ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
newslj.com

Rock Springs mayor charged for official misconduct and conflict of interest

ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — Earlier this month, Rock Springs mayor Timothy Kaumo was charged for official misconduct and conflict of interest. According to the court documents obtained by the Rocket Miner, the crimes Mayor Kaumo allegedly committed include five counts of official misconduct, which was stated as the “intent to obtain a pecuniary benefit, or maliciously to cause harm to another, he knowingly committed an act relating to his official duties that he did not have the authority to undertake” in July of 2020.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
101.9 KING FM

Rock Springs Woman Listed As Missing Person On DCI Website

A 48-year-old Rock Springs woman is listed as missing on a Wyoming Missing Person website maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The Wyoming Missing Persons website has this entry for Christy Donelle Arntson:. Missing Person, August 11, 2022, Sweetwater County, Wyoming: Christy Donelle Arntson, age 48, was last...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Federal Judge Sentences California Man for Fraud

A California man was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution to the state of Wyoming and the Internal Revenue Service for defrauding the government, according to a news release from Acting Wyoming U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo on Wednesday. Jin Chen Liang, 62, of Corona,...
CORONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
County
Sweetwater County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
City
Green River, WY
Sweetwater County, WY
Crime & Safety
wyo4news.com

Patsy M. Lowseth (September 24, 1938 – August 24, 2022)

Patsy M. Lowseth, 83, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She died following a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

New article about the first “Green River” available online

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The county seat of Sweetwater County was not the first community in Wyoming named “Green River,” according to a new article on WyoHistory.org. “Crossing the River at Green River Station,” by Dick Blust of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum staff, tells the story...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 26, 2022

August 26, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Isolated showers before 11 am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind of 6 to 11 mph, increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Rita Jane Thompson (April 20, 1933 – August 24, 2022)

Rita Jane Thompson, 89, passed away on August 24, 2022, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center Green River, Wyoming. Mrs. Thompson died following a lengthy illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Internment will be in the Millburn Cemetery in Fort Bridger, Wyoming.
GREEN RIVER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Wy Booking Type#Sweetwater Circuit Court
wyo4news.com

Gregory Gaylor (January 28, 1951 – August 22, 2022)

Gregory Gaylor, 71, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He had been a resident of Rock Springs for 42 years and a former resident of Brighton, Colorado. Following Cremation, a Rosary and Celebration of Life will be conducted at 12:00 P.M. Friday, August 26, 2022, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Terri Lynn Daniel (February 6, 1958 – August 24, 2022)

Terri Lynn Daniel, 64, died on August 24, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., September 1, 2022, at The Latter-day Saints Church, 1250 West Teton Ave., Green River, WY. A viewing will be held from 5-7 p.m., August 31, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY. Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Friday Area High School Sports Report/Schedule

August 26, 2022 — The high school football season starts tonight in Wyoming. The Rock Springs Tigers will open their football season tonight on the road at Casper Kelly Walsh. All of the state’s 4A teams will be playing. In local zero-week football games for other football classes,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

BLM approves first application for permanent underground storage of carbon dioxide on public lands

KEMMERER, WYOMING — In a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to combat the climate crisis, the Bureau of Land Management has approved ExxonMobil Corporation’s proposal to sequester carbon deep underground in Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties, Wyoming. This is the first project of its kind to be approved on BLM-managed lands.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wyo4news.com

I-80 Exit 142 on and off ramps, crossroad, will be closed Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from H-K Contractors Inc., will be closing the Interstate 80 exit 142 on and off ramps, as well as the crossroad under the bridge, for grading and paving operations. WYDOT asks motorists to avoid the area if...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyo4News Entertainment Report

Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo @ The Ponderosa Bar, 41 E. Railroad Ave., Green River, 7 pm (also check out Happy Hour M-F 4-6 pm!) LIVE MUSIC w/ Brittany Gray @ Square State Brewing, 422 S. Main St., Rock Springs, 7p-9p, 21+. SAT,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

“Wild Things” are happening at the CFAC

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Maurice Sendak: The Memorial Exhibition is opening at the Community Fine Arts Center on Thursday, September 1 with a public reception from 4 to 6 p.m. A retrospective of original paintings and illustrations by Maurice Sendak has been touring many museums and libraries across the...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy