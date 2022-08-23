ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, MO

Comments / 0

krcgtv.com

Fulton Public School students head back to the classroom

FULTON — Fulton Public Schools started classes on Wednesday and Beth Houf, the Fulton middle school principal, said this year will be a hard reset for her teachers and students. Houf said her teachers were able to focus on creating a fun and welcoming learning environment for their students...
FULTON, MO
krcgtv.com

School counselors are a light for students in a dark time of school violence

School counselors across mid-Missouri have worked to modify their plans to have more relaxed students who have a better handle on their mental and emotional health. Counselors like Jill Shanley, who works with 11th and 12th graders at Blair Oaks High School, provide strategies for students to feel secure in what seems like an unsafe time to many.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Moberly High School launches new school year with no phones

MOBERLY — The Moberly School District's high school is doubling down on a virtually zero-tolerance policy on cell phones after the district's board of education approved the policy this summer. Moberly High School students, who returned to campus on Tuesday, are no longer allowed to carry cell phones, smart...
MOBERLY, MO
krcgtv.com

City of Linn raises $250,000 to fund new football program

Linn — The city of Linn is barely over a square mile and roughly 1,500 people call it home.But a rather small, tight-knit community came together in a big way. No player has a worn the red and white here at Linn since 1976. But a collective voice to...
LINN, MO
krcgtv.com

Fulton superintendent talks cyber security as school year begins

FULTON — As students head back to the classroom, challenges like staffing shortages are visible for school districts. The ones less visible, such as cyber-attacks, are still a concern, however, most recently rocking the Cedar Rapids School District in Iowa. For Fulton Public Schools, Superintendent Ty Crain said many...
FULTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Central Methodist University football player allegedly shot and killed by roommate

Fayette, MO — A Central Methodist University football player was shot and killed Friday night after an argument with his roommate. Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators say 23-year-old Kundarrius Taylor fatally shot his roommate Torrance Evans. Evans had a scholarship to play football for Central Methodist University in Fayette....
FAYETTE, MO
krcgtv.com

Southern Boone falls to Odessa in week one thriller

Southern Boone fell to Odessa, 45-42, in a heartbreaker on opening night. The Eagles held a late 42-39 lead, when Odessa scored a touchdown, and missed the extra point, to take a three-point lead. Southern Boone drove back down the field and missed a would-have-been game-tying field goal in the...
ODESSA, MO
krcgtv.com

Blair Oaks Volleyball ready to defend state championship

Columbia — The defending state champion Blair Oaks Volleyball team is looking to defend last year's state championship. Last year's state title was the first in program history. The team will head to St. Louis for the Brace for Impact Tournament on Friday.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Centralia gets road win over Mexico 26-21

Mexico — Centralia and Mexico was one of the circled games to kick off the high school football season. It was the Bulldogs that scored first with Charlie Fisher touchdown pass to Matt McCurdy. But it was the Panthers that clawed their way back to secure the win. Centralia...
MEXICO, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia College Vice President of Engagement weighs in on Biden's relief plan

Jefferson City — After months of hearsay, President Biden and the U.S. Department of Education have officially announced plans to help individuals who received federal student loans. The President's plan forgives 20,000 of debt for Pell Grant recipients and 10,000 for other borrowers. Biden’s plan will be a relief...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Gov. Parson makes stop in Columbia to discuss tax cut plans

Governor Mike Parson made a stop in Columbia Thursday morning to further discuss his plans to extend agricultural tax credits and cut state income tax. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe introduced the Governor Parson to the nearly 100 people who came to hear him speak at Clary-Shy Park outside of the ARC in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Blair Oaks ready for bounce back season

Wardsville — Three losses is not the norm for the Blair Oaks Falcons. The team returns a lot of experience from last year's squad and is hungry for a bounce back season. Falcons open their season on the road for a matchup with Maryville Friday at 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Mother and seven children hurt in Gasconade County crash

A Neosho mother and her seven children were hurt after a crash in Gasconade County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, the crash happened Thursday at 10:42 am 364 feet east of Fowler Road. The report states that Ashlee Nelson, 36, of Neosho, was driving a 2016...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO

