Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate September 2022 SNAP Payments?

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps ) provides nutritional benefits to supplement the food budget of low-income households nationwide. While the U.S. Department of Agriculture oversees it, SNAP is administered at the state level, and each state also has its own SNAP monthly deposit schedule .

If you’re eligible for SNAP, benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which are linked to EBT cards . Some states have different names for EBT cards, so yours may be called something different.

Cards can be swiped at checkout in grocery stores, major retailers and participating farmers markets just like a debit card. Make sure to enter your PIN to complete the transaction. Depending on your state, you may also be able to purchase eligible foods online at participating retailers . You can double-check participating online retailers in your state here .

Benefits can be used to purchase any food ( excluding hot food ) for the household, including:

  • Fruits and vegetables
  • Meat, poultry and fish
  • Dairy products
  • Breads and cereals
  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages
  • Seeds and plants , which produce food for the household to eat

To get SNAP benefits, you must apply in the state in which you currently reside, as well as meet certain requirements including resource and income limits. Depending on your state, there may be additional requirements.

Your SNAP deposit schedule depends on your state. Payments are usually distributed according to the last numbers of your identification number for your state’s program. However, some states may distribute benefits on a particular date each month. States also have different rules regarding payment days that fall on weekends or holidays. Check with your state’s SNAP agency for your deposit schedule.

Some states have also extended SNAP emergency allotments through September, which gives beneficiaries a financial boost that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month (up to the maximum benefit amount).

You can apply for SNAP through your state’s local SNAP office or through their website. You can also visit SNAP’s Application and Local Office Locators page to learn how to apply in your state. To locate nearby SNAP-authorized offices, use the SNAP Retailer Locator tool .

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate September 2022 SNAP Payments?

IN THIS ARTICLE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

