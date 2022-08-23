ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

City of Sweetwater puts positive spin on recent drought, begins Abatement Project to demolish dilapidated buildings

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — While a lack of rainfall this year has caused some major issues to parts of the Big Country, the City of Sweetwater said it’s making a positive spin on the drought. Because of the dryness, the City can begin its Abatement Project, which removes substandard structures and maintains its property. Where […]
SWEETWATER, TX
FOX West Texas

Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
SAN ANGELO, TX
City
Abilene, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High Eagles fall to old district rival Odessa Permian, 17-3

The Abilene High Eagles kicked off their season at home, hosting the Odessa Permian Panthers. The Eagles couldn’t get much going offensively, however the defensive side of things seemed to be making up for it. An interception by Beckham Paul in the 2nd quarter gave the Eagles their one...
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?

Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man makes Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals in State of Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Abilene’s own Shane Robertson of MassMutual was named among top in the State of Texas in Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals. William “Shane” Robertson was listed at #48 by Forbes’ Jason Bisnoff & Shook Research. Robertson serves West Texas as a MassMutual Financial Services Representative to business owners and […]
ABILENE, TX
#The Big Country
BigCountryHomepage

ALERT: Crash takes down power lines at Abilene intersection

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash has taken down lines at an Abilene intersection, and the road is now closed. The crash happened at the intersection of S 11th Street and Sayles Blvd around 8:00 a.m. Police alerted the public to the incident on social media, saying “crews are working on the situation. The road […]
KLST/KSAN

Nolan County looking for runaway juvenile

SAN ANGELO, Texas UPDATE 8/24/22— Samantha Soto has been located and reunited with her parents. SAN ANGELO, Texas 8/23/22 — On Sunday, August 21, 2022, Samantha Mixie Soto, 16, was reported to the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office department as a runaway juvenile. Since then, the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office has attempted to locate Soto and […]
NOLAN COUNTY, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Albany starts the 2022 season as the top-ranked team in Texas

The Albany Lions have been a thriving program for years. In 36 years with Denney Faith as coach, they’ve won 330 games and been to state four times. However, they haven’t been able to it. Denney Faith said, “Haven’t been able to get over the hump yet, but...
ALBANY, TX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
bigcountryhomepage.com

Sophomore Isaiah Hays takes over as quarterback in Eastland

The Eastland Mavericks are at home to open the 2022 season against Wall, and a sophomore quarterback is set to lead the offense. Isaiah Hays is getting ready to take over under center for head coach James Morton. His first game is against state-ranked team in the Hawks, and Hays...
EASTLAND, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man wakes sister & her boyfriend by swinging bat, resists arrest

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2700 block of Roberts Street – Family Violence AssaultA 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend […]
ABILENE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man wanted in Lubbock arrested at Abilene Walmart, takes officer’s weapon

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was arrested Tuesday night for causing trouble at the Northside Walmart, and taking a weapon from an officer with the Abilene Police Department (APD). He was also wanted out of Lubbock County for Felony Theft. Just after 9:00 Tuesday night, APD was dispatched...
bigcountryhomepage.com

Cisco quarterback Hunter Long wants to improve on great 2021 season

The Cisco Loboes and head coach Kevin Stennett are starting the season with a veteran quarterback. Hunter Long starts his third season as the starter for the Loboes on Friday night. Last season, he was the leading rusher in the Big Country, and Cisco went to the regional finals. How...
CISCO, TX

