What is a ‘Holy Dome’ and Why Does Abilene Have One?
If you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, then you've probably heard people talk about the "holy dome". For those new to the area, or just not in the know, then I'll attempt to explain what it is and why we have one here in Abilene. First off, the...
City of Sweetwater puts positive spin on recent drought, begins Abatement Project to demolish dilapidated buildings
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — While a lack of rainfall this year has caused some major issues to parts of the Big Country, the City of Sweetwater said it’s making a positive spin on the drought. Because of the dryness, the City can begin its Abatement Project, which removes substandard structures and maintains its property. Where […]
Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 26-28
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 5 p.m. - Beauty and Brews featuring Toasted Traveler, Welded Jewelry and Elda Grace Bakery, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 409 S. Treadway Blvd.
Stay At This Awesome Historic Home On Sayles Blvd in Abilene
I drive by them all the time and I gaze at him in wonderment and amazement as to what they might be like on the inside. You know what I'm talking about, It's those prestigious, historic homes on Abilene's infamous Sayles Blvd. Well, now you can spend a night, a...
Abilene’s Crosstown Showdown Is the True Battle of the Year Football Game
The Abilene Crosstown Showdown Is a true fight to the finish battle of the year here in the Key City. For as long as I can remember the Abilene High, Cooper High footbal game is the most attended, talked about, and divisive rivalry game in all of West Texas, if you ask me.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene High Eagles fall to old district rival Odessa Permian, 17-3
The Abilene High Eagles kicked off their season at home, hosting the Odessa Permian Panthers. The Eagles couldn’t get much going offensively, however the defensive side of things seemed to be making up for it. An interception by Beckham Paul in the 2nd quarter gave the Eagles their one...
When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?
Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
Abilene man makes Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals in State of Texas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Abilene’s own Shane Robertson of MassMutual was named among top in the State of Texas in Forbes’ list of Top Financial Security Professionals. William “Shane” Robertson was listed at #48 by Forbes’ Jason Bisnoff & Shook Research. Robertson serves West Texas as a MassMutual Financial Services Representative to business owners and […]
Hidden Gems: 4 Abilene men turn an old funeral home into multifaceted lounge, business space
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four Abilene men are working to turn an old vacant funeral home into a place where locals will choose to spend their free time or work time. Driving through downtown Abilene, you may have seen the vacant Elliot-Hamil Funeral Home on Hickory Street, which has been vacant for a few years […]
ALERT: Crash takes down power lines at Abilene intersection
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A crash has taken down lines at an Abilene intersection, and the road is now closed. The crash happened at the intersection of S 11th Street and Sayles Blvd around 8:00 a.m. Police alerted the public to the incident on social media, saying “crews are working on the situation. The road […]
Nolan County looking for runaway juvenile
SAN ANGELO, Texas UPDATE 8/24/22— Samantha Soto has been located and reunited with her parents. SAN ANGELO, Texas 8/23/22 — On Sunday, August 21, 2022, Samantha Mixie Soto, 16, was reported to the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office department as a runaway juvenile. Since then, the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office has attempted to locate Soto and […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Albany starts the 2022 season as the top-ranked team in Texas
The Albany Lions have been a thriving program for years. In 36 years with Denney Faith as coach, they’ve won 330 games and been to state four times. However, they haven’t been able to it. Denney Faith said, “Haven’t been able to get over the hump yet, but...
bigcountryhomepage.com
BCH Sports Sounds of the Game Week 1: Eastland Mavericks
The Eastland Mavericks are this week’s BCH Sports Sounds of the Game. The Mavericks student section was loud and proud in their season opener against the Wall Hawks. Up next: The Mavericks travel to Clyde.
Truck carrying welder & tanks fully ingulfs in flames along Clyde access road, closing stretch to traffic
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fiery scene could be witnessed going through Clyde on I-20 Friday afternoon. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that a truck, carrying a welder and acetylene tanks, was traveling east on I-20 through Clyde when another driver signaled to him to pull over. The truck pulled over near Smith & Son […]
San Angelo businessman arrested for felony theft of property
The Sheriff's Office says this is Velez's fourth arrest for a felony theft offense since April.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Sophomore Isaiah Hays takes over as quarterback in Eastland
The Eastland Mavericks are at home to open the 2022 season against Wall, and a sophomore quarterback is set to lead the offense. Isaiah Hays is getting ready to take over under center for head coach James Morton. His first game is against state-ranked team in the Hawks, and Hays...
Crime Reports: Abilene man wakes sister & her boyfriend by swinging bat, resists arrest
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2700 block of Roberts Street – Family Violence AssaultA 21-year-old man reported that his ex-girlfriend […]
School renovation discovery reveals untold story of Texas hero, Japanese POW during WWII
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The old Lincoln Middle School building, which will soon be known as ‘Abilene Heritage Square‘ first broke ground more than two years ago. During recent renovations, regular vandalism and items from past students were expected to be found. What was a surprise was a name written in the cement on the […]
everythinglubbock.com
Man wanted in Lubbock arrested at Abilene Walmart, takes officer’s weapon
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was arrested Tuesday night for causing trouble at the Northside Walmart, and taking a weapon from an officer with the Abilene Police Department (APD). He was also wanted out of Lubbock County for Felony Theft. Just after 9:00 Tuesday night, APD was dispatched...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cisco quarterback Hunter Long wants to improve on great 2021 season
The Cisco Loboes and head coach Kevin Stennett are starting the season with a veteran quarterback. Hunter Long starts his third season as the starter for the Loboes on Friday night. Last season, he was the leading rusher in the Big Country, and Cisco went to the regional finals. How...
