Eagle Pass, TX

news4sanantonio.com

UPDATED: Uvalde CISD school board votes to fire police chief Pete Arredondo

SAN ANTONIO - The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District school board has voted unanimously to fire Police Chief Pete Arredondo during Wednesday night's meeting. "Coward!" parents yelled in a Uvalde auditorium as the meeting got underway. Arredondo, who has been on leave from the district since June 22, has...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

College-bound Uvalde students grapple with leaving a hometown in mourning

When Ariana Diaz's top college pick notified her she had been accepted into the class of 2026, she quickly imagined having to explain to her New York University classmates what corner of small town Texas she came from. But that was before her former Uvalde High School classmate shot...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

K-9 Comfort Dogs to be alongside Uvalde CISD students & staff as school begins

UVALDE, Texas – 26 K-9 Comfort Dogs from Lutheran Church Charities will be in Uvalde to assist the students & staff as they return to school. Lutheran Church Charities had positioned 13 Comfort Dogs in Uvalde during May and June of 2022 to be a calming and comforting presence to the community after the horrific tragedy at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX

