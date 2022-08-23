Read full article on original website
OK, turns out the Genesis X Speedium Coupe is gorgeous
Remember the Genesis X Speedium Coupe concept? No? That’s OK; you’ve had a lot on. We showed you some exterior renders back in April, but now we’ve had a chance to pore over what it all looks like in the real world. Pretty spectacular, to be honest.
Here are some sketches of Skoda’s upcoming seven-seat EV
Okay they’re just drawings of a future concept car, but surely Skoda is thinking about making this a reality. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Soon enough, the drawings you see above will morph into the...
The Dodge Challenger Shakedown is the first of seven special editions we’ll see this year
Just last week, Dodge announced that it would launch no fewer than seven special editions of either Charger or Challenger to mark the passing of both models in their current V8 forms. So, as promised, here is the very first. This is the Dodge Challenger Shakedown – a throwback to...
Top Gear’s Top 9: Formula One cars for the road
Yamaha OX99-11 Catchy name, huh? In fairness, most great F1 cars pinched names from dishwashers (MP4/4, FW16, W09 EQ Power+, I could go on). Like most ‘F1 cars for the road’, the OX99 came about as a sort of road-going billboard for a company’s F1 efforts. Yamaha was supplying F1 engines back in 1989, so by 1992 it wanted to make a street car to celebrate that fact. The tandem centre-seat OX99 was basically a wing, a steering wheel, and a 6.0-litre, 400bhp V12 that revved to over 10,000rpm.
The Audi grandsphere concept previews a future production A8 limo
Gorgeous four-door GT grandsphere will morph into a future A8, and it won’t be a three-box saloon anymore. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Audi’s grandsphere concept will morph into a production car in the next...
Kia wants its upcoming EV9 to do proper 4WD stuff
Yes indeed – we’re talking about a deep-water-wading, hill-climbing, all-electric Kia. The future is a strange place to live in. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. When we say ‘off-roading’, what do you immediately think...
What’s the best EV for just being normal?
Electric cars might be the new normal, but the i4 brings some of the old normal and mixes it in nicely. Skip 6 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. There are two distinct types of electric car – those...
