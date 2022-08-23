ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Sick, Starving Whale Riddled With Lice Saved From Shark Net

By Robyn White
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A sick and starving whale riddled with lice has been rescued after it got entangled in a shark net off the Gold Coast of Australia.

Rescue teams arrived at about 6:30 a.m. Monday at a net off Currumbin to find the 23-foot humpback whale with an "unusual" abscess on its back, ABC Australia reported .

Shark nets are put in place at beaches in Australia to prevent large, potentially dangerous animals from entering the shallows where beachgoers swim.

Wayne Phillips, head of marine sciences at Sea World, was involved in the rescue mission and told The Associated Press that the whale was only "slightly entangled" in the net; however, it was definitely suffering.

"It wasn't a great entanglement, but the animal did have a large hump on its back that was unusual. It looked like some kind of abscess," he said. "The whale was not stressed at all. It was quite calm in the net. The animal was very, appeared to be quite sick. It was full of lice which it shouldn't have, the skin condition was bad, it was underweight. Clearly, it was an animal that was suffering from some kind of illness. And the shark nets weren't a huge problem, there wasn't a large entanglement at all."

In footage taken during the rescue, Sea World teams can be seen attempting to ease the whale out of the net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01GVKk_0hRmWWAz00

Whales and other marine mammals often become stranded in the shallows when they become sick or injured. It is not clear what condition this whale was suffering from. However, animals that strand once usually strand again if their condition hasn't improved.

Surfer John Gordon was the one who called rescue teams after spotting the trapped whale on the horizon while getting his morning coffee, ABC Australia reported.

"From what I could see, it's a juvenile whale ... and it's getting to the end of its tether with energy," he told the news outlet. "So that was our biggest concern, we thought, 'Crikey, we've gotta get this guy moving.'"

He contemplated attempting to free the animal himself; however, those who come within 65 feet of the nets could have to pay a fine.

"It was sort of damned if you do, damned if you don't," Gordon told ABC. "It's always going to be an ongoing thing with these shark nets and whether they're worth the while."

The incident has renewed calls to the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry to assess whether the nets are needed. The nets are in place to avoid shark attacks and ensure human safety at the beaches. However, many share Gordon's view that it is "their territory."

It is not the first time an animal has become entangled in the nets. Another whale became trapped in the same net in July, ABC reported. The whale escaped before rescue crews got to the scene.

Whale specialist Vanessa Pirotta told ABC that this year has been particularly bad for entanglements.

Newsweek has contacted the the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry for a comment.

Comments / 14

cyndi Lyon
3d ago

it's time to remove the nets!!!!! it's their home, so must we invade their world with nets? I'm surprised that the rescuers didn't give it a shot of antibiotics. this is sad. marine life is having enough trouble due to us humans.

Reply(5)
16
Related
studyfinds.org

Meet the WALKING shark that breaks all the rules for survival!

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Move over “Sharknado,” scientists have found an actual shark that walks! The first-of-its-kind study by researchers at Florida Atlantic University reveals that young epaulette sharks are able to walk in and out of water using their paddle-shaped fins. The species (Hemiscyllium ocellatum) grows...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whale Shark#Shark Attacks#Whales#Humpback Whale#Shark Net#Abc Australia#Marine Sciences#Sea World#The Associated Press
scitechdaily.com

A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place

The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
ANIMALS
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
LADbible

Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
950M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy