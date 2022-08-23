Yamaha OX99-11 Catchy name, huh? In fairness, most great F1 cars pinched names from dishwashers (MP4/4, FW16, W09 EQ Power+, I could go on). Like most ‘F1 cars for the road’, the OX99 came about as a sort of road-going billboard for a company’s F1 efforts. Yamaha was supplying F1 engines back in 1989, so by 1992 it wanted to make a street car to celebrate that fact. The tandem centre-seat OX99 was basically a wing, a steering wheel, and a 6.0-litre, 400bhp V12 that revved to over 10,000rpm.

