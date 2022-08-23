ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Botanica hosting bee tour and honey tasting

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7l0C_0hRmXJPd00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Botanica is hosting “Taste This: Bee Tour & Honey Tasting” on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26.

Botanica asks, “Did you know not all honeys are sweet? Some honeys burst with caramel or butterscotch flavors, others with grassy flavors.”

From 9:30-11 a.m., enjoy what Botanica is calling a “delicious honey tasting experience.”

“Learn to appreciate the taste nuances of honey through a tasting flight of select honeys with seasonal food pairings and a floral or herbal themed tea,” says Botanica.

New east Wichita Chick-fil-A to open Wednesday

After the tasting, there will be a short tour of the Alexander Bee House.

The event is for anyone 12 years of age or older. It will take place in the Lotus Hall, 701 Amidon St. , and costs $20. The cost of the event covers admission to all of Botanica’s gardens for the day of the event.

For health and safety protocols that tour participants are to follow, visit Botanica’s website .

For questions, call Janet Lyda at 316-264-0448 ext. 109 or email her at jlyda@botanica.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Krispy Kreme unleashing Doggie Doughnuts Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Friday will be pawsome for some pups and their owners when Krispy Kreme unleashes its Doggie Doughnuts for the first time in the U.S. The limited-edition baked treats for dogs of all ages and sizes will be available at participating shops while supplies last on National Dog Day, Friday, and continue […]
SAVANNAH, GA
KSN News

Pet Project: Meet Annie!

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ericka Goering with the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) would like to introduce you to Annie, a 1-year-old female dog and KSN’s Pet Project: Pet of the Week! Annie will be available at the KHS along with many other animals at the Clear the Shelter event on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 […]
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Leaving my 5-star review for Grandma Thuy’s

What is there to be said about Grandma Thuy’s that hasn’t already been said?. It’s been one of my favorite locally owned businesses, even back before they started a restaurant. The little Vietnamese takeout place has been popular since they opened. If you drop by, their phone line is always going off, carryout orders never end, and items like their wings are known to sell out. And this is all with a short staff, but that should be no surprise to anybody who’s seen what’s going on in the industry.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
wichitabyeb.com

First look at the new brick & mortar space for Keto On With Kerri in Derby, KS

It’s always cool to see a locally owned business start from a home-based business. That’s precisely what Keto On With Kerri did. The locally owned, ketogenic, diabetic friendly, gluten-free and sugar-free business started as a home-based meal prep and bakery. They would grow to later sell their desserts and take & bake meals out of The Coop.
DERBY, KS
KSN.com

Wichita’s Spooky Bus Tour

It may not be quite October yet, but for all of those people out there that can’t wait for spooky season, we have just the event for you. It’s the Wichita Spooky Bus Tour and it will take place on Saturday from 7-11 p.m. and is put on by Road Trip Paranormal.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Boots and Bling a success

HUTCHINSON Kan. — The Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation hosted their annual fundraiser Boots and Bling 2022. This year's theme was “The Rock Show, a 60’s 70’s and 80’s Tribute.” The event was held Saturday at the Sunflower North Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Support local vendors during Shop & Grub at Naftzger Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Every third Sunday for the remaining months of Nov. and Dec., Festive ICT is hosting Shop & Grub at Naftzger Park, 601 E Douglas Ave, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At Shop & Grub, a variety of vendors sell items such as accessories, art, home goods, jewelry, vintage clothing, wine […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey#The Taste#Health And Safety#Seasonal Food#The Alexander Bee House#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
erienewsnow.com

JTM Foods, LLC to Open New Snack Pie Facility in Kansas

Erie's JTM Foods, LLC and JJ's Bakery Snack Pies, is expanding with a new facility in Wichita, Kansas. JJ's Bakery Snack Pies are the #1 brand of snack pies across the U.S., and the new facility in Wichita will be producing their popular hand-held snack pies. The JTM team said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
mcphersonweeklynews.com

Chennell Family Wellness adds new physician

Tammy Johnson McPHERSON—Dr. Samantha Claassen will join Chennell Family Wellness on Thursday, Sept. 1, and start seeing patients there. Claassen was raised on a farm in the area of Whitewater, Kan., where her family runs a hog, cattle and grain operation. Claassen spent her summers caring for 4-H pigs that she would exhibit […]
MCPHERSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Taqueria Tex-Mex

A new truck has opened in West Wichita in front of J&D Wine and Liquor at 1337 N. Ridge Road. Taqueria Tex-Mex offers burritos, tacos, tortas, enchiladas and taquitos. They have different meats that cover everything, so anybody can find something they like chicken, lengua, al pastor, tripas, adovada, barbacoa, carnitas and more.
WICHITA, KS
jacksonconews.com

Local animal rescue wins $10,000 donation from Kansas

Animal rescues rely on volunteers and donations and require people that are willing to work all hours of the day and travel all over to help an animal in need, often times using money out of their own pocket. For the longest time, rescues in small town had it even...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
mcphersonweeklynews.com

McPherson couple adopts laboratory, puppy mill dog

By Wendy Nugent News-Ledger McPHERSON—McPherson residents Patricia and Tony Cracchiolas' rescue dog Rory's name initially was just a couple of letters and numbers tattooed in his ear. He was merely VA40, so the couple named him Rory because it sounded like 40 in case that's what the medical lab he was at called him. Presumably, […]
MCPHERSON, KS
KWCH.com

Chance for rain in sight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As we wait for rain, temperatures are gradually going to warm up to finish off the week. The weather remains very quiet through Friday across the Plains. Overnight, lows will fall back to the 50s and 60s with light winds and clear skies. Thursday brings about...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Police hope someone in Kansas finds this pet parakeet

BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Butler County are working to help a family find a lost pet bird. An Indian Ring Neck Parakeet who has lived with a family in the Andover community for 15 years has been missing since Sunday, according to a social media report from Andover police.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Pools closing for the summer, City discussing adding security cameras

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The end of pool season in Wichita is near, and the aquatics department is turning its attention toward security. Over the summer, vandals caused $65,000 in damage to several pools and splashpads. The police department is doing security assessments in hopes of adding security cameras. “They would be monitored by the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy