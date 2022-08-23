Read full article on original website
Marquette man jailed for break-in and assault in separate incidents
(Marquette, MI) - A Marquette man is jailed following a break-in at the Marquette Senior Center. City Police were dispatched at approximately 1 this morning to the area of 300 West Baraga Street for the sound of breaking glass. Officers arrived at the scene to find 28-year old Brett Thomas Oday with injuries to his hands. Officers found three windows of the Senior Center had been damaged. After further investigation, Oday was arrested for Malicious Destruction of Property over $1000 and under $20,000.
Marquette man arrested on multiple charges including assault
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is being held at the Marquette County Jail awaiting arraignment following multiple incidents he is suspected of being involved with. Marquette Police were called to the Marquette Senior Center on Baraga avenue around 1:00 a.m. Friday when someone reported the sound of...
UPPCO to close Boney Falls boat launch next week
ESCANABA, MI— The boat launch on the Boney Falls reservoir will be closed to the public on Monday. Upper Peninsula Power Company says the closure is required for de-mobilization of equipment used for maintenance and improvements over the summer. Crews will be disassembling a construction barge and unloading materials.
U.P. vets see uptick in blastomycosis cases in 2022
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Veterinary clinics across the Upper Peninsula are seeing an increase in dogs with blastomycosis, a fungal infection that can lead to serious respiratory problems, and even death if left untreated. Blastomycosis is a naturally-occurring fungus that lives in wet, swampy soil. Veterinarian Dr. Cheryl Shevy...
Schools across UP look to hire resource officers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many U.P. schools are taking an extra step in security for students by hiring resource officers. Right now, more districts are in the process of hiring resource officers. The Superintendent of Munising Public Schools, Mike Travis said the hired officer could provide protection to students in many ways.
4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
Northern Arts & Culture: Judy Parlato at Zero Degrees Gallery
Judy Parlato is the guest artist at Zero Degrees Gallery for the month of August 2022. Her creative journey started in frustration, with initial trouble working on traditional quilting techniques. She persevered by learning a new way to create in a collage style, and from there, she's taken on numerous creative challenges. Calling it an "art sandwich," her method of layering quilting fabrics to create art pieces results in stunning quilt work.
High School Football Highlights (8/25)
The 2022 high school football season kicked off under the Thursday night lights. Check out some highlights of Thursday’s action including:
