditions tonight. Temperatures reached the low 90s this afternoon in Little Rock…something we haven’t felt since August 20. It will take a little longer to cool down tonight because of higher temperatures. We’ll stay in the 80s through 9pm and drop to the 70s afterwards.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot and mostly sunny today with a very low rain chance
Happy Friday! We’re starting off in the low 70s and with a mostly sunny sky it will be in the upper 80s by Noon. Little Rock will have a high of 93° this afternoon. At the end of the afternoon and the start of the evening, an isolated shower or two may develop.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A bit more sunshine and heat into late-week
THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday with partly cloudy skies and perhaps a few light sprinkles and showers in southern Arkansas. Otherwise, these morning clouds thin out. This will make for a sunny midday with temperatures in the mid-80s. THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with temperatures...
fox16.com
Drought conditions continue to improve across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drought conditions continue to improve across the natural state after recent rainfall. While there is still a significant area of severe drought across much of central and northwestern Arkansas, some improvements have been made in the last week. One of the most notable improvements has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox16.com
Soggy outlook: More rain on the way for central Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry July, rain has finally made its way back to its natural state in August. While portions of the state still remain below average or in some kind of drought conditions, at least an inch of rain has fallen across the state.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain showers; some thunderstorms this afternoon
Little Rock will top out at 83° this afternoon with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms. A chance of showers will carry into tonight, but the chance will be dropping off. While rain is possible for the rest of the week, rainfall totals will not be incredibly high in Central AR. Southeast Arkansas will get the most for the rest of the week.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few brief showers possible Wednesday
WEDNESDAY MORNING: We begin our Wednesday with areas of patchy fog. Otherwise, we’re partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers in extreme southeast Arkansas. Temperatures start out around 70, then climb up to about 80 by midday. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: A few additional brief showers build across central...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain will hold off until this afternoon in Central Arkansas
No rain, but a mostly cloudy sky and some patchy fog with temperatures in the low 70s this morning in Central AR. We don’t expect any rain in Central Arkansas until late this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 86°. Far Southeast Arkansas, Ashley and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATV
Heavy rain brings flooding threat to South Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A stalled front near the Arkansas/Louisiana state border has caused several days of rain in this area. Much of South Arkansas has seen about 4-5 inches of rain since Sunday with a few spots receiving over 5 inches. So far the state has not seen...
fox16.com
Rainfall Roundup: What Arkansas city saw record breaking rainfall?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was another rainy day across the southern half of the natural state. While rainfall totals were not very widespread, there was some record breaking rainfall in parts of southern Arkansas. El Dorado picked up 3.20 inches of rainfall Tuesday. This breaks the previous record...
kasu.org
COVID cases in Arkansas seem to be following familiar pattern
For a third day in a row, Arkansas reported more than a thousand new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Department of Health’s website showed there were 1,192 new known cases. State Epidemiologist Dr. Mike Cima says the number of new infections is following a familiar pattern. “This is...
kjluradio.com
Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia
A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox16.com
PTN Deep Dive: Offensive Line
FAYETTVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team breaks down one of Arkansas’ position groups before the season begins. On Wednesday, they got in the trenches to talk about the size and experience of this year’s offensive line. Arkansas returns four guys...
neareport.com
Scrap tires pile up in Arkansas as state recycling funds fall short
Arkansas is on the cusp of a big rubber problem. Unusable tires are piling up at tire shops, car dealerships and waste collection sites around the state. Those black rubber stacks will continue to grow unless state government acts quickly to patch up the program, which recently ran out of money.
KATV
Arkansas ranks 5th as most dangerous state for drivers in the nation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In recent weeks, it was reported that Little Rock was listed as number three in the country for cities with the best drivers. However, a new study released on Wednesday shows Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state to be a driver in. The research...
fox16.com
Public meetings scheduled for deer health information
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will host three meetings in the next month to discuss Arkansas’s deer herd and changes to local deer hunting regulations for portions of the state where chronic wasting disease was detected during the 2021-22 deer season.
Human remains found at lake in northwest Arkansas
Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.
Are Arkansas school superintendents smarter than a fifth grader?
School superintendents from central Arkansas played a game of Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader on Trivia Thursday.
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas school district the fastest growing in the state
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are heading back to the classrooms, but one district is seeing more students than ever. Brookland School District is the fastest-growing district in the state of Arkansas. Now with school choice, the district gets new students every year. The net maximum limit on school choice...
hbsdealer.com
Tractor Supply breaks ground on mammoth Arkansas distribution center
Scheduled to open in 2023, this will be the retailer’s 10th and largest distribution center. Tractor Supply Company continues to expand its U.S. footprint. The farm and ranch lifestyle retailer officially broke ground on its latest distribution center in Maumelle, Ark. The 1.2-million-square-foot facility represents an initial investment of...
Comments / 0