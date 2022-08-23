ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

Warm weekend ahead with some rain chances Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures will fall back to near 70 degrees overnight. Scattered rain showers are possible on Saturday, but the greater chances for rain will be Sunday into Monday. Highs on Saturday will top out near 92 degrees. Look for 88 degrees on Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Mostly sunny and warm for your Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Mostly sunny & Warm. High 88. Rain chance is a low 20% for central MO. Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot. 92°. Slight chance of rain during the day but rain and non-severe storms are likely (70%) overnight into early Sunday morning. Rain amounts may exceed 1’’ in some areas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Thursday will be sunny, hot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be mostly clear and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s. Highs will be in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday. A few storms are possible Saturday afternoon into the evening.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Hot weather continues Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Hot and sunny. 92°, wind WSW 10 mph. Saturday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance showers & Storms 90°. Sunday: Mostly cloudy, 50% Chance scattered showers & Storms 85°. Monday: Chance for strong/severe storms 85°
KANSAS CITY, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
KMBC.com

The heat is back for the end of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny and warm today. High 89. Mostly sunny and hot Thursday. High 92. Mostly sunny Friday. High 88. Becoming mostly cloudy Saturday with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Cloudy Sunday and Monday with a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 80s. Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm Tuesday. High 83. Cooler next Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky. High 81.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Charges dropped against one of 2 KU football players arrested after apparent road-rage incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Charges have been dropped against one of two University of Kansas football players after an apparent road rage incident Thursday morning. The Douglas County District Attorney's Office had charged Trevor Wilson, 21 and Tanaka Scott, 20, Friday following the football players' arrest Thursday. Later Friday, charges were dismissed against Scott for lack of probable cause.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Gun found in northland middle school locker, student in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A student has been taken into custody after a gun was found in a locker in Kansas City's northland area Friday morning. Officials with the Platte County Sheriff's Office said authorities placed Lakeview Middle School in the Park Hill School District on lockdown "hold" out of caution just before 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports a student may have brought a gun to school.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Grandview police identify Thursday fire victim as 19-year-old man

Police have identified the individual killed in a suspicious early morning fire in Grandview, Missouri as a 19-year-old. Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Grandview Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a residential fire in the 6000 blk. of 127th Street. Responding crews were made away that there were people...
GRANDVIEW, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City students react to president's plan for student loan debt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City students are reacting to the president's plan for student loan debt. Wednesday's announcement is big. It will affect millions of people in debt from higher education. "I think that's amazing," Gianna Agostino said. The news was welcome news for people like Agostino. She's...
KANSAS CITY, MO

