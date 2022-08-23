Man dies after shooting near homeless camp in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead following a shooting near a homeless camp just after midnight on Tuesday.

Kansas City police responded to the area of St. John Avenue and Belmont Boulevard after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, someone pointed them in the direction of the victim who was found east of the homeless camp.

The man was unresponsive and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information is available at this time as police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.