KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Days Shorter but it’s still Summer
A cold front is still expected to begin moving toward the Mid South this weekend; however, it appears that rain chances will stay rather limited overall. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday with isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot & mostly sunny this afternoon
Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon with a high temperature of 93° in Little Rock. The rain chance is very low. Only between 6 and 8 PM is there a chance of a shower. The rain chance will be low Saturday, but it will be higher than Friday. The rain chance will go even higher Sunday and through the middle of next week.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Hot and mostly sunny today with a very low rain chance
Happy Friday! We’re starting off in the low 70s and with a mostly sunny sky it will be in the upper 80s by Noon. Little Rock will have a high of 93° this afternoon. At the end of the afternoon and the start of the evening, an isolated shower or two may develop.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A small chance of a shower this afternoon. Higher rain chances return Sunday
Clouds will increase this afternoon in Central Arkansas, and then there will be a slight chance of a shower late afternoon and early evening. It will warm to close to 90° this afternoon. Our rain chance will stay low Friday and Saturday, but with a trough of low pressure...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Showers possible late this afternoon and evening
Central Arkansas will get some sunshine filtering through the clouds this afternoon and temperatures will rise to the mid-80s. Rain showers are still expected to develop late this afternoon and early evening. But rain that carries into tonight will not last all night in Central Arkansas. South Arkansas may get a few overnight light showers.
KARK
Two areas to watch: Will August pass without a named tropical system?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the beginning of hurricane season has been relitevly quiet, usually hurricane season does not peak until mid-September. However, as we near the end of August, the lack of hurricanes so far in the Atlantic is becoming a bit uncommon. As of August 25th, it...
KARK
Soggy outlook: More rain on the way for central Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry July, rain has finally made its way back to its natural state in August. While portions of the state still remain below average or in some kind of drought conditions, at least an inch of rain has fallen across the state.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
With many Arkansans returning to school this week, finding something to do this weekend is essential and there is plenty to do in central Arkansas, especially if you like baseball.
KATV
Heavy rain brings flooding threat to South Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A stalled front near the Arkansas/Louisiana state border has caused several days of rain in this area. Much of South Arkansas has seen about 4-5 inches of rain since Sunday with a few spots receiving over 5 inches. So far the state has not seen...
Tropical funnel spotted in Arkansas: Here’s what it is
Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 a tropical funnel was spotted near I-40 near Jennette, AR.
A train is derailed and roads washed away after torrential rain clobbers parts of Mississippi
Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot Wednesday as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home.
kjluradio.com
Missing Arkansas teen could be in either Pulaski County or Columbia
A sheriff’s department in Arkansas is asking for your help in locating a missing teen who may be in mid-Missouri. Joni Templer, 17, of Henderson, Arkansas, was last seen at her residence late Sunday morning. She said she was going to a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat, but never returned.
kasu.org
COVID cases in Arkansas seem to be following familiar pattern
For a third day in a row, Arkansas reported more than a thousand new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Department of Health’s website showed there were 1,192 new known cases. State Epidemiologist Dr. Mike Cima says the number of new infections is following a familiar pattern. “This is...
WAPT
Flash flooding takes toll on Mississippi roads
JACKSON, Miss. — The flash flooding throughout Mississippi is taking a toll on the state's roads. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is working to repair roads that were washed out by this week's storms. A section of Highway 35, south of Interstate 20 in Scott County, was one of the roads affected.
neareport.com
Scrap tires pile up in Arkansas as state recycling funds fall short
Arkansas is on the cusp of a big rubber problem. Unusable tires are piling up at tire shops, car dealerships and waste collection sites around the state. Those black rubber stacks will continue to grow unless state government acts quickly to patch up the program, which recently ran out of money.
More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted
Storms with more heavy rains are making their way through Louisiana today. Here's where forecasters say we can expect the worst.
More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
thv11.com
North Little Rock seeking dispatchers amid shortage
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A troubling trend has popped up in several cities across the country— there are fewer dispatchers working to take your emergency calls. The City of North Little Rock said that everything changed after the pandemic, and now they are trying to overcome the shortage by being more competitive.
Are Arkansas school superintendents smarter than a fifth grader?
School superintendents from central Arkansas played a game of Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader on Trivia Thursday.
Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas
Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.
