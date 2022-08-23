Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)Ash JurbergHouston, TX
52% of Texans' Student Loan Balance Decreased With Biden’s Forgiveness ProgramTom HandyTexas State
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County GazetteHouston, TX
First-ever Houston Theater Week DebutsB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
cw39.com
Houston weather: downpours for some, dry for others
HOUSTON (KIAH) — We remain in a “wet at times” weather pattern for several more days. That means scattered off-and-on showers and storms will form each day, mainly during the afternoon hours. There’s plenty of moisture in the atmosphere for storms to tap into, so if they...
cw39.com
Houston weather: rain backs off a bit, but more stormy days lie ahead
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Isolated thunderstorms are possible for Houston today, but overall the rain will cover much less ground than the last few days. Meanwhile, areas along the coast see a better rain chance, along with the highest potential for heavy downpours today. After a dip in the rain...
cw39.com
Drought takes a hit, but still holds despite recent heavy rain
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The weekly drought status update is in. With recent widespread rain, it’s no surprise to see drought improvement. However, local drought conditions still range from moderate to exceptional. When comparing last week’s drought status to this week, we see red replaced by orange in several...
cw39.com
Houston weather: localized heavy rain today, ‘wet at times’ pattern for several more days
HOUSTON (KIAH) — More downpours are expected in the Greater Houston area Wednesday. Some areas west of Houston picked up a quick one to three inches of rain before sunrise, while many other areas were left dry. That’s the nature of our current weather pattern. WATCH LIVE. Because...
KENS 5
Why was flooding during Harvey so bad?
HOUSTON — Why was flooding during Harvey so bad? A lot of rain fell in the Houston area during Hurricane Harvey. One spot in Nederland recorded over 60 inches of rainfall. That is a record for the United States. A study in the journal Nature looked at why. Study...
cw39.com
What’s in the air? Ozone Action Day & Today’s Allergy Report
HOUSTON (CW39) – An ozone action day is issued for Friday through Friday evening. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Houston, Galveston, and surrounding areas. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive through lanes, conserving energy and keeping your vehicle proper tuned.
cw39.com
Expect closures on I-45 Gulf Freeway as TxDOT prepares for traffic switch
LEAGUE CITY, TX (KIAH) – It may seem like a never ending project on I-45 the Gulf Freeway, but major progress will be made over the next couple of weeks. In order to safely advance the project, crews will be closing various entrance and exit ramps on Friday, August 26 through Monday, August 29. These ramps include:
cw39.com
Road Rules: Driving during weather events
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Ever wonder what the process looks like for shutting down roads during flood events? Maybe you’re just curious about how the city is monitoring the roads. TxDOT’s Danny Perez helps us understand the process in today’s Road Rule. First, it’s important to remember...
Major 610 Loop closures expected to create delays all weekend
Both north and southbound lanes will close Friday night for work on the roadway.
fox26houston.com
5 years after Hurricane Harvey, how prepared is Meyerland for another storm?
MEYERLAND, Texas - Bombarded by its tragic share of trillions of gallons of Harvey rainfall, the neighborhood known as Meyerland was rapidly engulfed in rising waters, without precedent, five years ago. "It started getting into houses that had never been reached before, the floodwaters and that's when I believe true...
Click2Houston.com
Ground stop issued at IAH due to thunderstorms moving into the Houston area
HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday due to thunderstorms moving through our area. The ground stop is set to expire at 2:30 p.m. For more information regarding the storms sweeping across the Houston area:
Click2Houston.com
Power On Through the Worst Power Outage
HOUSTON – No one ever wants to be left without power for days on end and that happens often in Texas when a disaster hits. Having a generator for back up power can help you prepare for the worst, while hoping for the best. Melanie Camp visited Yvette and...
Heavy rains cause historic, deadly flooding in Texas leading to high-water rescues
HOUSTON — While the rain hasn’t caused too much of a problem here in Houston, it’s a different story for the rest of the state. Gov. Greg Abbott canceled his visit to Spring Tuesday to address the flash flooding in Dallas. An emergency response briefing is set...
cw39.com
Heavy rain, flooding in Texas as a slow system creeps south
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Parts of Dallas got more than 6″ of rain recently as heavy downpours are repeatedly hitting some areas over and over. Some areas outside of Dallas received estimated amounts up to 8-10″ of rain. That slow-moving system is prompting a large flash flood watch,...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONROE FLOOD RISK INCREASES TONIGHT
On and off rain will continue overnight into tomorrow across parts of southeast Texas. We have a lot of moisture in place so heavy rain will be possible which could lead to street. HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A front has been slowly creeping down south through Texas today. Earlier this...
Five years since Harvey, Harris County leaders say major flood control projects better prepare us for next storm
HOUSTON, Texas — It's been five years since Harvey hit Texas. Scars of its wrath remain in places like 1945 Allen Parkway. That's where rising flood waters irreparably swamped KHOU 11’s home of nearly 60 years. "We had friends that actually came and rescued us in a canoe,”...
The USS Texas (Battleship Texas) will arrive in Galveston on Wednesday, August 31
The USS Texas (Battleship Texas) The USS Texas (Battleship Texas) will arrive in Galveston on Wednesday, August 31, where it will undergo repairs at a local shipyard. The World War I-era battleship has been docked in La Porte at the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site but is in need of repairs.
PLANetizen
Houston Inches Toward Reduced Car Dependency
“Although highway expansion continues in the region and driving remains the primary mode of transportation for most Houston-area residents, the city continues to inch away from its reliance on personal cars and trucks while expanding its infrastructure for cyclists, pedestrians and mass transit users,” writes Adam Zuvanich for Houston Public Media.
Click2Houston.com
Cruising options from Port of Galveston
Jim Garrity, Director of Public Affairs, AAA East Central, appeared on KPRC 2+ Thursday to discuss the cruising options sailing from the Port of Galveston. For his insights, watch the video at the top of the page. For information about the cruises arriving and departing from the Port of Galveston,...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard to enforce safety zone in Houston, Galveston for tow of battleship USS Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard will enforce a safety zone in the Houston Ship Channel and Galveston Ship Channel for the tow of the battleship USS Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 31. During the tow of the USS Texas from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site in La Porte, Texas, to a dry dock in Galveston, Texas, the Coast Guard Captain of the Port will establish a safety zone to ensure the safety of the public and security for all vessels in the channel. The tow is expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
