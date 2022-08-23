(Marquette, MI) - A Marquette man is jailed following a break-in at the Marquette Senior Center. City Police were dispatched at approximately 1 this morning to the area of 300 West Baraga Street for the sound of breaking glass. Officers arrived at the scene to find 28-year old Brett Thomas Oday with injuries to his hands. Officers found three windows of the Senior Center had been damaged. After further investigation, Oday was arrested for Malicious Destruction of Property over $1000 and under $20,000.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO