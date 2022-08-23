ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Man dies after shooting near homeless camp in Kansas City

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bqs3u_0hRmVdMz00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead following a shooting near a homeless camp just after midnight on Tuesday.

Kansas City police responded to the area of St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, someone pointed them in the direction of the victim who was found east of the homeless camp.

The man was unresponsive and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information is available at this time as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

NewsBreak
