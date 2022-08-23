Read full article on original website
msn.com
San Antonio police search for road rage suspect who pulled gun on 55-year-old woman
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who they say pointed a gun at a 55-year-old woman after she accidentally cut him off while driving on a Texas highway, My San Antonio reports. According to a news release shared on Thursday (Aug. 25), the incident occured last...
San Antonio road rage leads to man pointing gun at 55-year-old woman
Police are searching for the suspect.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for shooting coworker during fight over $100, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and pistol-whipped his co-worker during an argument over $100. Tevin D. Robinson, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. San Antonio police said they were...
Police search for man who pointed gun at driver on San Antonio highway
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a man who pointed a gun at another driver on Interstate 10. It happened in July. The video shows the man driving aggressively. Authorities said a Jeep cut off the guy after the driver merged onto the highway. When traffic...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested after pepper-spraying 71-year-old property owner for being evicted
Authorities have arrested a San Antonio woman with a charge of injury to the elderly after she pepper-sprayed a property owner after being evicted. 31-year-old Larrietta Holmes allegedly pulled up to the property when the 71-year-old man was checking on the property. Witnesses saw her enter and then flee the...
KSAT 12
‘A drunken act of stupidity’: Woman arrested after randomly shooting at homes in west Bexar County, sheriff says
A woman is in custody after driving around and randomly firing gunshots toward homes in a west Bexar County neighborhood. Some of the bullets even went through the wall of a child’s bedroom, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. The woman, identified as 22-year-old Genesis Rodriguez, posted a video of...
Bexar County woman arrested after firing gun several times outside of car captured in viral video
SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been arrested after a video surfaced of her firing a gun several times into the air, hitting a stop sign and possibly a house nearby, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. At some point during the week, a family called Bexar County...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man given life sentence in deadly shooting over rental tires
SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Friday sentenced a San Antonio man to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a man who was trying to collect money on rental tires. On Thursday that same jury found Richard Vallejo guilty of murder for the June 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez.
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues about man shot, killed while sitting in his parked car
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a fatal shooting of a man who had his car stolen after he was killed. On May 17 at approximately 11:58 p.m., Johnathan Rodriguez was sitting in his gray 2022 Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot of 1543 Babcock Road when someone shot and killed him, San Antonio police said.
news4sanantonio.com
Crime Stoppers tip leads police to man suspected in road rage shooting death
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Wednesday night, accused of shooting to death a man during a road rage incident back in May. Jeremiah Nevarez, 34, was charged with murder in the death of Andrew Rangel, 29, who was shot to death while driving on a Northeast Side highway.
KSAT 12
Man fatally shot while standing outside Northwest Side apartments, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man standing outside a Northwest Side apartment complex was shot and killed late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 11:45 p.m. to the Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Glen Ridge Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect responsible for robbing an Academy Sports + Outdoors
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a suspect who robbed an Academy Sports + Outdoors. The robbery happened Friday, August 20, at around 8:00 a.m. on Bandera Road towards the Northwest part of town. According to authorities, the unknown suspect was seen on video stealing merchandise from...
KSAT 12
Suspect accused of shooting woman amid two-year feud over man
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for allegedly shooting another woman multiple times last year due to a fight over a man, according to San Antonio police. Letitis Lynette Tsatenawa, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Sept. 18 on the East Side, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KTSA
Man is shot while working on vehicle at a San Antonio Apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was making some late night car repairs has been shot. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410. The man was working on a car when he was...
KTSA
Life sentence for San Antonio man found guilty of murder in shooting over tires
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is getting as life sentence after being found guilty of murder in a shooting death that may have been over rental tires. A jury found Richard Vallejo guilty in the shooting death of Andrew Gomez on Thursday, and a sentence of life in prison was handed down Friday.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Man pulls gun on woman in road rage incident on I-10
SAN ANTONIO – Another road rage incident occurred in San Antonio on July 14 and police are hoping you can help identify the suspect. According to San Antonio police, the victim entered I-10 East just before I-37 and accidentally cut off the suspect’s vehicle when she was merging onto the highway.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed during altercation at downtown intersection, suspect on the run, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed during an altercation downtown late Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. near North St. Mary’s Street and East Travis Street. According to police, two men, both in their 40s or...
KTSA
SAPD: Arrest made in fatal May shooting on I-35
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are announcing the arrest of one man accused in a fatal shooting in May. Investigators say 34-year-old Jeremiah Nevarez is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 29-year-old Andrew Rangel on the northeast side. Police say Nevarez pulled up next to Rangel on southbound I-35 near Binz-Engleman Road and fired numerous shots into his car. Rangel ended up crashing off the highway after being shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of armed teen near Edison High campus
SAN ANTONIO — With the new school year just a few days old, a potential threat at one local school has already been stopped. Authorities say someone used the San Antonio ISD anonymous tip-reporting system to warn district police about a disturbing social media post that turned out to be true at Edison High School on Santa Monica Street Tuesday.
Man wanted for I-35 murder, arrested
SAN ANTONIO — The man wanted for the murder of Andrew Rangel has been arrested, according to an affidavit. Jeremiah Nevarez was arrested on August 10 and charged with the murder of Rangel. Officials say Nevarez shot at Rangel several times while driving on I35. On May 4, Rangel...
