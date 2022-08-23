Read full article on original website
Related
newslj.com
Rock Springs mayor charged for official misconduct and conflict of interest
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Earlier this month, Rock Springs mayor Timothy Kaumo was charged for official misconduct and conflict of interest. According to the court documents obtained by the Rocket Miner, the crimes Mayor Kaumo allegedly committed include five counts of official misconduct, which was stated as the “intent to obtain a pecuniary benefit, or maliciously to cause harm to another, he knowingly committed an act relating to his official duties that he did not have the authority to undertake” in July of 2020.
capcity.news
Man who sold Wyoming restaurant owners software to shirk taxes sentenced to house arrest, probation
CASPER, Wyo. — A California man was ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to the State of Wyoming and the IRS on federal charges of conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a U.S. Justice Department release Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, was also sentenced to six months’...
Rock Springs Woman Listed As Missing Person On DCI Website
A 48-year-old Rock Springs woman is listed as missing on a Wyoming Missing Person website maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The Wyoming Missing Persons website has this entry for Christy Donelle Arntson:. Missing Person, August 11, 2022, Sweetwater County, Wyoming: Christy Donelle Arntson, age 48, was last...
Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud
A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyo4news.com
Patsy M. Lowseth (September 24, 1938 – August 24, 2022)
Patsy M. Lowseth, 83, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
New article about the first “Green River” available online
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The county seat of Sweetwater County was not the first community in Wyoming named “Green River,” according to a new article on WyoHistory.org. “Crossing the River at Green River Station,” by Dick Blust of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum staff, tells the story...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 26, 2022
August 26, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Isolated showers before 11 am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
wyo4news.com
Rita Jane Thompson (April 20, 1933 – August 24, 2022)
Rita Jane Thompson, 89, passed away on August 24, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Thompson died following a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Internment will be in the Millburn Cemetery in Fort Bridger, Wyoming.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wyo4news.com
Gregory Gaylor (January 28, 1951 – August 22, 2022)
Gregory Gaylor, 71, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He had been a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years and a former resident of Brighton, Colorado. Following Cremation, a Rosary and Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Terri Lynn Daniel (February 6, 1958 – August 24, 2022)
Terri Lynn Daniel, 64, died on August 24, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., September 1, 2022, at The Latter-day Saints Church, 1250 West Teton Ave., Green River, WY. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., August 31, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
Friday Area High School Sports Report/Schedule
August 26, 2022 — The high school football season starts tonight in Wyoming. The Rock Springs Tigers will open their football season tonight on the road at Casper Kelly Walsh. All of the state’s 4A teams will be playing. In local zero-week football games for other football classes,...
wyo4news.com
BLM approves first application for permanent underground storage of carbon dioxide on public lands
KEMMERER, WYOMING — In a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to combat the climate crisis, the Bureau of Land Management has approved ExxonMobil Corporation’s proposal to sequester carbon deep underground in Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties, Wyoming. This is the first project of its kind to be approved on BLM-managed lands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wyo4news.com
I-80 Exit 142 on and off ramps, crossroad, will be closed Friday
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from H-K Contractors Inc., will be closing the Interstate 80 exit 142 on and off ramps, as well as the crossroad under the bridge, for grading and paving operations. WYDOT asks motorists to avoid the area if...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!) LIVE MUSIC w/ Brittany Gray @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p, 21+. SAT,...
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs, Lyman, and Farson-Eden in season’s first football polls
August 25, 2022 — The first WyoPreps.com high school football poll has been released. In Class 4A, Rock Springs is ranked fifth, with defending champ Sheridan leading the way. The Tigers and Sheridan played in last season’s 4A state championship game, with the Broncs winning 45-27. Cody leads...
wyo4news.com
“Wild Things” are happening at the CFAC
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition is opening at the Community Fine Arts Center on Thursday, September 1 with a public reception from 4 to 6 p.m. A retrospective of original paintings and illustrations by Maurice Sendak has been touring many museums and libraries across the...
Comments / 0