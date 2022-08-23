Read full article on original website
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
KMBC.com
Warm weekend ahead with some rain chances Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will fall back to near 70 degrees overnight. Scattered rain showers are possible on Saturday, but the greater chances for rain will be Sunday into Monday. Highs on Saturday will top out near 92 degrees. Look for 88 degrees on Sunday.
KMBC.com
Mostly sunny and warm for your Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Mostly sunny & Warm. High 88. Rain chance is a low 20% for central MO. Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot. 92°. Slight chance of rain during the day but rain and non-severe storms are likely (70%) overnight into early Sunday morning. Rain amounts may exceed 1’’ in some areas.
KMBC.com
Thursday will be sunny, hot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be mostly clear and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s. Highs will be in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday. A few storms are possible Saturday afternoon into the evening.
KMBC.com
Hot weather continues Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Hot and sunny. 92°, wind WSW 10 mph. Saturday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance showers & Storms 90°. Sunday: Mostly cloudy, 50% Chance scattered showers & Storms 85°. Monday: Chance for strong/severe storms 85°
KMBC.com
The heat is back for the end of the week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny and warm today. High 89. Mostly sunny and hot Thursday. High 92. Mostly sunny Friday. High 88. Becoming mostly cloudy Saturday with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Cloudy Sunday and Monday with a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 80s. Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday. High 83. Cooler next Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky. High 81.
KMBC.com
The F. L. Schlagle High School Marching Stallions performs on First News
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It's back-to-school season, and KMBC 9 and KCWE are "Banding Together" to celebrate an exciting week!. Join us all week for special performances from area marching bands, plus appearances by News Chopper 9 and Johnny Rowlands!. On Wednesday, Johnny flew over F. L. Schlagle High...
KMBC.com
Friday Football Patrol: Games kick off on the Missouri side
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday night high school football is back. There was a monster match up between Liberty North and Lee's Summit North.
KMBC.com
Overland Park bakery creates cookies to honor Len Dawson
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — To honor the late Len Dawson, his jersey is on sale again, only with this one you can eat it. An Overland Park bakery is honoring the legend not just for what he accomplished but for the type of person he was. Every person has...
KMBC.com
Woman asks for help from city officials for problem property along Truman Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman says a city dump truck came to clean up trash from a property just steps away from her house after contacting KMBC 9 Investigates for help. Deborah White emailed KMBC about a property along Truman road, saying she needed help, after hitting roadblocks with the property owner and city leaders.
KMBC.com
KMBC's Larry Moore remembers Len Dawson, his sense of humor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC's Larry Moore worked with Len Dawson for decades. "Len Dawson, a kind and gentle man who never refused to give an autograph to anybody," he said.
KMBC.com
Early morning fire in Grandview leaves one person dead and another seriously injured
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — One person is dead, and another is seriously injured after an early morning fire in Grandview, Missouri. Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Grandview Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a residential fire in the 6000 blk. of 127th Street. Responding crews were made away that...
KMBC.com
Charges dropped against one of 2 KU football players arrested after apparent road-rage incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been dropped against one of two University of Kansas football players after an apparent road rage incident Thursday morning. The Douglas County District Attorney's Office had charged Trevor Wilson, 21 and Tanaka Scott, 20, Friday following the football players' arrest Thursday. Later Friday, charges were dismissed against Scott for lack of probable cause.
KMBC.com
Grandview man says a doorbell camera alerted him to a deadly fire happening next door
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — One person is dead, and another is in serious condition following an early Thursday morning fire in Grandview, Missouri. It happened at the Greenfield Village Townhomes. A man, who gave the name J.R., lives right next door and in the same building. He says his doorbell...
KMBC.com
Gun found in northland middle school locker, student in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student has been taken into custody after a gun was found in a locker in Kansas City's northland area Friday morning. Officials with the Platte County Sheriff's Office said authorities placed Lakeview Middle School in the Park Hill School District on lockdown "hold" out of caution just before 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports a student may have brought a gun to school.
KMBC.com
Grandview police identify Thursday fire victim as 19-year-old man
Police have identified the individual killed in a suspicious early morning fire in Grandview, Missouri as a 19-year-old. Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Grandview Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a residential fire in the 6000 blk. of 127th Street. Responding crews were made away that there were people...
KMBC.com
Kansas City students react to president's plan for student loan debt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City students are reacting to the president's plan for student loan debt. Wednesday's announcement is big. It will affect millions of people in debt from higher education. "I think that's amazing," Gianna Agostino said. The news was welcome news for people like Agostino. She's...
KMBC.com
High school coaches inspired by Len Dawson are teaching the next generation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Len Dawson led the Kansas City Chiefs to the team's first Super Bowl win, three AFL championships and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987. For many, the start of school marks the return of high school football. Len Dawson was...
