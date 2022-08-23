Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Local kindergarteners offer advice to kids going into their first day of school
As many mid-Missouri schools have gone back to school this week, there are many young ones that are headed to school for the very first time. Jefferson City School District kindergarteners said the people and the activities make school so fun. Marley, Aiden, and Mallory had their first day of...
krcgtv.com
Fulton Public School students head back to the classroom
FULTON — Fulton Public Schools started classes on Wednesday and Beth Houf, the Fulton middle school principal, said this year will be a hard reset for her teachers and students. Houf said her teachers were able to focus on creating a fun and welcoming learning environment for their students...
krcgtv.com
School counselors are a light for students in a dark time of school violence
School counselors across mid-Missouri have worked to modify their plans to have more relaxed students who have a better handle on their mental and emotional health. Counselors like Jill Shanley, who works with 11th and 12th graders at Blair Oaks High School, provide strategies for students to feel secure in what seems like an unsafe time to many.
krcgtv.com
Moberly High School launches new school year with no phones
MOBERLY — The Moberly School District's high school is doubling down on a virtually zero-tolerance policy on cell phones after the district's board of education approved the policy this summer. Moberly High School students, who returned to campus on Tuesday, are no longer allowed to carry cell phones, smart...
krcgtv.com
City of Linn raises $250,000 to fund new football program
Linn — The city of Linn is barely over a square mile and roughly 1,500 people call it home.But a rather small, tight-knit community came together in a big way. No player has a worn the red and white here at Linn since 1976. But a collective voice to...
krcgtv.com
Fulton superintendent talks cyber security as school year begins
FULTON — As students head back to the classroom, challenges like staffing shortages are visible for school districts. The ones less visible, such as cyber-attacks, are still a concern, however, most recently rocking the Cedar Rapids School District in Iowa. For Fulton Public Schools, Superintendent Ty Crain said many...
krcgtv.com
Eldon Mustangs stampedes Fulton 47-20
Eldon — Fulton and Eldon duked it out tonight in Mustang Memorial Park. The Mustangs blew out the Hornets 47-20.
krcgtv.com
California falls to Savannah in season opener
The California Pintos fell to Savannah in a back-and-forth contest by a score of 47-34. The Pintos will travel to Fulton next week.
krcgtv.com
Central Methodist University football player allegedly shot and killed by roommate
Fayette, MO — A Central Methodist University football player was shot and killed Friday night after an argument with his roommate. Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators say 23-year-old Kundarrius Taylor fatally shot his roommate Torrance Evans. Evans had a scholarship to play football for Central Methodist University in Fayette....
krcgtv.com
Southern Boone falls to Odessa in week one thriller
Southern Boone fell to Odessa, 45-42, in a heartbreaker on opening night. The Eagles held a late 42-39 lead, when Odessa scored a touchdown, and missed the extra point, to take a three-point lead. Southern Boone drove back down the field and missed a would-have-been game-tying field goal in the...
krcgtv.com
Capital City picks up first win over Warrensburg 24-14
Jefferson City — Capital City and Warrensburg clashed in a close one at Atkins Stadium. It was the Cavaliers that would pull away in the 2nd half. Capital City begins the season with a win, 24-14.
krcgtv.com
Coming off winning season, Jays enter second season under Wells
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. —- Funny how expectations always seem to be changing. As soon as you expect one thing, you get the other. For four decades, the expectation for the Jefferson City Jays football program is they never lost. Maybe not never, but almost. But in recent years, those...
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks Volleyball ready to defend state championship
Columbia — The defending state champion Blair Oaks Volleyball team is looking to defend last year's state championship. Last year's state title was the first in program history. The team will head to St. Louis for the Brace for Impact Tournament on Friday.
krcgtv.com
Centralia gets road win over Mexico 26-21
Mexico — Centralia and Mexico was one of the circled games to kick off the high school football season. It was the Bulldogs that scored first with Charlie Fisher touchdown pass to Matt McCurdy. But it was the Panthers that clawed their way back to secure the win. Centralia...
krcgtv.com
Columbia College Vice President of Engagement weighs in on Biden's relief plan
Jefferson City — After months of hearsay, President Biden and the U.S. Department of Education have officially announced plans to help individuals who received federal student loans. The President's plan forgives 20,000 of debt for Pell Grant recipients and 10,000 for other borrowers. Biden’s plan will be a relief...
krcgtv.com
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge fall in season openers
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge each fell in their season openers Friday night. Battle lost to Park Hill, 68-38, Hickman fell to North Kansas City, 28-0, and Rock Bridge lost on the road, 34-17, to Park Hill South.
krcgtv.com
Gov. Parson makes stop in Columbia to discuss tax cut plans
Governor Mike Parson made a stop in Columbia Thursday morning to further discuss his plans to extend agricultural tax credits and cut state income tax. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe introduced the Governor Parson to the nearly 100 people who came to hear him speak at Clary-Shy Park outside of the ARC in Columbia.
krcgtv.com
Meat processor supports agriculture tax credit program proposal by Governor Mike Parson
BOONE COUNTY — Governor Mike Parson Thursday wanted to lengthen agriculture tax credit programs for at least 6 years. Parson vetoed this summer’s Farm Bill because it only provided 2-year tax credit extensions. Co-owner of Crane’s Meat Processing Linda Crane depended on state agriculture tax credits to keep...
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks ready for bounce back season
Wardsville — Three losses is not the norm for the Blair Oaks Falcons. The team returns a lot of experience from last year's squad and is hungry for a bounce back season. Falcons open their season on the road for a matchup with Maryville Friday at 7 p.m.
krcgtv.com
Mother and seven children hurt in Gasconade County crash
A Neosho mother and her seven children were hurt after a crash in Gasconade County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report, the crash happened Thursday at 10:42 am 364 feet east of Fowler Road. The report states that Ashlee Nelson, 36, of Neosho, was driving a 2016...
