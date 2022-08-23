Read full article on original website
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement planHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exerciseHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
wkml.com
Fayetteville Stars & Guitars 2022 Artist: Parker McCollum
Fayetteville, we are so excited to celebrate 10 years of Stars & Guitars with you this year, and our final artist for 2022 is a huge one! Welcome Parker McCollum!. Parker rounds out an epic anniversary lineup featuring Russell Dickerson, Jackson Dean, Michael Ray, Lauren Alaina and Joe Nichols. Complete...
wkml.com
Pledge of Allegiance for August 26 – Tomas Johnsonville Elementary
The BIG 95.7 WKML is proud to present the Pledge of Allegiance every single weekday morning at 7 a.m. Today’s Pledge is presented by Tomas at Johnsonville Elementary School. Thanks Tomas for helping us out. Listen below!. KML is proud to support the Red, White and Blue, and presents...
WRAL
Weekend best bets: Lazy Daze, Joy Koy
Raleigh, N.C. — A huge arts and crafts festival, plus two very funny comedians are on our list for weekend fun in the Triangle. Town of Cary: Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival - This 46th annual event will feature two-days of fun, including live music, children's activities and food and drink vendors. Admission is free. The event is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.
12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 26-28)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Town of Cary: Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival - This 46th annual event will feature two-days of fun, including live music, children's activities and food and drink vendors. Admission is free. The event is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.
thisisraleigh.com
8 Fantastic Museums in Raleigh (most of them FREE)
Raleigh is not known as a tourist destination and for its big ticket attractions, and to be honest we kind of like it that way, but that doesn’t mean there are not a ton of cool things to do and if museums are your thing there are several excellent museums in Raleigh to explore.
‘Clear the Shelter’ coming
It’s that time of year again for adopters who are looking to add a new furry edition to their family as the annual Sampson County Animal
getnews.info
Entrepreneur Takes Real Estate Market By Storm
Johnston County, NC – Brendan Barefoot is no stranger to hard work. From launching his landmark General Brokerage/Property Management firm, Premier Property Group, to his latest venture, Dumpster King, that’s more than quadrupled in size within the past year, there seems to be no method to his madness.
One person shot in Dunn
Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 on North Washington Avenue. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.
