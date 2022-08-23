Read full article on original website
'We're not done': Arredondo is out and families of victims look to future accountability
UVALDE, TEXAS — Pete Arredondo has been fired as the UCISD police chief. This is effective immediately and Arredondo will not receive pay for the time he was on unpaid leave status, which per the school board started July 19, 2022. Arredondo allegedly was the incident commander the day...
Uvalde school shooting survivor throws out first pitch at Wednesday's Astros game
HOUSTON - A survivor from the Uvalde school mass shooting was honored at Wednesday night's Houston Astros game. Mayah Zamora, who spent 66 days in the hospital as a victim of the Uvalde elementary school shooting, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. She received a standing ovation from the crowd.
UPDATED: Uvalde CISD school board votes to fire police chief Pete Arredondo
SAN ANTONIO - The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District school board has voted unanimously to fire Police Chief Pete Arredondo during Wednesday night's meeting. “Coward!” parents yelled in a Uvalde auditorium as the meeting got underway. Arredondo, who has been on leave from the district since June 22, has...
Uvalde families say Pete Arredondo termination is a start, but call for more action
UVALDE - After the Uvalde CISD school board voted to terminate Police Chief Pete Arredondo Wednesday, the crowd left chanting "we're not done." Families of the 21 victims and Uvalde residents say this action is just a start. "We just want to fight for our children, and we want them...
Arredondo calls Wednesday night's school board meeting 'unconstitutional public lynching'
UVALDE, Texas - Pete Arredondo has been fired as the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief. This is effective immediately and Arredondo will not receive pay for the time he was on unpaid leave status, which per the school board started July 19, 2022. Before the meeting, Arredondo released...
College-bound Uvalde students grapple with leaving a hometown in mourning
When Ariana Diaz’s top college pick notified her she had been accepted into the class of 2026, she quickly imagined having to explain to her New York University classmates what corner of small town Texas she came from. But that was before her former Uvalde High School classmate shot...
K-9 Comfort Dogs to be alongside Uvalde CISD students & staff as school begins
UVALDE, Texas – 26 K-9 Comfort Dogs from Lutheran Church Charities will be in Uvalde to assist the students & staff as they return to school. Lutheran Church Charities had positioned 13 Comfort Dogs in Uvalde during May and June of 2022 to be a calming and comforting presence to the community after the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School.
