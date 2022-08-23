ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wkml.com

Fayetteville Stars & Guitars 2022 Artist: Parker McCollum

Fayetteville, we are so excited to celebrate 10 years of Stars & Guitars with you this year, and our final artist for 2022 is a huge one! Welcome Parker McCollum!. Parker rounds out an epic anniversary lineup featuring Russell Dickerson, Jackson Dean, Michael Ray, Lauren Alaina and Joe Nichols. Complete...
WRAL

Weekend best bets: Lazy Daze, Joy Koy

Raleigh, N.C. — A huge arts and crafts festival, plus two very funny comedians are on our list for weekend fun in the Triangle. Town of Cary: Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival - This 46th annual event will feature two-days of fun, including live music, children's activities and food and drink vendors. Admission is free. The event is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.
WRAL News

12 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 26-28)

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Town of Cary: Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival - This 46th annual event will feature two-days of fun, including live music, children's activities and food and drink vendors. Admission is free. The event is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 28.
thisisraleigh.com

8 Fantastic Museums in Raleigh (most of them FREE)

Raleigh is not known as a tourist destination and for its big ticket attractions, and to be honest we kind of like it that way, but that doesn’t mean there are not a ton of cool things to do and if museums are your thing there are several excellent museums in Raleigh to explore.
getnews.info

Entrepreneur Takes Real Estate Market By Storm

Johnston County, NC – Brendan Barefoot is no stranger to hard work. From launching his landmark General Brokerage/Property Management firm, Premier Property Group, to his latest venture, Dumpster King, that’s more than quadrupled in size within the past year, there seems to be no method to his madness.
WRAL News

One person shot in Dunn

Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 on North Washington Avenue. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive in the shooting.
