Little Rock, AR

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Days Shorter but it’s still Summer

A cold front is still expected to begin moving toward the Mid South this weekend; however, it appears that rain chances will stay rather limited overall. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s.
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot & mostly sunny this afternoon

Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon with a high temperature of 93° in Little Rock. The rain chance is very low. Only between 6 and 8 PM is there a chance of a shower. The rain chance will be low Saturday, but it will be higher than Friday. The rain chance will go even higher Sunday and through the middle of next week.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Little Rock, AR
Arkansas State
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Showers possible late this afternoon and evening

Central Arkansas will get some sunshine filtering through the clouds this afternoon and temperatures will rise to the mid-80s. Rain showers are still expected to develop late this afternoon and early evening. But rain that carries into tonight will not last all night in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas may get a few overnight light showers.
KARK

Soggy outlook: More rain on the way for central Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry July, rain has finally made its way back to its natural state in August. While portions of the state still remain below average or in some kind of drought conditions, at least an inch of rain has fallen across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
#Heavy Rain#Central Arkansas#South Arkansas#Severe Weather#The Arkansas Storm Team
KATV

Heavy rain brings flooding threat to South Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A stalled front near the Arkansas/Louisiana state border has caused several days of rain in this area. Much of South Arkansas has seen about 4-5 inches of rain since Sunday with a few spots receiving over 5 inches. So far the state has not seen...
ARKANSAS STATE
kjluradio.com

Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia

A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
HENDERSON, AR
kasu.org

COVID cases in Arkansas seem to be following familiar pattern

For a third day in a row, Arkansas reported more than a thousand new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Department of Health’s website showed there were 1,192 new known cases. State Epidemiologist Dr. Mike Cima says the number of new infections is following a familiar pattern. “This is...
ARKANSAS STATE
WAPT

Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads

JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
neareport.com

Scrap tires pile up in Arkansas as state recycling funds fall short

Arkansas is on the cusp of a big rubber problem. Unusable tires are piling up at tire shops, car dealerships and waste collection sites around the state. Those black rubber stacks will continue to grow unless state government acts quickly to patch up the program, which recently ran out of money.
ARKANSAS STATE
WJTV 12

More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thv11.com

North Little Rock seeking dispatchers amid shortage

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A troubling trend has popped up in several cities across the country— there are fewer dispatchers working to take your emergency calls. The City of North Little Rock said that everything changed after the pandemic, and now they are trying to overcome the shortage by being more competitive.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Hays Post

Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas

Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
KANSAS STATE

